In celebration of the interdimensional event 60 years in the making, Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration features iconic characters and moments from the Doctor Who™ 60th Anniversary Specials on new, mechanically unique cards. Whether you're a fan of the Doctor and their loyal companions or the terrifying villains they face, this drop is filled with good, sci-fi timey-wimey fun.

Art by Billy Christian, Justyna Dura, Jake Murray, and Kieran Yanner

Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration

Rose Noble
Rose Noble
The Meep
The Meep
The Celestial Toymaker
The Celestial Toymaker
The Fourteenth Doctor
The Fourteenth Doctor
The Fifteenth Doctor
The Fifteenth Doctor

Contents:

  • 1x Rose Noble
  • 1x The Meep
  • 1x The Celestial Toymaker
  • 1x The Fourteenth Doctor
  • 1x The Fifteenth Doctor

Pricing:

  • Non-foil: $39.99
  • Traditional foil: $49.99

Visit MagicSecretLair.com to order Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration before it's gone on January 7, 2024!