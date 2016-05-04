To maintain your confidence in the Magic game as a collectible, we've created this Magic: The Gathering card reprint policy. It explains why we reprint cards and lists which cards from past Magicsets will never be reprinted.

Why We Reprint Cards

The Magic trading card game has tremendous appeal as both a game and a collectible. For us, however, the Magic game is first and foremost a supreme game of strategy and skill. We choose to reprint cards because we believe (a) the cards we reprint make for enjoyable game play, and (b) all Magic players deserve an opportunity to play with these cards. Any card that isn't on the reserved list may be reprinted.

Reserved Cards

The complete list of reserved cards appears at the end of this document. Reserved cards will never be printed again in a functionally identical form. A card is considered functionally identical to another card if it has the same card type, subtypes, abilities, mana cost, power, and toughness. No cards will be added to the reserved list in the future. No cards from theMercadian Masques set and later sets will be reserved. In consideration of past commitments, however, no cards will be removed from this list. The exclusion of any particular card from the reserved list doesn't indicate that there are any plans to reprint that card.

Non-English Cards

The reprint policy applies to both English and non-English cards.

Virtual Cards

This reprint policy only applies to physical, printed cards. It does not apply to cards released on Magic: The Gathering Online or in any other digital distribution.

Tournament Legality

All policies described in this document apply only to tournament-legal Magiccards.

Premium Cards

A previous version of this policy allowed premium versions of cards on the reserved list to be printed. Starting in 2011, no cards on the reserved list will be printed in either premium or non-premium form.

Special-Purpose Reprints

Wizards of the Coast may print special versions of cards not meant for regular game play, such as oversized cards.

