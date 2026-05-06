Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm Decklist
Goblins. There are goblins raining down from the sky.
There are goblins on pirate ships, hiding in dumpsters, and enacting arcane rituals to conjure massive amounts of mana. An absolute storm of them is heading to Secret Lair with Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm. Featuring the always-stunning, ever-expressive artwork of Wizard of Barge, this deck is poised to tear down your opponents with all the chaos you'd expect from Magic's most unpredictable creature type—and it all comes to Secret Lair on May 18!
Goblin Storm Commander Decklist
Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm was designed by Studio X's Eli Rice and Carmen Klomparens.
This deck's strategy is right in its name: play Goblins and wield a storm of spells to devastate your opponents. The storm keyword (which appears on Empty the Warrens, Grapeshot, Haze of Rage, and Spreading Insurrection) lets you copy a spell for each spell that was cast before it this turn.
Zada, Hedron Grinder is here to supercharge your spells with even more copies! Target a single Goblin you control with Daring Discovery, and Zada makes sure the rest join in—copying it for each creature you control. Each copy of Daring Discovery lets you discover 4, which will in turn fuel a flurry of spells. You get the picture: it's a lot of spellcasting.
Contents:
- 1x Ready-to-play Commander deck
- 12x Foil borderless cards featuring new artwork
- 22x Foil borderless Mountains featuring new artwork
- 63x Non-foil reprints
- 3x Non-foil reprints featuring new artwork
- 4x Foil Goblin tokens featuring new artwork
- 10x Non-foil double-sided tokens
- 1x Storm counter helper
- 1x Zada, Hedron Grinder display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)
- 1x Deck box
Price: $149.99 USD
Goblin Storm Commander Cards
The Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm includes 12 foil borderless cards, each of which features new artwork from Wizard of Barge. The deck also includes 22 foil borderless, panoramic Mountains that echo the whimsy and playfulness of your new favorite little guys into the massive landmasses that help to power your spells.
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▲ Click to see borderless cards
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There are 3 non-foil reprints with new artwork. These cards feature scenes from across the Magic Multiverse that fit the … shall we say, impulsive nature of these goblins. The other 63 non-foil reprints are Planeswalker-stamp reprints. This is the same stamp used in products like Mystery Booster 2 and previous Secret Lair Commander decks to differentiate these cards from their original printings. You can find the complete list of Planeswalker-stamp cards below.
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▲ Click to see Planeswalker-stamp cards
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Card Name Set Code Ancestors' Aid LCI Arena of Glory MH3 Battle Hymn AVR Blasphemous Act DRC Boggart Shenanigans EVG Castle Embereth ONC Chaos Warp DRC Crimson Wisps J25 Daring Discovery LCI Den of the Bugbear AFR Dragon Fodder FDN Dwarven Mine ELD Expedite CMR Faithless Looting OTC Fists of Flame MH1 Forgotten Cave M3C Fountainport BLB Frontline Heroism J25 Gempalm Incinerator DMR General Kreat, the Boltbringer J25 Glimpse the Impossible MH3 Goblin Bombardment MH2 Goblin Burrows EVG Goblin Bushwhacker ZEN Goblin Dark-Dwellers J25 Goblin Matron DMR Goblin Negotiation FDN Goblin Trashmaster M19 Goblin Warchief J22 Great Train Heist OTJ Grenzo, Havoc Raiser M3C Haze of Rage TSR Hidden Volcano LCI Howlsquad Heavy DFT Idol of Oblivion BLC Impact Tremors MOC Impulsive Pilferer OTC Kher Keep MKC Krenko's Command J25 Mana Geyser C21 Mogg War Marshal DMR Past in Flames MM3 Quest for the Goblin Lord WWK Redcap Gutter-Dweller WOE Reliquary Tower M3C Renegade Tactics J25 Ruby Medallion MH3 Rundvelt Hordemaster DMU Sazacap's Brew BLB Searslicer Goblin FDN Seething Song C21 Siege-Gang Commander DMR Siege-Gang Lieutenant M3C Smoldering Crater DMR Spreading Insurrection MH2 Storm-Kiln Artist OTC Spinerock Knoll DSC Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK Swiftfoot Boots BLC Throne of Eldraine WOC War Room MKC Wild Ride TDM Witch's Mark WOE
Want to make sure the Goblin tokens you generate still have the feel of the rest of the deck? Wizard of Barge has got you covered with 4 foil Goblin tokens. There's also a handy non-foil helper card for tracking your storm count, with artwork that perfectly captures the indescribable feeling of getting wiped out by a deluge of Grapeshots.
Additionally, the deck includes 10 non-foil double-sided tokens and a helper featuring artwork from past Magic releases.
Goblin Storm Tokens
- 4x Foil Goblin tokens
- 10x Non-foil double-sided tokens
- 2x Eldrazi Spawn (MH3) // Rat (WOE) tokens
- 2x Soldier (UMA) // Kobolds of Kher Keep (MKC) tokens
- 1x Eldrazi Spawn (MH3) // Eldrazi (M3C) token
- 1x Soldier (UMA) // Dward (ELD) token
- 1x Fish (BLB) // Kobolds of Kher Keep (MKC) token
- 1x Fish (BLB) // Treasure (MH3) token
- 1x Wicked Role / Cursed Role (WOE) // Treasure (MH3) token
- 1x Start Your Engines! (DFT) // Max Speed (DFT) helper
The Goblins Arrive on May 18
The warrens are getting emptied, and the Goblins are taking over the Secret Lair storefront when Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm launches on May 18, 2026, at 9 a.m. PST, only on MagicSecretLair.com. Sign up to be notified when they arrive, and you'll stay in the loop for what's next.
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