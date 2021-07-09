Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms releases in stores worldwide on July 23, bringing hundreds of new cards to Magic, including those from four different Commander decks! Check out all the new cards (plus returning reprints) in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander Card Image Gallery and extended-art versions of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander deck cards available in Collector Boosters.

Below, you'll find each deck, added day by day, with a link to where it was previewed sharing details about the new cards, contents, and playstyle for the deck!

Aura of Courage

Galea, Kindler of Hope

Learn more about the Aura of Courage deck from The Command Zone!

COMMANDER: Galea, Kindler of Hope
Creature (14)
1 Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl 1 Fey Steed 1 Catti-brie of Mithral Hall 1 Angel of Finality 1 Puresteel Paladin 1 Sram, Senior Edificer 1 Prognostic Sphinx 1 Cold-Eyed Selkie 1 Fleecemane Lion 1 Knight of Autumn 1 Clay Golem 1 Riverwise Augur 1 Acidic Slime 1 Paradise Druid
Sorcery (5)
1 Valiant Endeavor 1 Realm-Cloaked Giant 1 Winds of Rath 1 Serum Visions 1 Nature's Lore
Instant (7)
1 Diviner's Portent 1 Song of Inspiration 1 Ride the Avalanche 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Valorous Stance 1 Brainstorm 1 Bant Charm
Artifact (18)
1 Holy Avenger 1 Robe of Stars 1 Winged Boots 1 Belt of Giant Strength 1 Argentum Armor 1 Basilisk Collar 1 Masterwork of Ingenuity 1 Moonsilver Spear 1 Sword of the Animist 1 Ebony Fly 1 Sword of Hours 1 Behemoth Sledge 1 Arcane Signet 1 Colossus Hammer 1 Explorer's Scope 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Viridian Longbow
Enchantment (17)
1 Mantle of the Ancients 1 Netherese Puzzle-Ward 1 Imprisoned in the Moon 1 Greater Good 1 Verdant Embrace 1 Angelic Gift 1 Gryff's Boon 1 Curse of Verbosity 1 Eel Umbra 1 Psychic Impetus 1 Abundant Growth 1 Fertile Ground 1 Kenrith's Transformation 1 Rancor 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Wild Growth 1 Shielding Plax
Land (38)
1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Lumbering Falls 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Bant Panorama 1 Command Tower 1 Flood Plain 1 Grasslands 1 Halimar Depths 1 Mishra's Factory 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Vitu-Ghazi, the City-Tree 4 Island 8 Forest 2 Plains
99 Cards
Draconic Rage

Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients

Learn more about the Draconic Rage deck from Loading Ready Run!

COMMANDER: Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients
Creature (26)
1 Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient 1 Chaos Dragon 1 Vengeful Ancestor 1 Druid of Purification 1 Neverwinter Hydra 1 Dragonborn Champion 1 Wulfgar of Icewind Dale 1 Bogardan Hellkite 1 Demanding Dragon 1 Dragonmaster Outcast 1 Hoard-Smelter Dragon 1 Opportunistic Dragon 1 Scourge of Valkas 1 Shivan Hellkite 1 Skyline Despot 1 Skyship Stalker 1 Taurean Mauler 1 Terror of Mount Velus 1 Thunderbreak Regent 1 Chameleon Colossus 1 Atarka, World Render 1 Earth-Cult Elemental 1 Anger 1 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Savage Ventmaw 1 Dragonspeaker Shaman
Sorcery (8)
1 Wild Endeavor 1 Chain Reaction 1 Rishkar's Expertise 1 Shamanic Revelation 1 Rile 1 Cultivate 1 Explore 1 Rampant Growth
Instant (9)
1 Berserker's Frenzy 1 Klauth's Will 1 Magmaquake 1 Spit Flame 1 Decree of Savagery 1 Kindred Summons 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Beast Within 1 Return to Nature
Artifact (9)
1 Bag of Tricks 1 Dragon's Hoard 1 Component Pouch 1 Sword of Hours 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Gruul Signet 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (8)
1 Maddening Hex 1 Indomitable Might 1 Gratuitous Violence 1 Outpost Siege 1 Warstorm Surge 1 Barbarian Class 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Garruk's Uprising
Land (39)
1 Cinder Glade 1 Crucible of the Spirit Dragon 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Game Trail 1 Haven of the Spirit Dragon 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Underdark Rift 1 Command Tower 1 Desert 1 Gruul Turf 1 Path of Ancestry 12 Mountain 15 Forest
99 Cards
Dungeons of Death

Sefris of the Hidden Ways

Learn more about the Dungeons of Death deck from MTG Muddstah!

