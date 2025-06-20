Get ready to play Commander with friends both old and new at your local game store! As part of our increased efforts to evolve and expand in-store play for players of all formats, we're introducing new ways to play Magic's most popular format: Commander!

Starting with Edge of Eternities, we'll be launching more specialized Commander events at participating WPN game stores. These offer new ways to play and new ways to earn special promo cards. Previously called Commander Party promo cards, these can be earned at any eligible Commander Play events starting with Edge of Eternities. That way, you can score sweet promos regardless of your preferred way to play Commander.

These new play events include Commander Box League and Two-Headed Giant Commander Night. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the events' kickoff.

Commander Box League

Edge of Eternities Play Booster Box

Looking to bring some Limited vibes to your Commander games? Join your local game store's Commander Box League during Prerelease week! Running from the start of a set's Prerelease events up until it's tabletop release, these are a great way to get introduced to a new Magic set. Here, you'll build a brand-new, 60-card Commander deck from the contents of a Play Booster box, then play games throughout the week.

To help players build exciting and effective decks, we're adopting some of the paradigms of Commander Draft for Commander Sealed. Here are the basic rules you need to know:

You'll construct a 60-card deck out of the contents of a single Play Booster box and any number of basic lands. You can include anything you open inside your Play Booster box, but not any promos you receive. That means you can include the contents of any Box Topper packs but not things like Buy-a-Box promos.

Your deck can include multiple copies of cards you open with the same name.

You ignore the color identity rule in deck building. Play any legal commander you open, then fill your deck with cards of any color. The color identity of your commander(s) still applies to cards like Arcane Signet to explicitly refer to color identity.

Games are played in pods of three to four players with normal Commander rules. You start at 40 life, track commander damage, and so on.

We've previously hosted these kinds of events at MagicCons, and we're excited to bring them to your local game store! The first round of Commander Box Leagues will be held alongside Edge of Eternities Prerelease events running from July 25–31. Fire up your rocket boosters and crack some packs!

Two-Headed Giant Commander Night

Looking to share the joys of Commander with your friends? At Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights, players can join forces in two-on-two games of Commander. Here, you'll team up with another player of your choice (or be paired with another attendee) for some casual multiplayer games.

If you're looking to introduce a friend to in-store play or want a casual place to test your latest Commander deck, these events are perfect for you. Participants will receive a Commander Play promo card while supplies last, with additional prizes being awarded at your local game store's discretion.

Get ready to enjoy Magic's most popular format in a whole new way with Commander Play events! These events will be held at participating local game stores starting with Edge of Eternities, so contact your LGS to see if they'll be joining in on the fun!