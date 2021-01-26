Secret Lair's WPN-exclusive Ultimate Edition series is back with Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition 2!

(Editor's Note: Due to production issues, Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition 2's release date has been moved to May 7.)

Ultimate Edition 2 will be available May 7 at WPN stores around the world. This boxed set features ten full-art Pathway lands in premium foil with brand-new art from ten of Magic's best artists (Paul Scott Canavan, Alayna Danner, Piotr Dura, Grady Frederick, Donato Giancola, Yeong-Hao Han, Adam Paquette, Lucas Staniec, Jokubas Uogintas, and Johannes Voss) depicting the Planes of Kaldheim and Zendikar.

In Ultimate Edition 2, the six Pathway lands originally printed in Zendikar Rising are feature art showcasing the Plane of Kaldheim, and the four Pathway lands coming in Kaldheim feature art showcasing the Plane of Zendikar instead.

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

This means across all printings of these cards, you'll be able to nab complete cycles set on either Plane—or both!

Like the first Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition, Ultimate Edition 2 will arrive in a beautiful commemorative box that can be used for display. Due to issues surrounding procurement during the global pandemic, some of the boxes will be black and some will be dark gray. (There is no difference between the two other than color.)

We're printing more copies of Ultimate Edition 2 than we did of the first Ultimate Edition, but supplies will still be limited, so check with your local game store to secure your copy!