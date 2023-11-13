A special vault has been uncovered! Secret Lair x Tomb Raider brings the daring explorations of Lara Croft to the many treasures of Magic in this new drop that will excite fans of both. Available exclusively through the Secret Lair website, this drop features a Treasure token and six cards—one of which is a new, mechanically unique card to Magic!

Secret Lair x Tomb Raider

Lara Croft, Tomb Raider Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley Storms of Yamatai

The Grim Whisperer Totec's Spear

Kitezh, Sunken City Treasure Token

Legendary explorer Lara Croft has uncovered an arcane vault filled with danger and wonder unlike any she's ever seen before—Secret Lair. In this daring drop, you'll discover fan-favorite cards like Shadowspear and Academy Ruins with art inspired by the Tomb Raider series, plus an all-new, mechanically unique card—Lara Croft, Tomb Raider. The hunt for rare artifacts is over, but the danger is just beginning …

Art by Jonas De Ro, Bartek Fedyczak, Eliz Roxs, and Greg Staples.

Contents:

1x Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

1x Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin as "Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley"

1x Anger of the Gods as "Storms of Yamatai"

1x Bow of Nylea as "The Grim Whisper"

1x Shadowspear as "Totec's Spear"

1x Academy Ruins as "Kitezh, Sunken City"

1x Treasure token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Traditional foil: $49.99 USD

Visit MagicSecretLair.com and sign up to be notified when Secret Lair x Tomb Raider goes on sale. Then, have your spelunking gear and your explorer's heart ready to delve into Secret Lair x Tomb Raider beginning November 20 at 9 a.m. PT—only available for a limited time!

Excited about Tomb Raider and want to keep up with the latest? Follow the official Tomb Raider accounts for even more action and adventure!