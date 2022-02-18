Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is here—available now on MTG Arena, Magic Online, and Amazon, plus at other major retailers and your local game store. We're excited to share incredible music celebrating Magic's latest worldwide release.

Hook up your amp and plug in your studio headset. This is the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack!

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack

Listen to the complete album with your favorite music service.

Track List

  1. "Light it Up" – Caleb Hyles and Jonathan Young
  2. "The Future is Bright" – Genuine and Zac Zinger
  3. "One With Phyrexia" – Jonathan Young feat. Matthew K. Heafy
  4. "The Neon Riverside" – Insaneintherainmusic feat. Zac Zinger
  5. "Tasukete" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young
  6. "Lost Aura" – Genuine, Tomoko Akaboshi and Zac Zinger
  7. "Dearest Friend" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young
  8. "Shadow of Boseiju" – Amie Waters
  9. "The Spark Inside" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young
  10. "And We Glow" – Genuine
  11. "Neon Streets" – Michelle Heafy and Jonathan Young
  12. "Argon Reflection" – Tre Watson feat. Matthew K. Heafy
  13. "Lands of Kamigawa" – Genuine and Zac Zinger
  14. "Path to Victory" – Or3o, Genuine, Zac Zinger, and Tomoko Akaboshi
  15. "Mechanical" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young

Credits

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack wouldn't have been possible without the incredible work of these artists.

Jonathan Young

  • Producer, songwriter, and performer: (Tracks 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 15)
Caleb Hyles

Genuine

  • Producer and composer (Tracks 2, 6, 10, 13, 14)
Zac Zinger

  • Co-producer, arranger, performer (Tracks 2, 6, 13, 14)
  • Performer (Track 4)

Matthew Heafy

  • Songwriter and performer: (Tracks 5, 9, 15)
  • Performer: (Tracks 3, 7, 12)
insaneintherainmusic

  • Producer, composer, and performer (Track 4)
Tomoko Akaboshi

Amie Waters

  • Producer and composer (Track 8)
Michelle Heafy

Tre Watson

  • Producer, composer, and performer (Track 12)
OR3O

  • Composer and performer (Track 14)
Whether you're playing online or opening packs at your local game store, crank the volume and light it up with the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack using your favorite music service.