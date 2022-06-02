Each Magic: The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit comes with everything two players need to start epic head-to-head battles with friends.

Everything Two People Need to Start Playing

Learn how to play in person and online with two ready-to-play decks (each with five rare cards!) and codes to play with a friend online in MTG Arena. The interactive online tutorial and included Play Guide booklet will teach you the basics before you immerse yourself in a thrilling, strategic game that's never the same twice.

Here's everything included in each Magic: The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit:

2 Ready-to-play 60-card decks—1 White-Blue deck and 1 Red-Green deck

1 Magic Play Guide booklet

2 Deck boxes

Codes for two people to unlock both decks to play online in MTG Arena

5 Rare cards—including 1 rare foil card—in each deck

Choose Your Deck

Each color, or color combination, in Magic reflects a certain style of play—each with its own personality, goals, and strategies.

Choose the Red-Green deck to do massive damage with buffed-up creatures, trampling through your opponent's defenses.

Choose the White-Blue deck to take control of the game—casting spells to stall your opponent while you fill the skies with a deadly swarm of creatures.

Tour the Magic Multiverse

Get a taste of Magic's rich and varied Multiverse—from a 1920s-inspired world run by powerful crime families to a neon-lit cyberpunk future and a gothic horror plane full of vampires and werewolves.

Both decks contain cards from multiple Magic sets, including Streets of New Capenna, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, and Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Extraction Specialist 1 Dreamshackle Geist 1 Hullbreaker Horror 1 Consuming Tide 2 Unholy Officiant 3 Backup Agent 4 Wretched Throng 3 Inspiring Overseer 3 Seven-Tail Mentor 2 Stormrider Spirit 2 Nebelgast Beguiler 3 Serpentine Ambush 2 Kill Shot 2 Brute Suit 2 Fading Hope 4 Tranquil Cove 12 Plains 11 Island