Hello Pauper fans! This is Gavin Verhey on behalf of the Pauper Format Panel, checking in for a status update on the format.

Today, we're making a change to the format. To cut right to it at the top, we are unbanning Bonder's Ornament as part of our trial unban program.

I'll get into why. First, I want to provide an overview of how the format looks right now and what we, the Pauper Format Panel, have our eyes on. Then I'll get into why we're making this change. Let's dig in.

State of the Format

Overall, I would say we are quite happy with how Pauper looks right now. While no format is perfect, and an Eternal format like Pauper will always have some decks that bubble up to the top, the format looks quite varied and fun.

One great barometer for this is the variety in the Top 8s of recent events. Looking at events like the Pauper Cup at MagicCon: Las Vegas, Pauperissima in Italy, the New York City Invitational Series Pauper Open, Magic Online challenges, and more, these events generally have five or more unique archetypes in their Top 8. While you do tend to see the mainstays every time—some version of Tolarian Terror , Affinity, a red deck—there's also a lot of room for other decks in the field to break through. It's very encouraging when many of these Top 8s include decks like a Cycle Storm, Turbo Fog, Pestilence decks, or other decks that are a little more off the wall.

Additionally, a few decks have made a resurgence in the past few months and helped keep the format fresh. Mono-White picked up a new tool in Leonardo, Big Brother , which has given the deck new life. Elves has turned out to be well-positioned in the metagame, and that deck has also dramatically risen in popularity.

Even Secrets of Strixhaven has added new tools to the format, as Pursue the Past has been showing up in some decks. A cheap card-selection spell with flashback that also gives you a life cushion is a nice new option.

Last time we talked, we discussed Affinity and Utrom Monitor a bit. While the release venue for Utrom Monitor in paper was not ideal and is not something we at Wizards would like to repeat, Affinity has been doing well, and it certainly got a boost, but the deck has not come across as too strong.

As has been the case for a bit, the deck sitting atop the format most consistently is Tolarian Terror . Both the mono-blue version and the blue-black version with Sneaky Snacker are probably the decks we most consistently see on top. But the resurgence of both Mono-White and Elves is because they prey on this deck, and that has helped with keeping Tolarian Terror in check. While it is a deck we continue to have our eye on, there will always be decks at the top of the format and the fact that there are good predators for it is healthy.

In terms of play pattern, the Spy Combo decks are not our favorite. However, they're inconsistent and hateable enough that they are under our ban threshold at the moment. If they ever surge up too high in popularity, Balustrade Spy is certainly a card with a ban-worthy pedigree and we don't find that card particularly sacred, but the deck is nowhere close to problematic enough to warrant action today.

All of this is just a long way to say that the format feels like it is in a great place at the moment. Perhaps most important of all, the feedback we consistently hear is that the format is fun to play. Whether it's in person at places like MagicCon or online, I've generally been hearing lots of positivity around the format. With the data we have, no deck is taking up too much of the winner's share. While there will always be some frustration as people lose to decks that have been around for ages, that is a bit of the nature of an Eternal format. As far as Magic formats go, this one feels great.

Trying an Unban

So why make a change today at all? Well, for two reasons.

First, a time that is relatively stable is a good place to try an unban. It can help give people who have fully explored the format something new to try, and it gives us good data on the results.

But the second reason, which I think is more relevant here, is that if there's one thing that has been missing from Pauper, it's slower control decks. There are plenty of aggressive decks and combo decks. There are some midrange decks. But when it comes to control decks, you have decks like Familiars, Ephemerate , some builds of Golgari Gardens, and Flicker Tron, none of which are taking up a huge metagame share right now. A slightly stronger control presence might be the thing to create some additional counterbalances in the format.

A card that was used for this purpose, primarily in Tron, but also in decks like white-black Pestilence , was Bonder's Ornament . This card was banned to weaken Tron during its strongest point in the format back in January 2022. However, that was a long time ago, and the format has become substantially stronger as more sets have released, especially Commander Masters and Modern Horizons 3.

We think there's a decent chance that this card does little and that the format has moved past Bonder's Ornament . But there's also a chance that it comes back, sees some play, and helps exactly the kind of archetypes we're looking to assist. There is also a small chance it bites back and ends up too strong. While Bonder's Ornament does boost the archetypes we're looking to help, they are archetypes that, if we overshoot on, can end up being unfun—just like Tron was in its heyday.

We floated this unban in our last update, and the audience generally felt in favor of it. Thanks for all of your feedback on that! It was helpful with this decision.

So, we're going to go with another trial unban. We're taking Bonder's Ornament off the banned list. We're going to be watching the results and will make the final call on it later. This time period is a great time for this, as Pauper will have plenty of events during the next few months, including a Paupergeddon.

One thing we want to do differently with this trial unban is give a very clear date when we'll return with a verdict. While I do not think Bonder's Ornament is any kind of High Tide , the pushing off of that final verdict left some players feeling in limbo and is not something we want to repeat. So, we are going to come back in the August 10 banned and restricted announcement with the final update.

In the unlikely case that this unban goes incredibly awry and it's clear immediately it's too strong and Bonder's Ornament warps the format around itself, we reserve the right to address it in the next banned and restricted announcement on June 30. However, that seems extremely unlikely with this card as the effect on the format is likely to be a lot more subtle. I'd expect to hear more on August 10, with perhaps an update on how things are looking on June 30.

The Months to Come

This trial unban is effective immediately in Paper and will go live on Magic Online shortly, and we're excited to see you all try it out.

We'll have our eyes on Pauper this summer (summer in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway), as the format has more events in store, which will put more focus on the format than normal. We look forward to seeing what Bonder's Ornament does and how the format continues to evolve.

As always, we welcome feedback on this change. We on the Pauper Format Panel will be monitoring both the format and your thoughts on social media. Thanks for being a great base of players and for taking the time to share your opinions.

On behalf of the entire Pauper Format Panel,

Alex Ullman

Alexandre Weber

Emma Partlow

Gavin Verhey

Mirco Ciavatta

Paige Smith

Ryuji Saito