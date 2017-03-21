With today’s system update, the Wizards Account System is now the only account you’ll need when playing in live Magic events, accessing our website, play history, or any of our other non-Magic Online products that require an account.

We’re sure you have questions and maybe even a bit of unease or hesitation. Our first article sought to give you a path to solving any outstanding issues you might have (and we’ll take you through those steps again today), but we also want to let you know a bit of what’s happened and how things might shake out from here.

Most importantly, we need your help. If you’re planning to attend a Grand Prix, an FNM, or any other sanctioned Magic event, you need to update your account.

If you just want to know how to make sure your account is all set up correctly, the most direct route is to skip to the section on contacting customer service.

Why Are We Transitioning?

We have retired two legacy account systems—the DCI account system and something we call MGI, which, among other things, has managed our Help login system. Having multiple systems all calling to the same, similar, or in some cases outdated data, is a mess—and it has, not infrequently, caused messes for you, the player.

Moving forward, this transition to a single account system streamlines the process and makes it easier—and less buggy—to manage all your Wizards Account activity (Magic Online is not included in this system and will continue to have its own login) in one place with one login—whether you want to play in a tournament, get help from customer service, or run an event as a Tournament Organizer. The end state is a better, simpler experience for everyone.

Like any transition, there might be some challenges in making the change to a single system, but we believe the future state—one managed system that has everything you need—will be a better experience for everyone, and will provide a launching pad for future initiatives.

To make sure your experience is smooth, we highly recommend you make sure your DCI number is connected to your Wizards Account. That’s the part where you can help us.

The part where we can help you is below—if you’re unsure about your DCI number or Wizards Account, the best way to address it before it becomes an issue is to follow some of the following steps.

What To Do

While we saw an uptick in contacts to customer service after the earlier article, we know there are still players out there who will be affected by this change. To figure out what your next steps are, pick the category that best represents you and click on the link to jump to the relevant section.

If you do not have a DCI number and do not have a Wizards Account

Create a Wizards Account by going to accounts.wizards.com and selecting “Create Account.”

You can also receive a DCI number and an activation code by playing in an event, then visiting accounts.wizards.com and selecting “Activate DCI Number.”

If you know your DCI number, but do not yet have a Wizards Account

Go to accounts.wizards.com.

Click “Activate DCI Number.”

“Claim” your DCI number by entering your DCI number and an activation code, then click “Create an Account.”

If you do not have your activation code (which many of you don’t), customer service can get it for you if you contact them. (See below for how to contact customer service.)

In addition, for any account that we have a valid email for, we will email you your DCI number and activation code after March 21 with a link for how to claim it and create a Wizards Account.

If you don’t know your DCI number, but would like to retrieve it, or think you may want to access your Organized Play history in the future

If you already have signed up for a Wizards Account, a Tournament Organizer—including at your local store—can look up your DCI number associated with your account.

If you already have signed up for a Wizards Account, you can see your DCI number on your profile page after logging in at accounts.wizards.com. You can even save an image of your DCI card to your phone from your profile page.

If that is not an option, you can contact Customer Service to help retrieve your DCI number and add it to your Wizards Account.

If you’re a Tournament Organizer or Wizards Play Network Retailer

You will be required to have a Wizards Account. If you do not already, you can contact Customer Service.

Making sure you’ve completed one of these steps is the easiest way to ensure a smooth tournament experience, whether you’re attending a Grand Prix, Friday Night Magic, or anything in between.

Contacting Customer Service

The surest way to solve any issues or answer any questions you might have is to contact customer service. If you need to contact customer support, you can do so at https://magic-support.zendesk.com

If you are contacting customer service, you can make the process go smoother and faster by including the following information in your email or having it ready when you call: