Draft at a WPN Store in May, Get Rewarded in June on MTG Arena

What's better than drafting at your local WPN retailer? Getting rewards for doing so on your MTG Arena account, that's what!

For the month of May, we'll be running a special promotion that lets you get your own big score in the form of sweet rewards on MTG Arena for drafting at a WPN retailer. All you have to do is use your Wizards Account that is connected to MTG Arena to enter and play in a Booster Draft event at your local WPN store.

Players will receive rewards for up to three Booster Drafts at a WPN retailer during this promotional window. Draft once, and you'll get a card style for High Noon, one of the new cards from Outlaws of Thunder Junction!

Draft twice during the promotional period at a WPN store and snag a sweet Goblin card sleeve!

Finally, draft three times during the promotional period, and you'll score a Draft token!

To find a WPN retailer near you that's running Booster Draft events in May, check the Wizards Locator and see what events are coming up in your area!

Promotion Terms

Promotion available in WPN stores only. Players must play three Draft events in WPN stores and must register with their Wizards account that is tied to their MTG Arena account to receive the reward. Reward will be issued via MTG Arena inbox message on or after June 10, 2024. Limit one (1) Draft token reward per customer. Promotion not available in all regions. See stores for details.

Promotion runs from May 1, 2024, until the end of June 2, 2024.