Goblins. There are goblins raining down from the sky.

There are goblins on pirate ships, hiding in dumpsters, and enacting arcane rituals to conjure massive amounts of mana. An absolute storm of them is heading to Secret Lair with Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm. Featuring the always-stunning, ever-expressive artwork of Wizard of Barge, this deck is poised to tear down your opponents with all the chaos you'd expect from Magic's most unpredictable creature type—and it all comes to Secret Lair on May 18!

Goblin Storm Commander Decklist

Zada, Hedron Grinder Krenko, Mob Boss Pashalik Mons Brightstone Ritual Broadside Bombardiers Conspicuous Snoop Empty the Warrens Grapeshot Skirk Prospector Roaming Throne Skullclamp Sol Ring Blasphemous Act Chaos Warp Frontline Heroism Goblin Bombardment Goblin Chieftain Goblin Dark-Dwellers Goblin Lackey Goblin Trashmaster Great Train Heist Grenzo, Havoc Raiser Howlsquad Heavy Past in Flames Redcap Gutter-Dweller Rundvelt Hordemaster Searslicer Goblin Siege-Gang Commander Siege-Gang Lieutenant Idol of Oblivion Ruby Medallion Throne of Eldraine Arena of Glory Castle Embereth Den of the Bugbear Fountainport Kher Keep Spinerock Knoll War Room Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep Ancestors' Aid Battle Hymn Boggart Shenanigans Crimson Wisps Daring Discovery Dragon Fodder Expedite Faithless Looting Fists of Flame Gempalm Incinerator General Kreat, the Boltbringer Glimpse the Impossible Goblin Bushwhacker Goblin Matron Goblin Negotiation Goblin Warchief Haze of Rage Impact Tremors Impulsive Pilferer Krenko's Command Mana Geyser Mogg War Marshal Quest for the Goblin Lord Renegade Tactics Sazacap's Brew Seething Song Spreading Insurrection Storm-Kiln Artist Vandalblast Wild Ride Witch's Mark Swiftfoot Boots Dwarven Mine Forgotten Cave Goblin Burrows Hidden Volcano Reliquary Tower Smoldering Crater 7 Mountain 1 Goblin Storm 8 Mountain 2 Goblin Storm 7 Mountain 3 Goblin Storm

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm was designed by Studio X's Eli Rice and Carmen Klomparens.

This deck's strategy is right in its name: play Goblins and wield a storm of spells to devastate your opponents. The storm keyword (which appears on Empty the Warrens, Grapeshot, Haze of Rage, and Spreading Insurrection) lets you copy a spell for each spell that was cast before it this turn.

Zada, Hedron Grinder is here to supercharge your spells with even more copies! Target a single Goblin you control with Daring Discovery, and Zada makes sure the rest join in—copying it for each creature you control. Each copy of Daring Discovery lets you discover 4, which will in turn fuel a flurry of spells. You get the picture: it's a lot of spellcasting.

Contents:

  • 1x Ready-to-play Commander deck
    • 12x Foil borderless cards featuring new artwork
    • 22x Foil borderless Mountains featuring new artwork
    • 63x Non-foil reprints
    • 3x Non-foil reprints featuring new artwork
  • 4x Foil Goblin tokens featuring new artwork
  • 10x Non-foil double-sided tokens
  • 1x Storm counter helper
  • 1x Zada, Hedron Grinder display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)
  • 1x Deck box

Price: $149.99 USD

Goblin Storm Commander Cards

The Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm includes 12 foil borderless cards, each of which features new artwork from Wizard of Barge. The deck also includes 22 foil borderless, panoramic Mountains that echo the whimsy and playfulness of your new favorite little guys into the massive landmasses that help to power your spells.

▲ Click to see borderless cards


There are 3 non-foil reprints with new artwork. These cards feature scenes from across the Magic Multiverse that fit the … shall we say, impulsive nature of these goblins. The other 63 non-foil reprints are Planeswalker-stamp reprints. This is the same stamp used in products like Mystery Booster 2 and previous Secret Lair Commander decks to differentiate these cards from their original printings. You can find the complete list of Planeswalker-stamp cards below.

▲ Click to see Planeswalker-stamp cards


Card Name Set Code
Ancestors' Aid LCI
Arena of Glory MH3
Battle Hymn AVR
Blasphemous Act DRC
Boggart Shenanigans EVG
Castle Embereth ONC
Chaos Warp DRC
Crimson Wisps J25
Daring Discovery LCI
Den of the Bugbear AFR
Dragon Fodder FDN
Dwarven Mine ELD
Expedite CMR
Faithless Looting OTC
Fists of Flame MH1
Forgotten Cave M3C
Fountainport BLB
Frontline Heroism J25
Gempalm Incinerator DMR
General Kreat, the Boltbringer J25
Glimpse the Impossible MH3
Goblin Bombardment MH2
Goblin Burrows EVG
Goblin Bushwhacker ZEN
Goblin Dark-Dwellers J25
Goblin Matron DMR
Goblin Negotiation FDN
Goblin Trashmaster M19
Goblin Warchief J22
Great Train Heist OTJ
Grenzo, Havoc Raiser M3C
Haze of Rage TSR
Hidden Volcano LCI
Howlsquad Heavy DFT
Idol of Oblivion BLC
Impact Tremors MOC
Impulsive Pilferer OTC
Kher Keep MKC
Krenko's Command J25
Mana Geyser C21
Mogg War Marshal DMR
Past in Flames MM3
Quest for the Goblin Lord WWK
Redcap Gutter-Dweller WOE
Reliquary Tower M3C
Renegade Tactics J25
Ruby Medallion MH3
Rundvelt Hordemaster DMU
Sazacap's Brew BLB
Searslicer Goblin FDN
Seething Song C21
Siege-Gang Commander DMR
Siege-Gang Lieutenant M3C
Smoldering Crater DMR
Spreading Insurrection MH2
Storm-Kiln Artist OTC
Spinerock Knoll DSC
Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK
Swiftfoot Boots BLC
Throne of Eldraine WOC
War Room MKC
Wild Ride TDM
Witch's Mark WOE

Want to make sure the Goblin tokens you generate still have the feel of the rest of the deck? Wizard of Barge has got you covered with 4 foil Goblin tokens. There's also a handy non-foil helper card for tracking your storm count, with artwork that perfectly captures the indescribable feeling of getting wiped out by a deluge of Grapeshots.

Additionally, the deck includes 10 non-foil double-sided tokens and a helper featuring artwork from past Magic releases.

Goblin Storm Tokens

  • 4x Foil Goblin tokens
  • 10x Non-foil double-sided tokens
    • 2x Eldrazi Spawn (MH3) // Rat (WOE) tokens
    • 2x Soldier (UMA) // Kobolds of Kher Keep (MKC) tokens
    • 1x Eldrazi Spawn (MH3) // Eldrazi (M3C) token
    • 1x Soldier (UMA) // Dward (ELD) token
    • 1x Fish (BLB) // Kobolds of Kher Keep (MKC) token
    • 1x Fish (BLB) // Treasure (MH3) token
    • 1x Wicked Role / Cursed Role (WOE) // Treasure (MH3) token
    • 1x Start Your Engines! (DFT) // Max Speed (DFT) helper

The Goblins Arrive on May 18

The warrens are getting emptied, and the Goblins are taking over the Secret Lair storefront when Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm launches on May 18, 2026, at 9 a.m. PST, only on MagicSecretLair.com. Sign up to be notified when they arrive, and you'll stay in the loop for what's next.