The highest-profile murder needs the highest-profile detective. Uncover clues and follow leads to solve the mystery as Ravnica's greatest detective dives into the dizzying depths of intrigue with Murders at Karlov Manor.

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth Lightning Helix Rakdos, Patron of Chaos (Showcase Dossier)

Alquist Proft and the Ravnican Agency of Magicological Investigations need to uncover a murderer. With a string of murders (and attempted murders) across Ravnica, the race is on to uncover who's next—and who's behind it all.

The team working the case expands as Kaya (and her skills with spirits) and Kellan (continuing from his adventures across Eldraine and Ixalan) join Proft to solve the plane-wide mystery.

Kaya, Spirits' Justice | Art by: Magali Villeneuve

Kellan, Inquisitive Prodigy | Art by: Joshua Raphael

With all eyes looking at evidence, there's no shortage of high-profile citizens to debrief for any clues they can offer.

Massacre Girl, Known Killer | Art by: Billy Christian

Etrata, Deadly Fugitive | Art by: Livia Prima

Krenko, Baron of Tin Street | Art by: Brian Valeza

Izoni, Center of the Web | Art by: Justine Cruz

Judith, Carnage Connoisseur | Art by: Jodie Muir

Kylox, Visionary Inventor | Art by: Lie Setiawan

Tolsimir, Midnight's Light | Art by: Uriah Voth

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos | Art by: Joshua Raphael

Aurelia, the Law Above | Art by: Lie Setiawan

Proft, Kaya, Kellan, and more have their work cut out for them—can they solve the highest-profile case on Ravnica? We'll find out together as Murders at Karlov Manor releases globally on February 9, 2024!

A Puzzling Twist

As we follow Proft and company across Ravnica, players can solve a mystery all their own. Across Murders at Karlov Manor cards and products, you, too, can uncover clues to something bigger—with a final reward for the most assiduous of sleuths out there.

Deduce

If solving a puzzle is for you, rest assured we won't give you any clues, but we do have one hint to offer first: you will begin your Murders at Karlov Manor puzzle journey with Prerelease events kicking off on February 2, 2024! (Find your local game store to be ready.)

The Story of a Most Challenging Case

There's been a murder—and it's a far grander conspiracy than it first looks. The first episode of the Murders at Karlov Manor story is available now, and it sets the stage for Proft's biggest case yet.

Where the case leads—and who's responsible for it all—is a journey that you can follow along as we continue publishing the story starting January 8, 2024.

Art by: Chris Rallis

Preview Cards (And the Play Booster Arrives)

Murders at Karlov Manor is the first set to feature the Play Booster—built for opening cool cards and jumping into a draft with friends.

So, what can you find inside Murders at Karlov Manor Play Boosters? How about some new faces and familiar friends—including the return of Lightning Helix to Standard!

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth Lightning Helix Wojek Investigator

Novice Inspector Shock Fanatical Strength

Not on my Watch Demand Answers

Plus, you can open all sorts of cards with Booster Fun treatments, such as cards with the showcase magnified treatment, each depicting a story spotlight moment from working on the case.

Fanatical Strength (Showcase Magnified) Deduce (Showcase Magnified)

Not on my Watch (Showcase Magnified) Demand Answers (Showcase Magnified)

Looking closer at the evidence means building a case, which is how some cards will appear with their showcase dossier treatments to add to the file.

Wojek Investigator (Showcase Dossier) Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth (Showcase Dossier) Aurelia, the Law Above (Showcase Dossier)

Curious Cadaver (Showcase Dossier) Gleaming Geardrake (Showcase Dossier)

Meddling Youths (Showcase Dossier) Rakdos, Patron of Chaos (Showcase Dossier)

Special Guests returns with Murders at Karlov Manor, reprinting powerful Magic cards with a Ravnican twist. Special Guests cards aren't legal in Standard but do add variety and exciting strategies to your next draft!

Crashing Footfalls (Special Guests)

Any visit to Ravnica means dealing with the guilds, and the guild leaders we meet can also feature special Ravnica City Booster Fun treatments.

