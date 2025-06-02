For more than two decades, Gatherer has been the go-to for players looking up card text, judges checking Oracle updates, and Vorthoses chasing down every mention of Squee.

Now, it's getting an update!

The new desktop look for Gatherer (not final).

Over the coming weeks, you may notice some visual changes to Gatherer as you browse your favorite cards, search for obscure combos, or dive into Magic's deep card history. This update is all about making Gatherer feel cleaner, more modern, and easier to use—whether you're on desktop, a tablet, or your phone. We will be phasing this update, so some of you will see the new version while others may see the old Gatherer look as we roll these changes out.

The new mobile look for Gatherer (not final).

It is also just the first step in a series of improvements we'll be delivering throughout the year. But more on that later. For now, we hope you enjoy the refreshed look.