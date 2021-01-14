Pauper:

Fall from Favor is banned.

Effective Date: January 14, 2020

The list of all banned and restricted cards, by format, is here.

Magic Online league data and tournament results for the Pauper format have shown that the recent addition of Fall from Favor is having an adverse effect on the metagame. Serving as both a creature removal tool and a card advantage engine, Fall from Favor pushes out aggressive creature decks and places too much emphasis on a player becoming and remaining the monarch before opposing decks can prepare counterplay. To create more space in the metagame for aggressive decks that punish slower decks and reduce the importance of the monarch mechanic early in the game, Fall from Favor is banned in Pauper.

We're aware that there is continued community discussion around other aspects of the metagame, including (but not limited to), the role of Tron, other monarch-based strategies, and blue aggro. However, we wanted take action to address Fall from Favor's impact on the environment prior to the upcoming Magic Online qualifier tournament on January 23. We'll continue to watch the evolution of the environment through that event and beyond and will make further adjustments as necessary based on play data, tournament results, and community feedback.