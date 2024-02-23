For years, Assassin's Creed® has delivered deep intrigue and action gameplay for millions of fans. Now, in partnership with Ubisoft, stories that started with us following Altaïr and the Creed on a journey through historical locations and modern mysteries joins with the original collectible trading card game: this is Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed®, celebrating 16 years of incredible storytelling with tabletop gameplay when it arrives at stores near you on July 5.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad The Animus

Fans of Assassin's Creed® and Magic alike will find powerful tools, iconic locations, and faces from history that appear in the games to build and play with.

Leonardo da Vinci Cleopatra, Exiled Pharaoh Hidden Blade

Meet the Beyond Booster

How can you start your freerunning through the sights and cards of Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed®? The Beyond Booster is where you'll find all these cards (and beautiful Booster Fun versions to collect):

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Beyond Booster Display

These 7-card boosters include:

1 Basic land card (or non-foil borderless scene card)

3 Uncommon cards

1 Rare or mythic rare card

1 Traditional foil uncommon, rare, or mythic rare card

1 Showcase uncommon, rare, or mythic rare card (can also be traditional foil)

What is a Booster Fun card? They're alternate versions of cards that feature unique artwork, treatments, and appearances—perfect for collecting and playing in your favorite decks.

One you'll find in Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® are borderless scene cards.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze

(Borderless Scene)

There's one set of scene cards in Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® that connect to form a larger image. (You'll need to wait to see all the cards and the complete scene they create.)

Leonardo da Vinci (Borderless) Cleopatra, Exiled Pharaoh (Borderless)

There are stand-alone borderless cards, too, such as those historical figures from games.

Temporal Trespass Cover of Darkness

Sword of Feast and Famine Sword of Feast and Famine

(Borderless)

Powerful and evocative cards from across Magic history can also appear (sometimes featuring a borderless treatment as well).

Ezio Auditore da Firenze

(Memory Corridor) Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad

(Memory Corridor)

Finally, for Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® the showcase memory corridor treatment celebrates characters from across Assassin's Creed® games with a striking look found nowhere else in Magic.

These versions of cards and so much more can be found in Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Beyond Boosters. And, when you purchase a Beyond Booster display at your local WPN game store, you may also receive a Buy-a-Box promo version of Hidden Blade:

Hidden Blade (Buy-a-Box Promo)

Ready to Play?

Just learning about Magic now or looking to jump straight into the gameplay of Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed®? The Starter Kit has you covered with two ready-to-play decks and everything you need to begin.

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Starter Kit

Eivor, Battle-Ready

(Traditional Foil) Ezio, Blade of Vengeance

(Traditional Foil)

These traditional foil cards—and several other non-foil cards found inside—are exclusive to the Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Starter Kit and put you right in the heart of the action between you and another assassin.

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Bundle

Adapt your strategies and update your decks quickly with the Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Bundle, each containing basic lands, six Beyond Boosters, and a spindown life counter in a handy box to hold it all. There's even a cool promo card inside that we'll reveal closer to release on July 5!

A Historic Collection to Build

For the finest fans of Magic and Assassin's Creed, there's only one way to open the coolest versions of cards: Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Collector Boosters.

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Collector Booster Display

Collector Boosters are 10-card boosters full of foil cards and special treatments that can have everything from Beyond Boosters, including additional treatments found only in Collector Boosters.

Temporal Trespass (Extended Art) Cover of Darkness (Extended Art) The Animus (Extended Art)

Extended-art cards carry their artwork over the sides of the frame, showing you even more of the beautiful artwork on the card. A select few rare and mythic rare cards in Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® feature the extended-art treatment in Collector Boosters.

Haystack (Foil Etched) Leonardo da Vinci (Foil Etched) Temporal Trespass (Foil Etched)

Cover of Darkness (Foil Etched) Ezio Auditore da Firenze (Foil Etched) Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad (Foil Etched)

Cleopatra, Exiled Pharaoh (Foil Etched) The Animus (Foil Etched)

Foil-etched cards feature a striking frame and foiling application, adding a sparkle and iridescence that stands out from other foil treatments.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze

(Textured Foil) Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad

(Textured Foil)

Textured foil cards are some of the coolest and hardest to find around, adding a subtle textured swirl to the memory corridor treatment that shines even brighter.

Leonardo da Vinci

(Italian Serialized) Cleopatra, Exiled Pharaoh

(Greek Serialized)

There are even serialized versions of several historical figures, each appearing in the language that figure spoke.

If you've been waiting for Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® to arrive, Collector Boosters are where you can open the most exciting cards.

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Key Details

ACR Expansion Symbol

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Set Code: ACR

Website: Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed®

Preorder Now

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® is available to preorder at your local game store, online at Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Preview Events

Debut and Previews Begin on WeeklyMTG : June 18

: June 18 Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete : June 21

: June 21 Global Tabletop Launch: July 5

... One Last Move from the Shadows

Assassin's Creed meets Secret Lair with a drop to arrive later in 2024. Keep an eye out for details as we approach the release of Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® in stores worldwide July 5!