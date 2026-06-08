Step into the Marvel Universe and start playing Magic with Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Decks! Full of characters from across Marvel's decades-long history, these decks are a great way to learn to play Magic or teach a friend.

Welcome Deck

(White) Welcome Deck

(Blue) Welcome Deck

(Black) Welcome Deck

(Red) Welcome Deck

(Green)

Welcome Decks will be available at participating WPN game stores while supplies last. Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Deck includes the following:

2 Half-decks (30 cards each) Of the two half-decks, one will match the Welcome Deck box. The other is randomly inserted from among the other options. There are five different monocolor half-decks. Welcome Decks include cards from: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes (MSH) Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander (MSC) Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man (SPM) Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Eternal-Legal Set (SPE)

2 Reference cards

1 Deck box

What Are Welcome Decks?

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will release with five new Welcome Decks tailored toward new players. Each Welcome Deck includes two 30-card half-decks; the first themed around a character with cards in their associated color, and the second containing cards in one of the other four colors of Magic.

0829_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Black Panther, Claws of Bast 0830_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Iron Man, Modern Marvel 0831_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Black Widow, Daring Operative 0832_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Spider-Man, Web-Spinner 0833_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Hulk, Brutal Brawler

In addition to cards from throughout Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, each half-deck includes a non-foil mythic rare legendary creature. Traditional foil versions of these legendary creatures are available in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Boosters.

These Welcome Decks will be available at your local game store while supplies last. You can start playing with these decks at Avengers Academy events, which kick off on June 12. After that, they will be available at participating game stores starting on June 26 alongside the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. For more information on Welcome Decks, Avengers Academy, and other Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes events, contact your local game store.

Below, you'll find the contents of each of the half-decks. Contact your local game store for more information on how they plan to distribute these decks. If you're looking for other places and events to play with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, check out our guide to all the exciting experiences we have planned.

0829_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Black Panther, Claws of Bast

13 Plains 2 Virtuous Variant Doctor Jane Foster 2 Brave Brawler Fall to Earth Raft Security Officer Peggy Carter, Secret Agent Vibranium Energy Daggers Luke Cage, Power Man Valkyrior Skyrider Black Panther, Claws of Bast Mockingbird, Bobbi Morse Take Up the Shield Web Up Selfless Police Captain Crowd of True Believers

0830_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Iron Man, Modern Marvel

13 Island Mist-Cloaked Herald 2 TVA Bureaucrat 2 Aerial Doombot Iron Lad, Diverging Destiny Futurist Forge Lyla, Holographic Assistant Blue Marvel, Adam Brashear 2 Alchemax Slayer-Bots Whoosh! Iron Man, Modern Marvel Ant-Man's Air Force A.I.M. Scientists I Am Iron Man Depower

0831_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Black Widow, Daring Operative

13 Swamp 2 Songbird, Sonic Screamer 2 Symbiote Spawn 2 Glamorous Grapplers Infernal Rebirth 2 Red Room Recruit Ultimo, Civilization’s End Dark Deed Tombstone, Career Criminal Hour of Defeat Unliving Legionnaire Black Widow, Daring Operative Widow's Bite Doom Blade

0832_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Spider-Man, Web-Spinner

13 Mountain 2 Rampaging Classmate 2 Extremis Elite Human Torch, Johnny Storm Kree Sentinel Sif's Spearmaster Misty Knight, Hero for Hire Furious Strength Spider-Man, Web-Spinner Marvelous Melee Living Lightning, Charged Up The Mary Janes Smashing Spree Quicksilver, Pietro Maximoff Lightning Strike Happy Hogan, Dauntless Driver

0833_MTGMSH_WelDNew: Hulk, Brutal Brawler

13 Forest 2 The Fabulous Frog-Man 2 Undercover Skrull She-Hulk, Jade Defender Savage Land Dinosaur Wakandan Royal Guard Kapow! Goliath, Mass Manipulator Wolfsbane, Highland Hero Super Strength Mister Hyde, Monster Within Warriors of Wakanda Giant Growth Thing Swing Hulk, Brutal Brawler Knight of Wundagore

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Decks will be available at Avengers Academy events starting on June 12, 2026, and alongside the global tabletop release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes on June 26. Contact your local game store for more information on their Welcome Deck offerings!