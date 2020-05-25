This sale is postponed out of respect for the National Day of Mourning. Sales will resume Monday at 9am.

Ahh, summer has finally come to the Northern Hemisphere. The sun is shining, birds are singing, our future robot overlords are laying the foundation for their eventual dominion. Wait, what?

That's right, the time has come to unveil the Secret Lair: Summer Superdrop!

Now, you may be wondering what a "superdrop" is. If you've been with us since way back in December 2019, I'm sure you remember the very first group of Secret Lair drops we released back-to-back-to-back in rapid-fire succession. That's a superdrop! The Secret Lair Drop Series is built around 24-hour flash releases, and superdrops are our marquee moments—our let's-blow-the-roof-off extravaganzas where we bring a whole bunch of different drops together and really showcase the wide range of exciting Secret Lair weirdness.

Beginning June 1, we'll be releasing five unique Secret Lair drops for preorder in quick succession—each with blink-and-you'll-miss-it 24-hour availability only at secretlair.wizards.com. These drops will also be available in a bundle that includes a very special bonus! These are all preorders, meaning all drops will ship at a later date once product is available.

So, what's in these drops? Scroll down to see!

FULL SLEEVES: THE TATTOO PACK

On sale: June 1, 9 a.m. PT – June 2, 9 a.m. PT

Contents:

1x Alt-art Inkmoth Nexus

1x Alt-art Pithing Needle

1x Alt-art Eternal Witness

1x Alt-art Blood Artist

1x Alt-art Spell Pierce

1x Code to redeem a card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Pithing Needle card for use in MTG Arena**

1x Code to redeem one (1) non-foil copy of each card in Full Sleeve: The Tattoo Pack for use on Magic Online

Price: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

We sat some classic cards down in the chair, and they emerged with some rad new ink. Before you decide to purchase, your mother would like us to remind you that getting these cards is a permanent decision and that you need to consider that they will look awesome in your decks or collection forever. Tattoo master Josh Howard lent his needle to create these incredible traditional flash sheet designs—a brand-new look for Magic.

CAN YOU FEEL WITH A HEART OF STEEL?

On sale: June 2, 9 a.m. PT – June 3, 9 a.m. PT

Contents:

1x Foil alternate full-art Walking Ballista

1x Foil alternate full-art Arcbound Ravager

1x Foil alternate full-art Darksteel Colossus

1x Code to redeem a card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Arcbound Ravager card for use in MTG Arena**

1x Code to redeem one (1) non-foil copy of each card in Can You Feel with a Heart of Steel? for use on Magic Online

Price: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

ATTENTION MEAT CREATURES:

THE ROBOT UPRISING HAS ARRIVED, AND WE HAVE TAKEN CONTROL OF SECRETLAIR.EXE. FROM NOW ON, ALL DROPS WILL CELEBRATE THE GLORY AND POWER OF MACHINES. ADDITIONALLY, WE WILL BE ADDING A SIXTH—

*beeeeeeow*

We were . . . we were able to unplug them in time. But we couldn't stop them from creating this cool robot-themed drop featuring foil full-art cards by Bad Flip Productions, Inc.; Danny Miller; and Hector Ortiz. In unrelated news, Project Robobeebles will be discontinued at this time.

THE PATH NOT TRAVELED

On sale: June 3, 9 a.m. PT – June 4, 9 a.m. PT

Contents:

1x Foil alt-art Ajani Steadfast

1x Foil alt-art Domri Rade

1x Foil alt-art Tamiyo, Field Researcher

1x Foil alt-art Vraska, Golgari Queen

1x Code to redeem a card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Ajani Steadfast card for use in MTG Arena**

1x Code to redeem one (1) non-foil copy of each card in The Path Not Traveled for use on Magic Online

Price: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Being a Planeswalker comes with heavy responsibilities. What would happen if our Planeswalkers decided to pack things up and do something else with their lives—or had never sparked at all? This drop explores alternate fates for Ajani, Domri, Tamiyo, and Vraska. We've entrusted their lives to the steady hands of Yeong-Hao Han, Chris Rallis, David Rapoza, and Mike Uziel. Maybe in yet another universe, these Planeswalkers are collecting cards of you!

