Pauper Format Check-In – May 18, 2026
Hello Pauper fans! This is Gavin Verhey on behalf of the Pauper Format Panel, checking in for a status update on the format.
Today, we're making a change to the format. To cut right to it at the top, we are unbanning
I'll get into why. First, I want to provide an overview of how the format looks right now and what we, the Pauper Format Panel, have our eyes on. Then I'll get into why we're making this change. Let's dig in.
State of the Format
Overall, I would say we are quite happy with how Pauper looks right now. While no format is perfect, and an Eternal format like Pauper will always have some decks that bubble up to the top, the format looks quite varied and fun.
One great barometer for this is the variety in the Top 8s of recent events. Looking at events like the Pauper Cup at MagicCon: Las Vegas, Pauperissima in Italy, the New York City Invitational Series Pauper Open, Magic Online challenges, and more, these events generally have five or more unique archetypes in their Top 8. While you do tend to see the mainstays every time—some version of
Additionally, a few decks have made a resurgence in the past few months and helped keep the format fresh. Mono-White picked up a new tool in
Even Secrets of Strixhaven has added new tools to the format, as
Last time we talked, we discussed Affinity and
As has been the case for a bit, the deck sitting atop the format most consistently is
In terms of play pattern, the Spy Combo decks are not our favorite. However, they're inconsistent and hateable enough that they are under our ban threshold at the moment. If they ever surge up too high in popularity,
All of this is just a long way to say that the format feels like it is in a great place at the moment. Perhaps most important of all, the feedback we consistently hear is that the format is fun to play. Whether it's in person at places like MagicCon or online, I've generally been hearing lots of positivity around the format. With the data we have, no deck is taking up too much of the winner's share. While there will always be some frustration as people lose to decks that have been around for ages, that is a bit of the nature of an Eternal format. As far as Magic formats go, this one feels great.
Trying an Unban
So why make a change today at all? Well, for two reasons.
First, a time that is relatively stable is a good place to try an unban. It can help give people who have fully explored the format something new to try, and it gives us good data on the results.
But the second reason, which I think is more relevant here, is that if there's one thing that has been missing from Pauper, it's slower control decks. There are plenty of aggressive decks and combo decks. There are some midrange decks. But when it comes to control decks, you have decks like Familiars,
A card that was used for this purpose, primarily in Tron, but also in decks like white-black
We think there's a decent chance that this card does little and that the format has moved past
We floated this unban in our last update, and the audience generally felt in favor of it. Thanks for all of your feedback on that! It was helpful with this decision.
So, we're going to go with another trial unban. We're taking
One thing we want to do differently with this trial unban is give a very clear date when we'll return with a verdict. While I do not think
In the unlikely case that this unban goes incredibly awry and it's clear immediately it's too strong and
The Months to Come
This trial unban is effective immediately in Paper and will go live on Magic Online shortly, and we're excited to see you all try it out.
We'll have our eyes on Pauper this summer (summer in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway), as the format has more events in store, which will put more focus on the format than normal. We look forward to seeing what
As always, we welcome feedback on this change. We on the Pauper Format Panel will be monitoring both the format and your thoughts on social media. Thanks for being a great base of players and for taking the time to share your opinions.
On behalf of the entire Pauper Format Panel,
Alex Ullman
Alexandre Weber
Emma Partlow
Gavin Verhey
Mirco Ciavatta
Paige Smith
Ryuji Saito