Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is here—available now on MTG Arena, Magic Online, and Amazon, plus at other major retailers and your local game store. We're excited to share incredible music celebrating Magic's latest worldwide release.
Hook up your amp and plug in your studio headset. This is the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack!
Track List
- "Light it Up" – Caleb Hyles and Jonathan Young
- "The Future is Bright" – Genuine and Zac Zinger
- "One With Phyrexia" – Jonathan Young feat. Matthew K. Heafy
- "The Neon Riverside" – Insaneintherainmusic feat. Zac Zinger
- "Tasukete" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young
- "Lost Aura" – Genuine, Tomoko Akaboshi and Zac Zinger
- "Dearest Friend" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young
- "Shadow of Boseiju" – Amie Waters
- "The Spark Inside" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young
- "And We Glow" – Genuine
- "Neon Streets" – Michelle Heafy and Jonathan Young
- "Argon Reflection" – Tre Watson feat. Matthew K. Heafy
- "Lands of Kamigawa" – Genuine and Zac Zinger
- "Path to Victory" – Or3o, Genuine, Zac Zinger, and Tomoko Akaboshi
- "Mechanical" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young
Credits
The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack wouldn't have been possible without the incredible work of these artists.
- Producer, songwriter, and performer: (Tracks 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 15)
- YouTube
- Performer (Track 1)
- YouTube
- Producer and composer (Tracks 2, 6, 10, 13, 14)
- YouTube
- Co-producer, arranger, performer (Tracks 2, 6, 13, 14)
- Performer (Track 4)
- Songwriter and performer: (Tracks 5, 9, 15)
- Performer: (Tracks 3, 7, 12)
- YouTube
- Producer, composer, and performer (Track 4)
- YouTube
- Arranger and performer (Tracks 6, 14)
- www.tomokoakaboshi.com
- Producer and composer (Track 8)
- YouTube
- Performer (Track 11)
- YouTube
- Producer, composer, and performer (Track 12)
- YouTube
- Composer and performer (Track 14)
- YouTube
Whether you're playing online or opening packs at your local game store, crank the volume and light it up with the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack using your favorite music service.