We're refreshing our Magic Multiverse Welcome Decks with Secrets of Strixhaven! Welcome Decks are a great way to start playing Magic at your local game store. These decks will be available at participating WPN game stores while supplies last starting with the release of Secrets of Strixhaven on April 24, 2026.

Welcome Deck

(White) Welcome Deck

(Blue) Welcome Deck

(Black) Welcome Deck

(Red) Welcome Deck

(Green)

Each of these Welcome Decks contains a 40-card monocolor deck consisting of Standard-legal cards from Magic: The Gathering Foundations. These decks are focused on easy-to-understand strategies that will help you learn the rules of Magic or teach a friend how to play. And since every card in these decks is Standard-legal, you can use these cards to create a 60-card Standard deck for your local game store's events.

Below, you'll find the decklists for each of the five Welcome Decks. These Welcome Decks will be available at participating WPN game stores starting on April 24, 2026. Contact your local game store for more information on how they plan to distribute these decks.

Welcome Deck Contents

2 Healer's Hawk 1 Ajani's Pridemate 16 Plains [6UX17Wxb1R6iM9qWzoaSu6] 1 Joust Through 1 Prayer of Binding 1 Helpful Hunter 1 Bishop's Soldier 1 Serra Angel 1 Herald of Faith 1 Pacifism 1 Cathar Commando 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Crusader of Odric 1 Dazzling Angel 1 Exemplar of Light 1 Cryptic Caves 1 Lyra Dawnbringer 1 Linden, the Steadfast Queen 1 Dauntless Veteran 1 Moment of Triumph 1 Banishing Light 1 Helpful Hunter 1 Diamond Mare 1 Hinterland Sanctifier

16 Island [184gmoXFqWyGyy0U659A29] 2 Kitesail Corsair 1 Spectral Sailor 2 Starlight Snare 2 Refute 1 Think Twice 1 Uncharted Voyage 1 Sphinx of the Final Word 2 Icewind Elemental 1 Storm Fleet Spy 1 Aetherize 1 Bigfin Bouncer 1 Rune-Sealed Wall 1 Tempest Djinn 1 Cryptic Caves 1 Arcanis the Omnipotent 1 Unsummon 1 Mocking Sprite 1 Quick Study 1 Strix Lookout 1 Aegis Turtle

16 Swamp [tqYSQrbOKIsXDfv3dnhPQ] 1 Vampire Interloper 2 Gutless Plunderer 2 Eaten Alive 1 Vampire Neonate 1 Vampire Gourmand 2 Hero's Downfall 1 Stromkirk Bloodthief 1 Vampire Soulcaller 1 Crossway Troublemakers 1 Vampire Nighthawk 1 Kalastria Highborn 1 Zombify 1 Macabre Waltz 1 Vengeful Bloodwitch 1 Vampire Spawn 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Bloodtithe Collector 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Gatekeeper of Malakir 1 Sanguine Syphoner 1 Pulse Tracker

17 Mountain [6grJk8vOLJHKcVlQzDE0Xb] 2 Burst Lightning 1 Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind 2 Firespitter Whelp 2 Kargan Dragonrider 1 Drakuseth, Maw of Flames 2 Scorching Dragonfire 1 Spitfire Lagac 2 Incinerating Blast 2 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Cryptic Caves 1 Axgard Cavalry 1 Terror of Mount Velus 1 Brazen Scourge 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Skyraker Giant 1 Shivan Dragon 1 Fanatical Firebrand

17 Forest [3vqdmUSeI0Osj0hckmzHBK] 2 Llanowar Elves 2 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 2 Bite Down 1 Wary Thespian 1 Magnigoth Sentry 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Pelakka Wurm 1 Elvish Regrower 1 Blanchwood Armor 1 Primal Might 1 Broken Wings 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Wildheart Invoker 1 Thornweald Archer 1 Vizier of the Menagerie 1 Surrak, the Hunt Caller 1 Affectionate Indrik 1 Bushwhack 1 Treetop Snarespinner

These Welcome Decks will be available at participating WPN game stores starting on April 24, 2026. Contact your local game store for more information on how they plan to distribute these decks.