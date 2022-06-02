Magic: The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit
Each Magic: The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit comes with everything two players need to start epic head-to-head battles with friends.
Everything Two People Need to Start Playing
Learn how to play in person and online with two ready-to-play decks (each with five rare cards!) and codes to play with a friend online in MTG Arena. The interactive online tutorial and included Play Guide booklet will teach you the basics before you immerse yourself in a thrilling, strategic game that's never the same twice.
Here's everything included in each Magic: The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit:
- 2 Ready-to-play 60-card decks—1 White-Blue deck and 1 Red-Green deck
- 1 Magic Play Guide booklet
- 2 Deck boxes
- Codes for two people to unlock both decks to play online in MTG Arena
- 5 Rare cards—including 1 rare foil card—in each deck
Choose Your Deck
Each color, or color combination, in Magic reflects a certain style of play—each with its own personality, goals, and strategies.
Choose the Red-Green deck to do massive damage with buffed-up creatures, trampling through your opponent's defenses.
Choose the White-Blue deck to take control of the game—casting spells to stall your opponent while you fill the skies with a deadly swarm of creatures.
Tour the Magic Multiverse
Get a taste of Magic's rich and varied Multiverse—from a 1920s-inspired world run by powerful crime families to a neon-lit cyberpunk future and a gothic horror plane full of vampires and werewolves.
Both decks contain cards from multiple Magic sets, including Streets of New Capenna, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, and Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.
(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)