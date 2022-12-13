A First Look at Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Phyrexian will is ascendant. Its enlightenment seeps through the corpus of the Multiverse, touching, cleansing, compleating all places. You will know rapture in obeisance. Like all fragile things, you will bend to it but will not break—becoming something greater—and you will welcome it.

Welcome to Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Art by: Sergey Glushakov

Art by: Anato Finnstark

The Planeswalkers who gathered to stop the Phyrexians on Dominaria lost—badly. They failed to halt the Phyrexian schemes to stop heroes valiantly fighting their oldest foes. Now, every plane of the Multiverse is in Phyrexian sights with their plan to invade them all. The only hope that remains is to take them out on their home turf, destroying the Phyrexian's means to Multiverse invasion. The risk that some—all—of the heroes fall to Phyrexians is high, but the stakes for everyone else are even higher.

It's now or never for the heroes heading into danger. Planeswalkers team up and head down into New Phyrexia to end the threat of invasion once and for all. Ten total Planeswalkers appear as new cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, though which are heroes ready to fight the Phyrexians and which join the Phyrexians in compleated perfection is something the story will reveal.

All ten, as shown above (with previous artwork):

(You can see Koth's new card below, with other new planeswalker cards to be revealed later with Phyrexia: All Will Be One previews.)

The heroic—and few—Mirran resistance forces remaining may be the Planeswalkers' best chance of striking at the heart of New Phyrexia.

But Phyrexians aren't your typical villains. Some are horrifying.

Some are familiar—and relentless—such as the greatest praetor Elesh Norn, ruler of New Phyrexia and mastermind behind building the army poised to conquer the Multiverse.

Some villains remind those of us who remember the past of Mirrodin—and what's truly been lost.

Venser, Corpse Puppet | Art by: Igor Kieryluk

New Phyrexia has only echoes of the Mirrodin plane we once knew as compleation brings it ever closer to twisted Phyrexian perfection.

Extended-Art Blue Sun's Twilight

(*These basic lands are found in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bundle, Commander decks, and Jumpstart Boosters.)

This is Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Details

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Code: ONE

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Set Code: ONC

Website: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Phyrexia: All Will be One Important Dates

Building Worlds and Story Begins : January 12

: January 12 Phyrexia: All Will be One Story : January 12–17

: January 12–17 Set Debut and Previews Begin : January 17

: January 17 Card Previews : January 17–25

: January 17–25 Commander Previews and Decklists : January 18

: January 18 Complete Card Image Galleries : January 26

: January 26 Pre-Prerelease with Loading Ready Run : January 27

: January 27 In-Store Prerelease Events : February 3–9

: February 3–9 MTG Arena and Magic Online Digital Release : February 7

: February 7 Global Tabletop Release : February 10

: February 10 In-Store Launch Party Events : February 10–12

: February 10–12 MagicCon: Philadelphia and Pro Tour Phyrexia: All Will Be One : February 17–19

: February 17–19 Store Championship Events: February 25–March 5

Draft Booster Display

Set Booster Display

Collector Booster Display

Bundle

Jumpstart Booster Display

Commander Decks

Corrupting Influence (white-black-green)

Rebellion Rising (red-white)

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander decks each include a Collector Booster Sample Pack.

Bundle: Compleat Edition

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bundle: Compleat Edition releases March 3—but here's an early taste of what to expect inside.

Bundle: Compleat Edition Oil Slick Raised Foil Basic Lands

Oil slick raised foils are a new foil treatment found in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bundle: Compleat Edition—and it isn't just available on basic lands. You can look forward to more reveals when we preview everything else from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Oil Slick Raised Foil

You can look forward to more reveals when we preview everything else from Phyrexia: All Will Be One beginning January 17.

And for the Phyrexian-first fans out there, you can look forward to Phyrexian-themed Secret Lair drops available for preorder closer to the Phyrexia: All Will Be One release!

30th Anniversary Prerelease Promos Continue

If you've attended a Prerelease event recently, you've played with something that looked like this—the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Prerelease Pack.

