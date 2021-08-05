A chill wind blows, howling through the trees. The last ember of twilight flickers out as you fumble to light your torch. Striking sparks turn from sprays—bursts of light that sputter and quickly fade.

Strike. Strike. Strike. Crunch.

The sound of dry twigs and fallen leaves breaking somewhere in the woods does nothing to steady your hands.

Strike. Strike. Strike. Snap.

For a moment, the wind falls silent. The punch of the shattered branch could just be the season marking its change—but it's not a chance you want to take.

Strike. Strike. Strike. Sparks finally catch hold as the sooty end of your torch flares and settles into a familiar orange glow. It's time to find yourself at home before something finds you.

Welcome back to Innistrad.

Art by: Andreas Rocha

We met the horrors of the night when we first arrived with Innistrad. The forces of darkness pushed humans to the brink with Dark Ascension. The champion of humanity's protection returned from the Helvault in Avacyn Restored.

Then, the world began to change. Something beyond the evils of night warped mysterious new terrors and corrupted the guardian Avacyn in Shadows over Innistrad. A twist of fate brought more outsiders to Innistrad, and the creatures of the night reclaimed their dominance of the dark as the warping force vanished during Eldritch Moon.

Without Avacyn to protect Innistrad, the balance shifts further as dusk to dawn is filled again with everything that hungers for humans.

The monsters we first met on Innistrad are what remain—and they hunger for more.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow breathe new life—and unlife—into everything that made Innistrad so foreboding and grim. And we're so excited to be going back that both sets are a celebration unto themselves.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt begins our new story ripped right from the worries of Innistrad's populace: a night that may never end. With the sun rising later and setting sooner each day, they turn to the hope of the Harvesttide festival and a ritual with warlocks to maintain the balance.

Despite plenty of werewolves and other denizens of the night, there's strength and hope for the humans gathered deep in the woods of the Kessig countryside. But the story doesn't end there with one bonfire of a party.

Those that stalk from shadows aren't just the mindless zombies and frenetic werewolves, but also the eternally undead with calculating, grand designs of their own. Why would every vampire that one can imagine unite for an ultra-exclusive wedding and reception everyone is dying to attend? Innistrad: Crimson Vow will answer that—and more.

Art by: Justyna Gil

Together, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow revisit what we learned first about Innistrad, showing us again why the wisest humans there never stop fearing nightfall.

Prowling for more information? Check out today's Weekly MTG broadcast and the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Card Image Gallery to find them.

And you won't have to wait long to learn what's next.

Magic Showcase 2021—our live broadcast announcing the next year of Magic and more on August 24—will share a little more about our two-set journey through Innistrad.

Commander Party

With everything to look forward to, it wouldn't be fair to limit the celebrations to those in the story! Taking place at WPN Premium stores near you, a Commander Party offers a new kind of event to celebrate our return to Innistrad, where you'll join a faction and jump into a story experienced through Commander play.

We'll share the participation promo and more information about Commander Party events closer to when they'll take place: October 30–31.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Information

Hashtags: #MTGMidnight and #MTGInnistrad

Website: InnistradMidnightHunt.com

MTG Arena and Magic Online Release: September 16

Prerelease Week: September 17–23

Release Date: September 24

Commander Party Events: October 30–31

Product Lineup:

Draft, Set, Collector, and Theme Boosters

Prerelease Pack

Bundle

Two Commander decks: Undead Unleashed and Coven Counters

Beginning with Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Bundles now include eight Set Boosters! Each Set Booster comes with a guaranteed rare or mythic rare card and more—a foil card, beautiful art card, thematic commons and uncommons, plus a chance at a card from The List—making it exciting to open and add to any Magic player's collection.

The Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Bundle also includes traditional foil and non-foil basic lands, a spindown die that glows in the dark, and a traditional foil promotional version of Triskaidekaphile.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Information

Hashtags: #MTGCrimson and #MTGInnistrad

Website: InnistradCrimsonVow.com

MTG Arena and Magic Online Release: November 11

Prerelease Week: November 12–18

Release Date: November 19

Product Lineup: