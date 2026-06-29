Explanation of Pauper Seeker of Skybreak Ban for June 29, 2026
Hello, Pauper fans. This is Gavin Verhey from Wizards of the Coast on behalf of the entire Pauper Format Panel.
There's one topic that has been quite the conversation piece over the past couple weeks, and that is a combo enabled by the card
I want to give a bit of reasoning for why we're hitting it now and why we're banning this piece of the combo. Let's get into it!
The Shape of the Combo
First, let's talk about what the combo is. The way this combo works is that you equip
When we make cards like
We knew pretty much immediately there was a good chance we would need to take action on this combo. However, unlike
And that brings us to today.
Why Take Action Now?
In just a few days, this combo has already made a huge impact on the format. The Naya Gates deck has won all three Magic Online challenges at the time of writing this article, and sideboards are full of cards to help fight against this deck. While it's far from unstoppable, as
We have spent a lot of time talking about this on the Pauper Format Panel. There are three questions that led us to this decision today:
- Is this a play pattern we want in Pauper?
- What are the odds we ban a card in August if we don't ban one now?
- Is it better to ban slower or faster?
Let's talk about each of them.
Let's start with the first question. In the past few years, we've talked a lot about polarity and compressing games. Several of the bans we've made have explicitly been to fight that.
The closest comparison to this deck is the
A lot of those same heuristics are things you could say of the
After a lot of discussion over the past two weeks, we have decided that cheap and easy-to-run two-card combinations are not something we think are healthy for Pauper. If they're more expensive to cast or require more pieces, that can be fine—I want to stress that combos themselves are not something we are against—but letting players run eight cards that can be easily slotted into a deck a la Broodscale (or
Now, let's look at question two: What are the odds we ban a card on August 10 if we don't ban one now?
Well, given our discussion around the first question, we would say the odds are extremely high. It's difficult to know the exact power level the deck is going to end up at, and we respect both the best builds of the deck and recognize the metagame is still evolving around it, but because this is the kind of play pattern we don't think is right for Pauper, it's hard to imagine a world where we don't end up banning a piece of the combo eventually. A two-card combo, which is easy to slot into decks based on the heuristics above, would pretty much always be strong in Pauper. So given that, I would say a card is almost assuredly going to eat a ban in one of the next two updates.
That brings us to the third and final question: Is it better to ban now or later? Normally, we would not ban a card this soon after a release, and I would expect us to wait until August 10.
There are a few advantages to waiting. One is complete validation. There is always some chance that the format evolves and this deck falls off and becomes a minor piece of the metagame. However, in this case, I think that is unlikely, and this combo violates our heuristics for what we want in the format. So, this is less of a discussion point.
Another, far more valid point is the novelty factor. A new card came out and people want to try playing with it and the combo. It can be fun to try out these new decks for a short period of time! There's a reason why eras like Eldrazi Winter in Modern, even when the decks are too strong, are memorable. It creates a change of pace, some natural churn, and a moment in history. I think this is extremely valid. In a format like Pauper, which can stay consistent for long stretches of time, having something new show up, even if temporarily, can be nice.
So, what are the advantages of banning a card now?
In general, I favor taking action sooner rather than letting people play with something we know is going to need to go and ask players to acquire cards and shape their decks around it. But perhaps most salient of all, a primary reason for me is that in the time between now and August 10, there's a lot going on with Pauper, including two large events: Paupergeddon in Italy and Paupergenesis in the US. Having these two events, which are great sources of information for the Pauper metagame and are tournaments that players are really looking forward to, impacted by a combination that is going to be removed from the format a few weeks later is a very unfortunate result. And while you might look at these two events and think they're only a couple thousand players at most, these are events that the greater Pauper community will enjoy looking at for decklists, results, and metagame updates. Those are all things that would be made far less accurate by a format that is about to change from a ban.
So today, we're banning
Hawkeye's Bow Versus Seeker of Skybreak
There are two cards to potentially ban here. We did consider the other half of the combo, which is the new card,
We looked at banning
However, after a lot of discussion, the biggest reason (to me) for banning
I could imagine a world in the future where, if
A Side Snack
I want to take a moment to address one other card in this update:
This is a card that we on the Pauper Format Panel have had our eyes on for a while. It keeps slotting into more and more decks, including the very Naya Gates deck this combo was being played in, and it was once again a culprit of making a strong additional plan alongside the main combo. It's a card which is so strong that it gets played in a ton of decks that can easily draw two cards despite not even being able to cast the card normally. It is a resilient threat that can dominate games, especially with multiple copies.
While we've been looking at
We're not taking any action at this time, but it is a card we want to carefully watch this summer. Earlier when we talked about wanting the data from events like Paupergeddon and Paupergenesis to not be tainted by something like the
Seeking the Future
I know that this a little atypical, and I appreciate you reading through our reasoning and for providing all your feedback. While you may or may not agree with our final decision, I hope you at least leave knowing why and how we arrived here and what to expect in the future.
With that said, Pauper has been looking really great recently and has been growing in popularity. I want to give a huge shoutout to all of the individuals in the community who have been contributing to growing Pauper, especially those who've organized tournaments, like Boose at the head of Paupergeddon and Jenn in New York, and who I know have done a lot of incredible work on growing the format there. I can't wait to see how these large events play out.
I also want to give a huge shoutout to two other groups. First, the Magic Online team at Daybreak Games who got additional Pauper challenges added for us to look at and sent us data from leagues daily so we could see how the deck was doing. And, finally, I want to thank the whole Pauper Format Panel. The past week has been full of a ton of discussion around the clock, and those folks have poured in hours and hours analyzing challenges, community sentiment, coming up with what we believe the best framework and heuristics are for the format, and more. Thank you for all the time you put in to have these discussions in a short window.
One final note: Some of you might be wondering, "What about
As always, if you have any feedback, feel free to share it on social media, and we'll be sure to take it in.
Talk with you all soon! On behalf of the entire Pauper Format Panel,
Alex Ullman
Alexandre Weber
Emma Partlow
Gavin Verhey
Mirco Ciavatta
Paige Smith
Ryuji Saito