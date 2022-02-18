Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is here—available now on MTG Arena, Magic Online, and Amazon, plus at other major retailers and your local game store. We're excited to share incredible music celebrating Magic's latest worldwide release.

Hook up your amp and plug in your studio headset. This is the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack!

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack

Listen to the complete album with your favorite music service.

Track List

"Light it Up" – Caleb Hyles and Jonathan Young "The Future is Bright" – Genuine and Zac Zinger "One With Phyrexia" – Jonathan Young feat. Matthew K. Heafy "The Neon Riverside" – Insaneintherainmusic feat. Zac Zinger "Tasukete" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young "Lost Aura" – Genuine, Tomoko Akaboshi and Zac Zinger "Dearest Friend" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young "Shadow of Boseiju" – Amie Waters "The Spark Inside" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young "And We Glow" – Genuine "Neon Streets" – Michelle Heafy and Jonathan Young "Argon Reflection" – Tre Watson feat. Matthew K. Heafy "Lands of Kamigawa" – Genuine and Zac Zinger "Path to Victory" – Or3o, Genuine, Zac Zinger, and Tomoko Akaboshi "Mechanical" – Matthew K. Heafy and Jonathan Young

Credits

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack wouldn't have been possible without the incredible work of these artists.

Jonathan Young

Producer, songwriter, and performer: (Tracks 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 15)

YouTube

Caleb Hyles

Performer (Track 1)

YouTube

Genuine

Producer and composer (Tracks 2, 6, 10, 13, 14)

YouTube

Zac Zinger

Co-producer, arranger, performer (Tracks 2, 6, 13, 14)

Performer (Track 4)

Matthew Heafy

Songwriter and performer: (Tracks 5, 9, 15)

Performer: (Tracks 3, 7, 12)

YouTube

insaneintherainmusic

Producer, composer, and performer (Track 4)

YouTube

Tomoko Akaboshi

Arranger and performer (Tracks 6, 14)

www.tomokoakaboshi.com

Amie Waters

Producer and composer (Track 8)

YouTube

Michelle Heafy

Performer (Track 11)

YouTube

Tre Watson

Producer, composer, and performer (Track 12)

YouTube

OR3O

Composer and performer (Track 14)

YouTube

Whether you're playing online or opening packs at your local game store, crank the volume and light it up with the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Official Soundtrack using your favorite music service.