In celebration of the interdimensional event 60 years in the making, Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration features iconic characters and moments from the Doctor Who™ 60th Anniversary Specials on new, mechanically unique cards. Whether you're a fan of the Doctor and their loyal companions or the terrifying villains they face, this drop is filled with good, sci-fi timey-wimey fun.

Art by Billy Christian, Justyna Dura, Jake Murray, and Kieran Yanner

Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration

Rose Noble The Meep The Celestial Toymaker

The Fourteenth Doctor The Fifteenth Doctor

Contents:

1x Rose Noble

1x The Meep

1x The Celestial Toymaker

1x The Fourteenth Doctor

1x The Fifteenth Doctor

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99

Traditional foil: $49.99

Visit MagicSecretLair.com to order Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: Regeneration before it's gone on January 7, 2024!