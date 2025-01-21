Start your engines and shuffle your library—it's time to explore Magic's most popular format with Aetherdrift! The set includes two ready-to-play Commander decks, each helmed by a legendary creature that presents an enticing strategy. With 100 cards each, 10 of which are new-to-Magic cards, these decks have something for every Commander player.

Living Energy (Green-Blue-Red) Eternal Might (White-Blue-Black)

Take a look at all the cards for Commander and beyond in the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery or explore the decks right here.

Aetherdrift Commander Decks

Each Aetherdrift Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck with: 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

We'll be showcasing the decklists here as they're revealed, so stay tuned! You can preorder Aetherdrift products now, including these Commander decks, from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Living Energy

0003_MTGDFT_CommFace: Saheeli, Radiant Creator 0002_MTGDFT_CommFace: Pia Nalaar, Chief Mechanic

Check out the cards from Living Energy in the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.

The Command Zone will be revealing the contents of Living Energy on January 23.

Eternal Might

0004_MTGDFT_CommFace: Temmet, Naktamun's Will 0001_MTGDFT_CommFace: Hashaton, Scarab's Fist

Check out the cards from Eternal Might in the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.

Commander at Home will be revealing the contents of Eternal Might on January 24.

