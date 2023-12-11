Celebrate 60 years of Doctor Who™ in the Secret Lair
In celebration of the interdimensional event 60 years in the making, Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration features iconic characters and moments from the Doctor Who™ 60th Anniversary Specials on new, mechanically unique cards. Whether you're a fan of the Doctor and their loyal companions or the terrifying villains they face, this drop is filled with good, sci-fi timey-wimey fun.
Art by Billy Christian, Justyna Dura, Jake Murray, and Kieran Yanner
Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration
Contents:
- 1x Rose Noble
- 1x The Meep
- 1x The Celestial Toymaker
- 1x The Fourteenth Doctor
- 1x The Fifteenth Doctor
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $39.99
- Traditional foil: $49.99
Visit MagicSecretLair.com to order Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration before it's gone on January 7, 2024!