Aurelia, the Law Above (Showcase Ravnica City) Rakdos, Patron of Chaos (Showcase Ravnica City)

Finally, full-art impossible lands will stretch the mind as Ravnica's labyrinthian ecumenopolis spreads before you.

Plains (Full-Art Impossible Land) Island (Full-Art Impossible Land) Swamp (Full-Art Impossible Land)

Mountain (Full-Art Impossible Land) Forest (Full-Art Impossible Land)

From ordinary to extraordinary, all these beautiful treatments can be found in Play Boosters from your local game store.

Collector Booster Exclusives

Solving a case this big is a career achievement for any detective, and there are amazing mementos from the case you'll want keep to tell the tale for years.

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth (Invisible Ink)

Cards with the showcase dossier treatment can also feature invisible ink—visible as you view the card at the right angles—adding mark-up in the margins direct from Proft himself.

Aurelia, the Law Above (Serialized)

Cards with the beautiful Ravnica City treatment can appear serialized in traditional foil, each with 250 English-only copies. (Serialized cards with the Ravnica City treatment can only be found in Collector Boosters. Serialized cards are always in English but can be opened in Collector Boosters of any language. They are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.)

Cards with the invisible ink dossier treatment and serialized Ravnica City treatment are only available in Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Boosters. We'll have additional details when we share more about the set beginning January 16, 2024.

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition)

With any good mystery, there's always more to uncover. Whether it's Clue or Cluedo to you, you'll have the opportunity to solve a murder with Magic at its heart.

Arriving February 23, 2024, Ravnica: Clue Edition (or Ravnica: Cluedo Edition for many locations) includes both flavorful reprints and new-to-Magic cards for an experience that combines Clue's timeless, immersive crime-solving experience and cast of colorful suspects with Magic's strategic depth all within the beloved Ravnica setting. Crafted by Magic designers, this is a fun and thematic way to share the game with new and veteran players alike.

This play experience is self-contained, with everything you need inside the box. You'll find the iconic suspects, rooms, and weapons all represented in a ready-to-play experience.

Senator Peacock Dining Room Lead Pipe

Plus, each copy of the game comes bundled with a Box Topper containing one of Ravnica's famous shock lands.

Steam Vents (Box Topper)

We'll have details for gameplay and cards to share when we reveal more about Murders at Karlov Manor on January 16, 2024.

Ravnica: Clue Edition

Ravnica: Cluedo Edition

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) Set Code: CLU

CLU Expansion Symbol

Murders of Karlov Manor Key Details

MKM Expansion Symbol

MKC Expansion Symbol MKC Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Murders at Karlov Manor Set Code: MKM

Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Set Code: MKC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Website: Murders at Karlov Manor

Murders at Karlov Manor Play Booster Display

Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Booster Display

Murders at Karlov Manor Bundle

Murders at Karlov Manor Prerelease Pack

Deadly Disguise (Red-Green-White)

Revenant Recon (Blue-Black)

Deep Clue Sea (Green-White-Blue)

Blame Game (Red-White)

Murders at Karlov Manor Preview Events

Story Episode 1 : Available now!

: Available now! Remaining Story Episodes : January 8–18

: January 8–18 Debut and Previews Begin on WeeklyMTG : January 16

: January 16 Commander Deck Previews : January 24

: January 24 Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete : January 26

: January 26 MTG Arena Streamer Event : February 1

: February 1 MTG Arena Release : February 6

: February 6 Global Tabletop Launch: February 9

Murders at Karlov Manor Gameplay Events

Prerelease at Your Local Game Store : February 2–8

: February 2–8 WPN Game Store Open House : February 9–11

: February 9–11 Friday Night Magic : February 9 – March 29

: February 9 – March 29 Standard Showdown : February 9 – April 4

: February 9 – April 4 Commander Night: February 16–18

February 16–18 MagicCon: Chicago and Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor : February 23–25

: February 23–25 Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) Launch Party : February 23–25

: February 23–25 WPN Store Championship: March 2–10

The Card Image Gallery Begins!

To see all the versions of cards revealed so far, you can check out the Murders at Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery—available now. We'll publish additional preview cards after they are revealed next year. See you for the full Murders at Karlov Manor debut on January 16, 2024!