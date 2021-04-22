Time for a Strixhaven Pop Quiz

You've been hitting the books since Strixhaven opened its doors, right? Learning the cards and mastering your spells? Congratulations, it's time for a pop quiz—the Arena Open is back!

May 8–9, we're revisiting the popular Sealed format from February, but this time with the new Strixhaven: School of Mages release. Battle Strixhaven Sealed and flex your on-the-fly deck-building muscles.

But before we get into the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Chart Your Day 1 Course

You have three paths to choose from as you battle your way through Day 1.

Play Best-of-One matches: The format is Strixhaven Sealed, and seven wins earns you a qualification token for entry to Day 2 competition. Everyone who participates will receive the Rowan card sleeve!

Play Best-of-Three matches: The format is Strixhaven Traditional Sealed, and four wins earns you a qualification token for entry to Day 2 competition. Everyone who participates will receive the Will card sleeve!

Play both: This is for the overachievers and the collectors among you. Want to claim both the Rowan and the Will card sleeves? Play in both the Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches, or qualify for Day 2 in either event. You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you'd like.

Note: earning multiple Day 2 qualification tokens still only counts as one entry to Day 2.

Face Your Day 2 Challenge for the Win

You conquered the competition on Day 1, and now you've made it to Day 2. Top finishers in Day 2 earn monetary rewards! The Day 2 event will be Traditional Strixhaven Sealed with Best-of-Three matches using sideboards.

Here are all the crunchy details for both days. Get ready and good luck May 8–9!

Day 1

Formats: Best-of-One Strixhaven Sealed and Traditional Best-of-Three Strixhaven Sealed

Deck Building: Open

You don't have to register and submit a specific deck for the whole event.

Build a deck with at least 40 cards (including basic lands) from six unopened Strixhaven: School of Mages packs to participate in a match.

Changes may be made to your deck between matches using cards opened from your pool of opened cards.

Start: May 8, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT

Signups End: May 9, 2021 at 3 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.

Event End: May 9, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT

Entry Fee: 22,500 Gold or 4,500 Gems

Cards from the sealed pool will be added to your collection.

You receive a new sealed pool with each entry.

Entry Reward: Rowan card sleeve (Best-of-One) or Will card sleeve (Best-of-Three)

DAY 1: BEST-OF-ONE Event Record 7 wins or 3 Losses 7 Wins 2,000 Gems

Will card sleeve

Qualification token for Day 2 6 Wins 1,600 Gems 5 Wins 1,200 Gems 4 Wins 800 Gems 3 Wins 400 Gems 0–2 Wins No Reward

DAY 1: BEST-OF-Three Event Record 4 wins or 1 loss 4 Wins 5,000 Gems

Rowan card sleeve

Qualification token for Day 2 3 Wins 5,000 Gems 2 Wins 2,500 Gems 1 Win 1,000 Gems 0 Wins No Reward

Day 2

Format: Best-of-Three, Traditional Strixhaven Sealed with sideboard

You will receive a new sealed card pool for Day 2.

Cards from the sealed pool will be added to your collection.

Deck Building: Open

You don't have to register and submit a specific deck for the whole event.

Build a deck with at least 40 cards (including basic lands) from six unopened Strixhaven: School of Mages packs to participate in a match.

Changes may be made to your deck between matches using cards opened from your pool of opened cards.

Start: May 9, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT

Signups End: May 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to begin your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.

Event End: May 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT

Entry Fee: None (previous qualification from Day 1 required)

BEST-OF-THREE Event Record 7 wins or 2 Losses 7 Wins $2,000 6 Wins $1,000 5 Wins 20,000 Gems 4 Wins 10,000 Gems 3 Wins 6,000 Gems 2 Wins 4,000 Gems 1 Win 2,000 Gems 0 Wins No Reward

Q&A

How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?

As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in the Day 1 Best-of-One event.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

If you encounter an issue or need assistance with the Arena Open, contact Customer Service. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI Account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize. Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.