Innistrad: Crimson Vow Update Bulletin
Hello, everyone!
Welcome to the wedding! I really love weddings. The beautiful ceremony, the fun reception, the arcane vampire rituals
Innistrad: Crimson Vow builds on the rules changes that appeared in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt with many returning mechanics. New rules detail the new mechanics cleave and training, and the day/night rules are cleaned up a little bit. There are also some minor updates to the Oracle text of some Magic cards. This document is written while the rules changes and Oracle changes are still under review, so it's possible they'll be a little different from the final changes. When they're finalized, you'll be able to see them on the rules page and Gatherer.
Alright, let's dive in!
Introduction
Comprehensive Rules Changes
Oracle Changes