(Editor's Note: This announcement has been adjusted to reflect updated release information.)

On October 7, universes will collide with Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 collaboration. This collaboration between two iconic tabletop titans, Warhammer 40,000 and Magic: The Gathering, includes the release of four Commander decks and three Secret Lair drops. Both releases bring the grimdark lore, iconic art, and warring factions of the Warhammer 40,000 universe into Magic's multiverse.

Command a new battlefield in the far future's endless war

Grab your friends and step into the helm of Warhammer 40,000's legendary characters. This collaboration aims to stay as authentic to Warhammer 40,000 factions and strategies as possible, so whether fielding a squad of the Imperium's forces, resurrecting fallen Necrons, amassing a swarm of Tyranids, or harnessing the chaotic powers of the Warp, fans should delight in seeing iconic characters and strategies.

If you're new to the world of Warhammer 40,000, this a great opportunity to get a taste of the deep lore and amazing stories that makeup the Warhammer 40,000 universe, as well as build out your Commander deck with new commanders and brand-new artwork.

Tyranid Swarm Tyranid Swarm Collector's Edition

Forces of the Imperium Forces of the Imperium Collector's Edition

Necron Dynasties Necron Dynasties Collector's Edition

The Ruinous Powers The Ruinous Powers Collector's Edition

The collaboration will consist of four ready-to-play, preconstructed 100-card Commander decks and three Secret Lair drops. If you're new to Magic, Commander is an exciting, unique way to play Magic that is all about awesome legendary creatures, big plays, and battling your friends in epic multiplayer games! More information on the format can be found here.

Prefer playing a different format? Individual cards from the collaboration will be legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage.

Here's the more detailed breakdown of everything that's part of this collaboration:

Four commander decks that also come in a Collector's Edition and a unique "Universes Beyond" frame. Decks: Tyranid Swarm (green-blue-red) Forces of the Imperium (white-blue-black) Necron Dynasties (mono-black) The Ruinous Powers (blue-black-red) The Collector's Edition comes fully foiled with the never-before-seen special surge foil and has the same card content. Images below!

Three Secret Lair drops, which we're excited to share more info on later. Secret Lair x Warhammer 40,000: Orks Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar Secret Lair x Blood Bowl



Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 Collaboration Key Dates

Previews Begin : September 13

: September 13 Secret Lair Drop : TBA

: TBA Worldwide Release: October 7

The First Previews

As some within the Imperium are known to say, "While the enemies of the Emperor still draw breath, there can be no peace." But there can be preview cards! Warhammer 40,000 has deep lore that we've evoked through each card. From basic lands to commander staples, each card has been reimagined and was chosen for its iconic flavor or gameplay impact.

Dates, artwork, and first previews for Warhammer 40,000 were shared earlier on Weekly MTG.

Looking for a written breakdown? We've got all the preview cards right here.

First up is Abaddon, the Despoiler, the face of "The Ruinous Powers" deck. "Ruinous" is not an understatement for the power of this iconic character, either. Abaddon and his forces are so powerful in Warhammer 40,000 lore that they literally tore the galaxy in two, divided by a tremendous warp rift known as the Cicatrix Maledictum.

"Blood for the blood god, Skulls for the skull throne" is the battle cry for the Warhammer 40,000 Chaos legions of Khorne and his followers. Drawing strength from battle, Khorne's followers in the 41st Millennium are bloodthirsty zealots who live for war, and this card's mechanics reflect that flavor. This card costs less to cast as things on the battlefield die, whether those are your forces or an opponent's. Remember, "Khorne cares not from whence the blood flows, only that it flows."

Vanguard Suppressors align with the Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines faction, who are defenders of Humanity and among the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. In addition to the great artwork, this card comes with an exciting new token-related mechanic.

The promo card, Fabricate, won't appear in the Commander decks, but you can get your hands on it if you go to your local game store on launch day. This exciting card features Belisarius Cawl, one of the most powerful members of the Imperium and fabricator of some of Warhammer 40,000's most legendary artifacts.

Finally, did our mention of a new, never-before-seen surge foil grab your interest? We’ll have pictures to share closer to release!