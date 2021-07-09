Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms releases in stores worldwide on July 23, bringing hundreds of new cards to Magic, including those from four different Commander decks! Check out all the new cards (plus returning reprints) in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander Card Image Gallery and extended-art versions of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander deck cards available in Collector Boosters.

Below, you'll find each deck, added day by day, with a link to where it was previewed sharing details about the new cards, contents, and playstyle for the deck!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)

Aura of Courage

Learn more about the Aura of Courage deck from The Command Zone!

Draconic Rage

Learn more about the Draconic Rage deck from Loading Ready Run!

Dungeons of Death

Learn more about the Dungeons of Death deck from MTG Muddstah!

Planar Portal

Learn more about the Planar Portal deck from MTGGoldfish!