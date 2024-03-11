March 11, 2024, Banned and Restricted Announcement
Announcement Date: March 11, 2024
Standard:
No changes
Pioneer:
No changes
Modern:
Legacy:
No changes
Vintage:
Explorer:
No changes
Pauper:
No changes
Effective Date: Tabletop and Magic Online March 11, 2024
The next banned and restricted announcement will be May 13, 2024. The list of all banned and restricted cards, by format, is here.
As we discussed during our most recent banned and restricted announcement on December 4 at the end of last year, we planned today's announcement such that we could observe and gather data from recent events both before and after the release of Murders at Karlov Manor. Since the beginning of the new year, we've seen nearly a full season of Standard Regional Championship Qualifiers, a full season of Modern Regional Championships, and the Pioneer Pro Tour at MagicCon Chicago featuring Murders at Karlov Manor.
With that information under our belts, we'll dive into the health of each format individually, whether a change has been made or not. Additionally, if you'd like to hear more about our thoughts on each of these formats, tune in to WeeklyMTG on Tuesday, March 12 (that's tomorrow if you're reading this the day it's posted), to hear more from Andrew Brown and Dan Musser.
STANDARD
A little more than 10 months ago, we set out to revitalize Standard. We updated the rotation, tweaked our banning philosophy, added more events and opportunities to play, and released several new sets. And we're thrilled to say that Standard is incredibly healthy right now—both in terms of the play environment and the interest in playing the format.
Over the past year, the number of players participating in tabletop Standard play has trended upward, culminating this past week with numbers higher than any other week since the pandemic. There are more than triple the number of "tickets" (individual entries into an event) for Standard this year when compared to the same period last year. In fact, Standard has now returned to being the most-played 60-card tabletop format (in addition to remaining the most-played digital format)! So thank you to all the players and stores that explored Standard and found it really … fun!
As alluded, Standard looks healthy and fun, with each macro-archetype having multiple flavors and new cards from Murders at Karlov Manor making an impact. Cards like
With a larger card pool than ever, players are having fun seeing what winning strategies they can concoct in this new, larger sandbox of cards. As such, we have no changes for Standard and are excited to see what players cook up for Pro tour Thunder Junction in April.
If you haven't tried Standard lately, but your interest is piqued, find a store near you with our store and event locator.
PIONEER
We made a few changes during our last announcement, with the goal of setting the stage for a more fun and diverse Pioneer metagame. The Pioneer Pro Tour at MagicCon Chicago has since played on that new stage, and the results were exciting.
Recent sets continue to impact the format with cards printed over the last year appearing in top decks.
The recently unbanned
With new cards impacting the format, and a slew of viable strategies, Pioneer is in a great spot for your upcoming Regional Championship Qualifiers beginning in April.
EXPLORER
Each card banned in Pioneer that is available on MTG Arena is also banned in Explorer.
MODERN
In our previous Modern update, we removed
Over the past Regional Championship season, Temur Rhinos has begun to approach previous levels of Rakdos Midrange metagame dominance. While we want to preserve the cascade strategies as viable options in Modern, we'd like to remove one of the more powerful aspects of their strategy. Namely, the ability to cascade into a payoff card at instant speed. Casting
LEGACY
The Legacy format has changed slightly since we last checked in, mainly with the inclusion of
VINTAGE
While not much has changed in Vintage since our last announcement, we believe that spell-based combo decks in Vintage could use a little boost. The top of the metagame features decks like Lurrus Saga, Initiative, and
While this shouldn't cause a huge shift, it should give a few percentage points back to decks looking to find specific cards to enact their strategy more consistently.