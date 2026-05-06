Goblins. There are goblins raining down from the sky.

There are goblins on pirate ships, hiding in dumpsters, and enacting arcane rituals to conjure massive amounts of mana. An absolute storm of them is heading to Secret Lair with Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm. Featuring the always-stunning, ever-expressive artwork of Wizard of Barge, this deck is poised to tear down your opponents with all the chaos you'd expect from Magic's most unpredictable creature type—and it all comes to Secret Lair on May 18!

Goblin Storm Commander Decklist

Zada, Hedron Grinder Krenko, Mob Boss Pashalik Mons Brightstone Ritual Broadside Bombardiers Conspicuous Snoop Empty the Warrens Grapeshot Skirk Prospector Roaming Throne Skullclamp Sol Ring Blasphemous Act Chaos Warp Frontline Heroism Goblin Bombardment Goblin Chieftain Goblin Dark-Dwellers Goblin Lackey Goblin Trashmaster Great Train Heist Grenzo, Havoc Raiser Howlsquad Heavy Past in Flames Redcap Gutter-Dweller Rundvelt Hordemaster Searslicer Goblin Siege-Gang Commander Siege-Gang Lieutenant Idol of Oblivion Ruby Medallion Throne of Eldraine Arena of Glory Castle Embereth Den of the Bugbear Fountainport Kher Keep Spinerock Knoll War Room Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep Ancestors' Aid Battle Hymn Boggart Shenanigans Crimson Wisps Daring Discovery Dragon Fodder Expedite Faithless Looting Fists of Flame Gempalm Incinerator General Kreat, the Boltbringer Glimpse the Impossible Goblin Bushwhacker Goblin Matron Goblin Negotiation Goblin Warchief Haze of Rage Impact Tremors Impulsive Pilferer Krenko's Command Mana Geyser Mogg War Marshal Quest for the Goblin Lord Renegade Tactics Sazacap's Brew Seething Song Spreading Insurrection Storm-Kiln Artist Vandalblast Wild Ride Witch's Mark Swiftfoot Boots Dwarven Mine Forgotten Cave Goblin Burrows Hidden Volcano Reliquary Tower Smoldering Crater 7 Mountain 1 Goblin Storm 8 Mountain 2 Goblin Storm 7 Mountain 3 Goblin Storm

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm was designed by Studio X's Eli Rice and Carmen Klomparens.

This deck's strategy is right in its name: play Goblins and wield a storm of spells to devastate your opponents. The storm keyword (which appears on Empty the Warrens, Grapeshot, Haze of Rage, and Spreading Insurrection) lets you copy a spell for each spell that was cast before it this turn.

Zada, Hedron Grinder is here to supercharge your spells with even more copies! Target a single Goblin you control with Daring Discovery, and Zada makes sure the rest join in—copying it for each creature you control. Each copy of Daring Discovery lets you discover 4, which will in turn fuel a flurry of spells. You get the picture: it's a lot of spellcasting.

Contents:

1x Ready-to-play Commander deck 12x Foil borderless cards featuring new artwork 22x Foil borderless Mountains featuring new artwork 63x Non-foil reprints 3x Non-foil reprints featuring new artwork

4x Foil Goblin tokens featuring new artwork

10x Non-foil double-sided tokens

1x Storm counter helper

1x Zada, Hedron Grinder display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)

1x Deck box

Price: $149.99 USD

Goblin Storm Commander Cards

The Secret Lair Commander Deck: Goblin Storm includes 12 foil borderless cards, each of which features new artwork from Wizard of Barge. The deck also includes 22 foil borderless, panoramic Mountains that echo the whimsy and playfulness of your new favorite little guys into the massive landmasses that help to power your spells.