It is time to explore beyond the known Multiverse and traverse the Edge! With the release of Edge of Eternities, we introduced new mechanics that necessitated new rules to explain their magical and technological inner workings. We also made some non-functional changes to the Oracle text of a few cards.

Edge of Eternities Comprehensive Rules Changes

This is a summary of the rule changes planned to come to Magic with the release of Edge of Eternities. The official rules can be found on our rules page. If there should be a discrepancy between this summary and the official rules, the official rules take precedence.

New and Updated Rules

Lander Tokens

111.10u

0185_MTGEOE_Main: Galactic Wayfarer 0008_MTGEOE_ToknBstr: Lander Token (Green)

Lander tokens have landed in the predefined tokens rules! Landers help you find new lands to fuel your voyage through space with mana. A Lander token is a colorless artifact token with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle."

Station Cards

721

0025_MTGEOE_Main: Lumen-Class Frigate 0250_MTGEOE_Main: Adagia, Windswept Bastion

We've added the rules for station cards. These cards have striated text boxes with station symbols, each of which represents an ability that grants the station card additional abilities if it has a number of charge counters on it equal to or greater than the number in the station symbol. Some station symbols can even turn the station card into a creature in addition to its other types. Station cards in this set include Spacecraft artifacts and Planet lands. Subsequent rules in this section have also been renumbered.

Station

702.184

0131_MTGEOE_Main: Debris Field Crusher

To make your Spacecraft or planetary settlement function, you'll need the help of some creatures. Station is a new keyword ability that represents an activated ability that allows you to tap an untapped creature you control to put charge counters equal to the creature's power on the station card. Those charge counters will add abilities to your Spacecraft or Planet and sometimes even turn it into a creature, ready to fly into the vast reaches of space!

Warp

702.185

0079_MTGEOE_Main: Starwinder

The warp rules have arrived at the speed of light. But since they are not leaving any time soon, they must have not been cast for their warp cost. Warp represents an alternative cost to cast a card from your hand. If you cast a spell for its warp cost, the permanent is exiled at the beginning of the next end step. Its owner can cast it again from exile on a future turn (for its regular cost).

Other Rules Changes

111.10

The predefined tokens (such as Treasure and Food) have received a non-functional change to refer to themselves as tokens in their abilities. For example, Treasure tokens now require you to "Sacrifice this token" rather than "Sacrifice this artifact." We can assure you that Treasure tokens are still just as shiny and Food tokens are still just as tasty with the updated text!

611.2e

This rule was updated to more clearly apply to effects stating that an entering permanent has no abilities. This lets Xu-Ifit, Osteoharmonist reanimate creatures with no risk of abilities sneaking in as the creature returns to the battlefield as a Skeleton.

613.7n

If a continuous effect generated by a static ability of an object and a continuous effect generated by a resolving spell or ability that applies to that object would apply at the same time, this rule ensures that the continuous effect from the object's own static ability applies first. Xu-Ifit is happier when the returned creatures can't grant themselves abilities after she went to all the trouble to take those abilities away.

614.13b

This rule clarifies that the same object can't be chosen to change zones more than once when applying replacement effects that modify how one or more permanents enter the battlefield. For example, if you have two creatures with devour enter at the same time, you cannot sacrifice the same creature to both instances of devour. You'll need to have enough snacks for everyone separately.

903.3, 903.12c

We are excited to welcome legendary Vehicles and legendary Spacecraft with one or more power and toughness boxes to the list of legal commanders for Commander and for Brawl! Color identity rules still apply, so you'll need to build your deck accordingly if you choose a colorless Vehicle or Spacecraft as a commander. It will be fun to see some Commander decks with ships at the helm!

903.5e

This new rule clarifies that Commander games do not use sideboards. This is a non-functional change, and there are still ways to bring in cards from outside the game.

903.11

This rule has been updated to clarify that except via rules, special actions, and effects that specifically bring cards from outside the game into Commander games (such as the companion ability and rules), traditional cards from outside the game cannot be brought into Commander games. This is not a functional change, and cards that bring nontraditional objects into the game like Dungeons or tokens still work as usual.