Prerelease Pack

Whether you build a sealed deck or hop into the action with Jumpstart Boosters, playing at a Phyrexia: All Will Be One Prerelease event at your local game store may allow you walk away with one of these Magic 30th anniversary promo cards, each available only in the languages shown:

These traditional foil promo cards will be available at WPN game stores while supplies last. Locate a WPN game store near you to find a Prerelease event in February!

First Look at Booster Fun

New Phyrexia, a place where flesh and metal are one in a hegemonic harmony, and there is one primary edict: spread the revelation of Phyrexian compleatness. From Phyrexian denizens and praetor rulers to the tools they use on the land itself—all reflects this exquisite perfection.

Compleat perfection means incredible cards to open in boosters for fans and Phyrexians alike.

Phyrexian Panorama Full Art

Phyrexianized Full Art

Phyrexian panorama full art and Phyrexianized full-art basic lands can be found in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters.

The body-transformation horror of the Phyrexians is an unsettling sight, one that reaches beyond Magic. With art by Junji Ito and more artists, Phyrexia: All Will Be One features the borderless manga treatment for select Phyrexians and characters reimagined as Phyrexians for several heroes fighting them.

Though which are truly heroes and which become Phyrexians is a sleeper agent terror that Ajani's appearance in Dominaria United revealed all too well. You'll discover who truly remains a hero against the Phyrexians (and who falls to compleation) in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One story publishing January 12–17, right here at DailyMTG.

Borderless Manga

Cards with the borderless manga treatment can be found in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters.

And that's not all—our return to New Phyrexia led us into our archives to look back at Elesh Norn and the rest of the praetors in concept artwork and vision. With Phyrexia: All Will be One, we can share all five together featuring their concept artwork from the rebirth of the Phyrexians. These borderless concept cards are reprints of praetors from recent sets (and will be legal where those sets are).

Borderless Concept Preators

Borderless concept praetors can be found in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters.

New Phyrexia was borne from infection by oil—the insidious legacy of original Phyrexia that transforms people, places, and even entire planes—as happened to Mirrodin—into Phyrexian visions of perfection. Several Booster Fun treatments found in Phyrexia: All Will Be One draw on this theme and bring it to cards in the set, such as the ichor treatment.

Borderless Ichor

Cards with the ichor treatment can be found in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters.

While these amazing treatments can be found across Draft and Set Boosters, too, Phyrexia: All Will Be One Collector Boosters will always be the best way to find these amazing treatments. Plus, there's one more look that's only available in Collector Boosters: step-and-compleat foils.

These cards feature a unique foil treatment that reveals a pattern of the Phyrexian symbol, similar to the Greek letter Φ, across the card. It's a new look that isn't fully captured in the card images here—each step-and-compleat card features its own card ID number for you collectors out there—but we look forward to showing these off "in person" closer to the Phyrexia: All Will Be One release.

And then, we have the new 'Step and Compleat' cards in #MTGPhyrexia! pic.twitter.com/Kl5BorT384 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) December 13, 2022

Step-and-Compleat Foil Borderless Concept Praetors

Step-and-Compleat Foil Borderless Ichor

Step-and-Compleat Foil Borderless Manga

(*Cards with the step-and-compleat foil treatment can only be found in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Collector Boosters.)

"Universes Within" Expands with Set Boosters

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is dedicated to the horrors of Phyrexia—and our heroes desperate battle against them—but there's more waiting for Magic players in Set Boosters. The List—reprinted cards often thematically or flavorfully tied to recent Magic releases—will receive an update and include "Universes Within" versions of cards from the Street Fighter x Secret Lair drop.

These versions count just the same—each matching up and counting as the same "unique" card for deck-building purposes—but are flavored from within one of Magic's own planes. Here's a look at them all coming with Phyrexia: All Will Be One:

We'll share details on how these "Universes Within" cards appear in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Boosters when previews kick off in January.

All Will Be One

Featuring a massive Planeswalker team-up with ten total planeswalker cards appearing in the set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One lets players move to take on the Phyrexians—or join their forces—with the fate of the Multiverse hanging in the balance.

Resistance Reunited | Art by: Aurore Folny

Be ready when Phyrexia: All Will Be One releases on February 10!