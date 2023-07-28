Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Key Art

For decades, Doctor Who™ has taken us on adventures through time and space. Now, in the year of the series's 60th anniversary, Doctor Who™ comes to Magic. We're bringing the Doctor, their companions, their foes, and more to you in the form of four Commander decks. These all feature new-to-Magic cards, as well as reprints with new Doctor Who™–themed art, allowing you to immerse your deck in the world of the Doctor.

TARDIS
TARDIS
TARDIS (Showcase)
TARDIS (Showcase)

These decks are a labor of love, invoking the history of Doctor Who™ through the lens of Magic. Designers, writers, and artists worked to capture the world of Doctor Who™ in a way that made it exciting for fans of Doctor Who™ and Magic.

The Tenth Doctor
The Tenth Doctor
The Tenth Doctor (Showcase)
The Tenth Doctor (Showcase)
The Parting of The Ways
The Parting of The Ways
Exterminate!
Exterminate

The Doctor has travelled across the universe on their many adventures, and so will you with the plane cards included in each Commander deck! These cards represent the iconic locales of Doctor Who™, with each deck containing ten new-to-Magic plane cards so that you can travel throughout time and space as chaos ensues.

Bad Wolf Bay
Bad Wolf Bay
TARDIS Bay
TARDIS Bay
Fixed Point in Time
Fixed Point in Time

Each Commander deck will feature new cards that will be legal in Legacy, Vintage, and Commander. These cards are designed for Commander, accentuating the fun and social aspect of the format that players love.

During MagicCon: Barcelona, we revealed some of the new cards, mechanics, and themes of these decks. Now, we've gathered all that information here. Get ready for Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™!

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Set Details

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Set Logo
Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Set Symbol
Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™

Set Code: WHO

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Set Legality: Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

MTG Arena Legality: Not available on MTG Arena

Website: Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Important Dates

  • The TARDIS Photo Event (with Promo) at MagicCon: Las Vegas: September 22–24
  • Debut: October 3
  • Previews: October 3–6
  • Command Zone Podcast's Extra Turns Gameplay: October 11
  • Global Launch: October 13
  • Launch Party Events: October 13–15

There's a universe's worth of places to get Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ with four Commander decks, Collector Boosters, and Secret Lair drops all in the style of Doctor Who™. As for what's in those, well, why don't you join us for some of the reveals?

Allons-y!

Take a Photo with The TARDIS at MagicCon: Las Vegas!

Fans joining us at MagicCon should take note: The TARDIS is landing in Las Vegas this September. During MagicCon: Las Vegas, attendees will get the chance to take a photo with the iconic blue box—and maybe score a cool promo for visiting. MagicCon: Las Vegas will be just a little bit bigger attending on the inside than from outside!

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander Decks

Blast from the Past

Blast from the Past (Green-White-Blue) Commander Deck
Blast from the Past (Green-White-Blue)

In 1963, the Doctor first appeared to audiences around the world. This deck honors those early years of Doctor Who™, spanning the show's run from 1963 to 1989. Blast from the Past, a green-white-blue deck, is led by the Fourth Doctor. But he's not alone. The Doctor travels with their companions, brought to Magic with the Doctor's companion mechanic.

The Fourth Doctor
The Fourth Doctor
The Fourth Doctor (Extended Art)
The Fourth Doctor (Extended Art)
Sarah Jane Smith
Sarah Jane Smith
Sarah Jane Smith (Extended Art)
Sarah Jane Smith (Extended Art)

Take Sarah Jane Smith. She has the ability Doctor's companion, allowing you to have her and another creature as your commanders if the other creature is the Doctor. You'll be able to pair the Doctor with their most iconic companions, or even come up with your own combinations. What would happen if the Fourth Doctor teamed up with Rose Tyler? You'll be able to decide with your own Doctor Who™ decks. Blast from the Past captures the history of Doctor Who™ with the historic mechanic. First seen in 2018, historic returns as a central theme in this deck, encouraging you to play plenty of legendary creatures from throughout Doctor Who™.

Time Lord Regeneration
Time Lord Regeneration

Historic also cares about Sagas, another central theme of the Doctor Who™ Commander decks. Iconic episodes of Doctor Who™ are depicted in these Sagas, each one telling the story of the Doctor with dazzling artwork and powerful mechanics. And, of course, the tokens are on-theme, too.

City of Death
City of Death
Treasure Token
Treasure

You'll see more of Blast from the Past once previews begin. But for now, let's time travel to the future for our next deck.

Timey-Wimey

Timey-Wimey (Blue-Red-White) Commander Deck
Timey-Wimey (Blue-Red-White)

Timey-Wimey is a deck all about the big ball of wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff that is time. This deck is run by the Tenth Doctor and his companion Rose Tyler. The two give this blue-red-white deck a theme of time manipulation, namely through the mechanic of time travel.

The Tenth Doctor
The Tenth Doctor
The Tenth Doctor (Extended Art)
The Tenth Doctor (Extended Art)
Rose Tyler
Rose Tyler
Rose Tyler (Extended Art)
Rose Tyler (Extended Art)

Time travel is a brand-new mechanic that focuses on the manipulation of time counters, something we first saw in 1994. With Doctor Who™, we're giving it a new twist. Time travel lets you add and remove time counters, letting you play with suspend, vanishing, and other fun mechanics from across Magic.

The Parting of The Ways
The Parting of The Ways