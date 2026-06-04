Due to production and shipping issues, select Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes products may arrive later than expected, and the exact delays vary by region.

First, the good news. Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, and Prerelease Packs are all on track for Prerelease and release events and are not delayed in any region. Other products may be delayed depending on your region. Some products may arrive after Prerelease events on June 17, while others may arrive after the set's tabletop release on June 24. We've included a list of impacted regions and products below, where you can click to reveal information for each region.

These delays are fluid, as our logistics teams are working to speed up timelines where possible, so always check with your local game store or retailer for availability information.

▲ North America

Bundles, Commander decks, and Jumpstart Boosters will be delayed. Collector's Edition Commander decks are expected after the set's release. Welcome Decks will be delayed with available quantities prioritized for stores that previously scheduled Avengers Academy events. All other products are on schedule.

▲ Asia-Pacific

Collector's Edition Commander decks are expected to arrive after the tabletop release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. All other products are on schedule.

▲ Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

English-language Commander decks, select French-, German-, Italian-, and Spanish-language Commander decks, and select Italian- and Spanish-language Beginner Boxes may be delayed and may arrive after Prerelease events. Collector's Edition Commander decks, Beginner Boxes, Scene Boxes, and Welcome Decks will be delayed. All other products are on schedule.

▲ Japan

Collector's Edition Commander decks will be delayed. All other products are on schedule.

▲ Latin America

Some quantity of Jumpstart Boosters, Bundles, Commander decks, and Collector's Edition Commander decks may be delayed. Commander decks and Collector's Edition Commander decks are expected to arrive in two waves, with the first wave arriving in time for the set's release and the other arriving after the set's release. All other products are on schedule.

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