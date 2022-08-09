Help the brave food fighter Li'l Giri save the day in these five adorable cards with art by kawasumi. This timeless story of derring-do, told across the card art and flavor text, is the perfect addition to any deck or collection.

This Secret Lair drop includes five cards in traditional foil available for purchase only at the Las Vegas Magic 30 event for $39.99, or as part of our Magic 30 Festival in a Box package, while supplies last.

Li'l Giri Saves the Day

Li'l Giri Saves the Day is available in traditional foil only.

Contents:

1x Peek

1x Greed

1x Curiosity

1x Vandalblast

1x Last Chance

Pricing:

Traditional foil: $39.99 at the Magic 30 event, or as part of the Festival in a Box Magic 30 package, while supplies last.

Don't miss this Secret Lair and Magic 30 event exclusive! Learn more about Magic 30 coming to Las Vegas, October 28–30, and start planning your visit to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering to get your Li'l Giri Saves the Day drop.