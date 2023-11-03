We are continuously reviewing our card catalogue and finding ways to update the game's language and visual representation with the processes, care, and sensitivity built into modern sets. As such, and to make our game as inclusive and welcoming as possible, we have several changes upcoming.

Coming with the Magic: The Gathering Arena rollout of Khans of Tarkir on December 12, new Rakshasa card art will follow updated creative guidelines, and we are removing "Cat" as a subtype for the creatures below:

Rakshasa Deathdealer

Rakshasa Debaser

Rakshasa Gravecaller

Rakshasa Vizier

Soulhunter Rakshasa (MTG Arena digital-only card)

Mahadi, Emporium Master

You will see this change reflected in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Oracle text updates and in the next Gatherer update. It will also be updated in Magic: The Gathering Online on November 8.

Additionally, we will be making a few terminology changes in upcoming sets. These will include the following: