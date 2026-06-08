Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Decks
Step into the Marvel Universe and start playing Magic with Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Decks! Full of characters from across Marvel's decades-long history, these decks are a great way to learn to play Magic or teach a friend.
(White)
(Blue)
(Black)
(Red)
(Green)
Welcome Decks will be available at participating WPN game stores while supplies last. Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Deck includes the following:
- 2 Half-decks (30 cards each)
- Of the two half-decks, one will match the Welcome Deck box. The other is randomly inserted from among the other options.
- There are five different monocolor half-decks.
- Welcome Decks include cards from:
- Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes (MSH)
- Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander (MSC)
- Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man (SPM)
- Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Eternal-Legal Set (SPE)
- 2 Reference cards
- 1 Deck box
What Are Welcome Decks?
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will release with five new Welcome Decks tailored toward new players. Each Welcome Deck includes two 30-card half-decks; the first themed around a character with cards in their associated color, and the second containing cards in one of the other four colors of Magic.
In addition to cards from throughout Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, each half-deck includes a non-foil mythic rare legendary creature. Traditional foil versions of these legendary creatures are available in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Boosters.
These Welcome Decks will be available at your local game store while supplies last. You can start playing with these decks at Avengers Academy events, which kick off on June 12. After that, they will be available at participating game stores starting on June 26 alongside the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. For more information on Welcome Decks, Avengers Academy, and other Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes events, contact your local game store.
Below, you'll find the contents of each of the half-decks. Contact your local game store for more information on how they plan to distribute these decks. If you're looking for other places and events to play with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, check out our guide to all the exciting experiences we have planned.
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Decks will be available at Avengers Academy events starting on June 12, 2026, and alongside the global tabletop release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes on June 26. Contact your local game store for more information on their Welcome Deck offerings!