COMMANDER: Sefris of the Hidden Ways
Creature (33)
1 Nihiloor 1 Radiant Solar 1 Minn, Wily Illusionist 1 Phantom Steed 1 Midnight Pathlighter 1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk 1 Eternal Dragon 1 Karmic Guide 1 Sun Titan 1 Sunblast Angel 1 Champion of Wits 1 Curator of Mysteries 1 Phantasmal Image 1 Doomed Necromancer 1 Ashen Rider 1 Baleful Strix 1 Hostage Taker 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Hama Pashar, Ruin Seeker 1 Clay Golem 1 Ronom Unicorn 1 Wall of Omens 1 Merfolk Looter 1 Mulldrifter 1 Murder of Crows 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Reassembling Skeleton 1 Shriekmaw 1 Cloudblazer 1 Necrotic Sliver 1 Obsessive Stitcher 1 Burnished Hart 1 Meteor Golem
Sorcery (5)
1 Arcane Endeavor 1 Extract Brain 1 Necromantic Selection 1 Unburial Rites 1 Victimize
Instant (7)
1 Revivify 1 Grave Endeavor 1 Utter End 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Forbidden Alchemy 1 Despark 1 Vanish into Memory
Artifact (11)
1 Rod of Absorption 1 Wand of Orcus 1 Dungeon Map 1 Bucknard's Everfull Purse 1 Component Pouch 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Lightning Greaves
Enchantment (3)
1 Thorough Investigation 1 Minimus Containment 1 Propaganda
Land (39)
1 Choked Estuary 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Geier Reach Sanitarium 1 High Market 1 Nimbus Maze 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Command Tower 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Esper Panorama 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 7 Plains 5 Island 7 Swamp
Other (1)
1 Immoveable Rod
99 Cards
Planar Portal

Prosper, Tome-Bound

Learn more about the Planar Portal deck from MTGGoldfish!

COMMANDER: Prosper, Tome-Bound
Creature (20)
1 Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant 1 Death Tyrant 1 Grim Hireling 1 Lorcan, Warlock Collector 1 Wild-Magic Sorcerer 1 Chittering Witch 1 Fiend of the Shadows 1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Marionette Master 1 Ogre Slumlord 1 Piper of the Swarm 1 Pontiff of Blight 1 Dark-Dweller Oracle 1 Dire Fleet Daredevil 1 Dream Pillager 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Izzet Chemister 1 Tectonic Giant 1 Chaos Channeler 1 Loyal Apprentice
Sorcery (12)
1 Danse Macabre 1 Reckless Endeavor 1 Fevered Suspicion 1 Consuming Vapors 1 Hex 1 Apex of Power 1 Disrupt Decorum 1 Ignite the Future 1 Phthisis 1 Light Up the Stage 1 Throes of Chaos 1 Vandalblast
Instant (9)
1 Hellish Rebuke 1 Hurl Through Hell 1 Chaos Warp 1 Commune with Lava 1 Bedevil 1 You Find Some Prisoners 1 Bituminous Blast 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Terminate
Artifact (14)
1 Bag of Devouring 1 Fiendlash 1 Chaos Wand 1 Bucknard's Everfull Purse 1 Ebony Fly 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Mind Stone 1 Orazca Relic 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Unstable Obelisk
Enchantment (5)
1 Share the Spoils 1 Dead Man's Chest 1 Theater of Horrors 1 Warlock Class 1 Shiny Impetus
Land (39)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Spinerock Knoll 1 Underdark Rift 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Tainted Peak 1 Zhalfirin Void 14 Swamp 13 Mountain
99 Cards