New Subtypes

Lander

Spacecraft

Planet

Drix

Echidna

Hedgehog

Lobster

New Ability Words

Void

New Glossary Entries

Lander Token

Station

Station Cards

Warp

Oracle Changes

We have a few small Oracle changes in this update. In addition to the following rules text updates, we also had a few changes to reminder text as well as some minor non-functional templating adjustments that aren't interesting enough to mention here.

Creature Land Family Reunion

Shambling Vent and its fellow creature lands appear together in this set, and in honor of this reunion, some of these lands ( Shambling Vent , Creeping Tar Pit , Hissing Quagmire , Needle Spires , and Lumbering Falls ) are getting a non-functional update to match the templating of the rest of the cycle more closely.

Old text:

This land becomes a 2/3 white and black Elemental creature with lifelink until end of turn. It's still a land.

New text:

Until end of turn, this land becomes a 2/3 white and black Elemental creature with lifelink. It's still a land.

The Power of the Sun

Caged Sun 's mana ability was worded differently than other similar abilities, and this non-functional update brings it in line with other similar cards like Gauntlet of Power .

Old text:

Whenever a land's ability causes you to add one or more mana of the chosen color, add one additional mana of that color.

New text:

Whenever a land's ability causes you to add one or more mana of the chosen color, add an additional one mana of that color.

The Ultimate Nightmare of Oracle Updates

The Ultimate Nightmare of Wizards of the Coast® Customer Service lists the fairly ancient customer service phone number in its flavor text. Living up to its name, this flavor text needs to be updated periodically to match the current Wizards of the Coast support contact information, and we've done that again with this update.

Old text:

The number printed on the card is no longer in service. For help, go to wizards.custhelp.com or find us on Twitter @Wizards_Help.

New text:

The number printed on the card is no longer in service. For help, please go to support.wizards.com.

Crossing the Threshold

0177_MTGMB2_Fut_Base: Cabal Ritual

As more cards have been printed with threshold as an ability word, newer cards received modern templates that didn't quite match the old cards. Older cards with threshold (like Cabal Ritual ) have now been non-functionally updated to match the templates of newer cards.

Old text:

Threshold — Add {oBoBoBoBoB} instead if seven or more cards are in your graveyard.

New text:

Threshold — Add {oBoBoBoBoB} instead if there are seven or more cards in your graveyard.

Simple Stats

0069_MTGEOE_ComRepPU: Cyberdrive Awakener

Cyberdrive Awakener used an older (and much longer) template to define the base power and toughness of the artifacts that it animates. It has been non-functionally updated to be shorter and simpler to match other similar cards.

Old text:

When this creature enters, until end of turn, each noncreature artifact you control becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 4/4.

New text:

When this creature enters, each noncreature artifact you control becomes a 4/4 artifact creature until end of turn.

More Beasts, Please!

0104_MTGEOE_ComRepPU: Rampaging Baloths

Ten out of ten players agree, more Beasts are better than fewer Beasts, especially when they are cute little Beast tokens made by Rampaging Baloths ! To ensure the maximum amount of Beast friends, Rampaging Baloths has been updated to remove the "you may" from its ability. We know you want more Beast tokens!

Old text:

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, you may create a 4/4 green Beast creature token.

New text:

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, create a 4/4 green Beast creature token.

Whose Choice Is It Anyway?

0117_MTGEOE_Main: Susurian Dirgecraft

Susurian Dirgecraft has been non-functionally updated to match the new "sacrifices a creature" template that specifies who chooses which creature is sacrificed.

Old text:

When this Spacecraft enters, each opponent sacrifices a nontoken creature.

New text:

When this Spacecraft enters, each opponent sacrifices a nontoken creature of their choice.

Name Tags

0189_MTGEOE_Main: Harmonious Grovestrider 0215_MTGEOE_Main: Cosmogoyf

Harmonious Grovestrider and Cosmogoyf have been non-functionally updated to use their own names instead of referring to "this creature."

Old text:

This creature's power is equal to the number of cards you own in exile and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

New text:

Cosmogoyf's power is equal to the number of cards you own in exile and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

Diplomatic Relations

0177_MTGEOE_Main: Diplomatic Relations

Diplomatic Relations has received an update to its official rules text. The phrase "you control" was inadvertently omitted from the first target.

Old text:

Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains vigilance until end of turn. It deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

New text:

Target creature you control gets +1/+0 and gains vigilance until end of turn. It deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

