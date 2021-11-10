Hello, everyone!

Welcome to the wedding! I really love weddings. The beautiful ceremony, the fun reception, the arcane vampire rituals . . . wait, no one told me about the arcane vampire rituals. Also, is that an angel tied up on the ceiling? You know what, this does not seem like a safe event. Aaaaand now that woman's dress is on fire. OK, I'm just going to keep to myself over here and uh . . . talk about rules and card text changes.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow builds on the rules changes that appeared in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt with many returning mechanics. New rules detail the new mechanics cleave and training, and the day/night rules are cleaned up a little bit. There are also some minor updates to the Oracle text of some Magic cards. This document is written while the rules changes and Oracle changes are still under review, so it's possible they'll be a little different from the final changes. When they're finalized, you'll be able to see them on the rules page and Gatherer.

Alright, let's dive in!

Introduction

Comprehensive Rules Changes

Oracle Changes