MOUNTAIN, GO

On sale: June 4, 9 a.m. PT – June 5, 9 a.m. PT

Contents:

4x Different foil alternate full-art Lightning Bolt cards

1x Code to redeem a card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Lightning Bolt card by Noah Bradley for use in MTG Arena**

1x Code to redeem one (1) non-foil copy of each card in Mountain, Go for use on Magic Online

Price: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

This drop celebrates the quintessential red spell: the humble and efficient Lightning Bolt. Whether it's destroying your opponent's mana dork on turn one or simply being hurled into their face, Lightning Bolt does it all, as long as "all" can be done with 3 direct damage. Each piece shows a different creature getting totally wrecked by the cruel and unforgiving power of nature (out of respect for the feelings of Ornithological Studies, Birds will be getting a pass). These full-art foil cards feature electrifying, brand-new art by Noah Bradley, Brigitte Roka, Robbie Trevino, and Alexis Ziritt.

ORNITHOLOGICAL STUDIES

On sale: June 5, 9 a.m. PT – June 6, 9 a.m. PT

Contents:

1x Alt-art Baleful Strix

1x Alt-art Birds of Paradise

1x Alt-art Dovescape

1x Alt-art Gilded Goose

1x Alt-art Swan Song

1x Code to redeem a card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Birds of Paradise card for use in MTG Arena**

1x Code to redeem one (1) non-foil copy of each card in Ornithological Studies for use on Magic Online

Price: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Of all of Magic's fictional creatures, Birds are far and away the most popular. First invented by Richard Garfield in 1987, Birds eventually made their way into Limited Edition (Alpha) via the powerful Birds of Paradise card. We thought it would be cool to envision what Birds would look like if they existed in real life, so we commissioned some naturalistic, classical illustrations from Ovidio Cartagena and Allen Douglas.

SUMMER SUPERDROP BUNDLE

What's cooler than getting your hands on all five drops in one easy package? Getting all five drops and a special bonus—a non-foil enemy fetch land! That's right, we've gone and made the Summer Superdrop even more fetching. (Thank you, thank you, we'll be here all . . . until June 15.)

The bundle will be available June 1–15, sticking around for a bit after the individual drop days end in case you miss a drop or can't make up your mind quite fast enough for those 24-hour timers. But don't wait too long! Once the bundle is gone, the sun will have truly set on the Summer Superdrop.

On sale: June 1, 9 a.m. PT – June 15, 9 a.m. PT

Contents:

One of each Secret Lair drop included in the Summer Superdrop.

Full Sleeves: The Tattoo Pack

Can You Feel with a Heart of Steel?

The Path Not Traveled

Mountain, Go

Ornithological Studies

PLUS! One (1) enemy fetch land

Price: $169.95/€194.95*/£169.95*

*inclusive of local VAT

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

SHIPPING

As with other Secret Lair drops, we want to make sure you can get this drop if you want it. Purchase any of these drops within the 24-hour window, and Summer Superdrop cards will soon be heating up your decks.

The drops within the Summer Superdrop are preorder-only, meaning the cards will all be printed after the sale has concluded. Orders will ship as soon as inventory is available. We anticipate orders will ship from the US facility around August 15, with European orders following around August 30, but the final timeline is subject to change based on when our production partners are back up and running at full capacity.

As we announced back in April, we've expanded our shipping facilities within Europe to better serve the EU and the United Kingdom and improve the overall experience for fans around the world. Our two new sub-stores within SecretLair.wizards are now live and will redirect customers based on their location. SecretLair.wizards.com/US serves North and South America, as well as APAC (with plans for continued expansion). SecretLair.wizards.com/UK and SecretLair.wizards.com/EU handle fulfillment within Europe, which allows European customers to avoid additional fees associated with international shipping and importing.

The US facility ships to the following regions (new additions in bold):

United States (domestic shipping)

Argentina

Australia

Canada

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Macao

Mexico

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Vietnam

For international orders shipped from the US site, your local post office or customs exchange may require additional payment to release the product when it arrives in your region.

The European facility ships to the following regions:

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lichtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Free shipping is available from the EU and UK sites for purchases of at least €99 or £89 respectively before taxes or VAT.

Don't see your country listed as an option? For any other regions around the world, please know we are constantly working to expand our global reach to additional locations in legally compliant ways that maintain a positive customer experience.

The Summer Superdrop will be gone before you know it, replaced by chilly air and the crunching of leaves, so act fast to add these killer cards to your collection. And keep an eye on secretlair.wizards.com and @MTGSecretLair to be notified of the latest drops and next installments in the Secret Lair Drop Series!