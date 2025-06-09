Statement on Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Cards Promise of Loyalty and Jumbo Cactuar Artist Attribution

We are aware that the artist credits for the cards Promise of Loyalty and Jumbo Cactuar from Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ were incorrectly attributed.

The artist named lack was credited for Promise of Loyalty, and the artist 夢子 / Yumeko was credited for the borderless version of Jumbo Cactuar in all languages.

The correct artist credits are 山田航平/KOHEI YAMADA for Promise of Loyalty and 百瀬寿/HISASHI MOMOSE for the borderless Jumbo Cactuar. MTG Arena, Gatherer, and Magic Online will be updated to have the correct attribution.