June is Pride Month, and your local WPN store is celebrating with the Magic Presents: Pride Commander event, June 28–30! (If you're new to the format, learn how to play Commander.) By participating, you can pick up a rainbow holographic art print that features Chandra and Embercat by artist Anh Nguyen:

Play in the special Pride Month Commander event, June 28–30, in which all commanders are treated as if they had the partner ability! Who's teaming up in your deck? A beautiful pairing of Huatli, Poet of Unity and Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance ; or maybe Ravnica's best with Ral, Monsoon Mage and Tomik, Wielder of Law ? Perhaps allies and enduring paramours Jace, Vryn's Prodigy and Vraska, the Silencer ? Or maybe you're bringing Xanathar, Guild Kingpin and Rashmi, Eternities Crafter just because they're neat together? This is your chance to show the power of a great partnership! You are still limited to two commanders and 100 cards in your deck, of course.

Each participating player will receive one rainbow holographic art print while supplies last. The Magic: Presents: Pride event is only available in stores in the US and Canada, and supplies of the promotional art print are limited.

Check with your local WPN store for details on this event and others offered during June and sign up!