Complete List of Reserved Cards

Card Name Card Set
Ancestral Recall Limited Edition
Badlands Limited Edition
Bayou Limited Edition
Black Lotus Limited Edition
Blaze of Glory Limited Edition
Braingeyser Limited Edition
Chaos Orb Limited Edition
Contract from Below Limited Edition
Copy Artifact Limited Edition
Cyclopean Tomb Limited Edition
Darkpact Limited Edition
Demonic Attorney Limited Edition
Demonic Hordes Limited Edition
Farmstead Limited Edition
Fastbond Limited Edition
Forcefield Limited Edition
Fork Limited Edition
Gauntlet of Might Limited Edition
Granite Gargoyle Limited Edition
Illusionary Mask Limited Edition
Kudzu Limited Edition
Lich Limited Edition
Mox Emerald Limited Edition
Mox Jet Limited Edition
Mox Pearl Limited Edition
Mox Ruby Limited Edition
Mox Sapphire Limited Edition
Natural Selection Limited Edition
Plateau (Brudi) Limited Edition
Plateau (Tucker) Limited Edition
Raging River Limited Edition
Roc of Kher Ridges Limited Edition
Rock Hydra Limited Edition
Savannah Limited Edition
Scrubland Limited Edition
Sedge Troll Limited Edition
Taiga Limited Edition
Time Vault Limited Edition
Time Walk Limited Edition
Timetwister Limited Edition
Tropical Island Limited Edition
Tundra Limited Edition
Two-Headed Giant of Foriys Limited Edition
Underground Sea Limited Edition
Vesuvan Doppelganger Limited Edition
Veteran Bodyguard Limited Edition
Volcanic Island Limited Edition
Wheel of Fortune Limited Edition
Word of Command Limited Edition
Ali from Cairo Arabian Nights
Bazaar of Baghdad Arabian Nights
City in a Bottle Arabian Nights
Diamond Valley Arabian Nights
Drop of Honey Arabian Nights
Elephant Graveyard Arabian Nights
Guardian Beast Arabian Nights
Ifh-Biff Efreet Arabian Nights
Island of Wak-Wak Arabian Nights
Jihad Arabian Nights
Juzam Djinn Arabian Nights
Khabal Ghoul Arabian Nights
King Suleiman Arabian Nights
Library of Alexandria Arabian Nights
Merchant Ship Arabian Nights
Old Man of the Sea Arabian Nights
Pyramids Arabian Nights
Ring of Ma'ruf Arabian Nights
Sandals of Abdallah Arabian Nights
Serendib Djinn Arabian Nights
Shahrazad Arabian Nights
Singing Tree Arabian Nights
Argivian Archaeologist Antiquities
Candelabra of Tawnos Antiquities
Citanul Druid Antiquities
Damping Field Antiquities
Gaea's Avenger Antiquities
Gate to Phyrexia Antiquities
Golgothian Sylex Antiquities
Haunting Wind Antiquities
Martyrs of Korlis Antiquities
Mightstone Antiquities
Mishra's Workshop Antiquities
Power Artifact Antiquities
Powerleech Antiquities
Su-Chi Antiquities
Tawnos's Coffin Antiquities
Transmute Artifact Antiquities
Urza's Miter Antiquities
Weakstone Antiquities
The Abyss Legends
Acid Rain Legends
Adun Oakenshield Legends
Al-abara's Carpet Legends
Alchor's Tomb Legends
All Hallow's Eve Legends
Angus Mackenzie Legends
Bartel Runeaxe Legends
Boris Devilboon Legends
Caverns of Despair Legends
Chains of Mephistopheles Legends
Cleanse Legends
Disharmony Legends
Divine Intervention Legends
Elder Spawn Legends
Eureka Legends
Falling Star Legends
Field of Dreams Legends
Firestorm Phoenix Legends
Forethought Amulet Legends
Gosta Dirk Legends
Gravity Sphere Legends
Gwendlyn Di Corci Legends
Halfdane Legends
Hazezon Tamar Legends
Hellfire Legends
Imprison Legends
In the Eye of Chaos Legends
Infinite Authority Legends
Invoke Prejudice Legends
Jacques le Vert Legends
Jovial Evil Legends
Knowledge Vault Legends
Kobold Overlord Legends
Lady Caleria Legends
Lady Evangela Legends
Land Equilibrium Legends
Life Matrix Legends
Lifeblood Legends
Living Plane Legends
Livonya Silone Legends
Mana Matrix Legends
Master of the Hunt Legends
Mirror Universe Legends
Moat Legends
Mold Demon Legends
Nether Void Legends
North Star Legends
Nova Pentacle Legends
Pixie Queen Legends
Planar Gate Legends
Quarum Trench Gnomes Legends
Ragnar Legends
Ramses Overdark Legends
Rapid Fire Legends
Rasputin Dreamweaver Legends
Reverberation Legends
Ring of Immortals Legends
Rohgahh of Kher Keep Legends
Spinal Villain Legends
Spiritual Sanctuary Legends
Storm World Legends
Sword of the Ages Legends
The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale Legends
Telekinesis Legends
Tetsuo Umezawa Legends
Thunder Spirit Legends
Tuknir Deathlock Legends
Typhoon Legends
Ur-Drago Legends
Willow Satyr Legends
Wood Elemental Legends
City of Shadows The Dark
Cleansing The Dark
Eternal Flame The Dark
Exorcist The Dark
Frankenstein's Monster The Dark
Goblin Wizard The Dark
Grave Robbers The Dark
Hidden Path The Dark
Knights of Thorn The Dark
Lurker The Dark
Mana Vortex The Dark
Martyr's Cry The Dark
Nameless Race The Dark
Niall Silvain The Dark
Preacher The Dark
Psychic Allergy The Dark
Scarwood Bandits The Dark
Season of the Witch The Dark
Sorrow's Path The Dark
Stone Calendar The Dark
Tracker The Dark
Worms of the Earth The Dark
Wormwood Treefolk The Dark
Aeolipile Fallen Empires
Balm of Restoration Fallen Empires
Conch Horn Fallen Empires
Delif's Cube Fallen Empires
Draconian Cylix Fallen Empires
Dwarven Armorer Fallen Empires
Ebon Praetor Fallen Empires
Elven Lyre Fallen Empires
Elvish Farmer Fallen Empires
Fungal Bloom Fallen Empires
Goblin Flotilla Fallen Empires
Hand of Justice Fallen Empires
Homarid Shaman Fallen Empires
Icatian Lieutenant Fallen Empires
Icatian Skirmishers Fallen Empires
Implements of Sacrifice Fallen Empires
Rainbow Vale Fallen Empires
Ring of Renewal Fallen Empires
River Merfolk Fallen Empires
Spirit Shield Fallen Empires
Thelon's Curse Fallen Empires
Thelonite Monk Fallen Empires
Thrull Champion Fallen Empires
Tourach's Gate Fallen Empires
Vodalian Knights Fallen Empires
Vodalian War Machine Fallen Empires
Zelyon Sword Fallen Empires
Aegis of the Meek Ice Age
Altar of Bone Ice Age
Amulet of Quoz Ice Age
Balduvian Hydra Ice Age
Blizzard Ice Age
Brand of Ill Omen Ice Age
Call to Arms Ice Age
Chromatic Armor Ice Age
Earthlink Ice Age
Energy Storm Ice Age
Flow of Maggots Ice Age
Formation Ice Age
Fyndhorn Pollen Ice Age
General Jarkeld Ice Age
Glacial Crevasses Ice Age
Gravebind Ice Age
Halls of Mist Ice Age
Hot Springs Ice Age
Ice Cauldron Ice Age
Illusionary Presence Ice Age
Illusions of Grandeur Ice Age
Infernal Denizen Ice Age
Jester's Mask Ice Age
Kjeldoran Knight Ice Age
Kjeldoran Phalanx Ice Age
Land Cap Ice Age
Lava Tubes Ice Age
Lightning Blow Ice Age
Marton Stromgald Ice Age
Mercenaries Ice Age
Mesmeric Trance Ice Age
Minion of Tevesh Szat Ice Age
Mountain Titan Ice Age
Mudslide Ice Age
Musician Ice Age
Mystic Might Ice Age
Polar Kraken Ice Age
Reality Twist Ice Age
River Delta Ice Age
Ritual of Subdual Ice Age
Skeleton Ship Ice Age
Snowblind Ice Age
Soldevi Golem Ice Age
Spoils of Evil Ice Age
Spoils of War Ice Age
Storm Spirit Ice Age
Timberline Ridge Ice Age
Trailblazer Ice Age
Veldt Ice Age
Winter's Chill Ice Age
An-Zerrin Ruins Homelands
Anaba Ancestor Homelands
Anaba Spirit Crafter Homelands
Apocalypse Chime Homelands
Autumn Willow Homelands
Aysen Crusader Homelands
Aysen Highway Homelands
Baki's Curse Homelands
Baron Sengir Homelands
Beast Walkers Homelands
Black Carriage Homelands
Chain Stasis Homelands
Daughter of Autumn Homelands
Didgeridoo Homelands
Dwarven Pony Homelands
Dwarven Sea Clan Homelands
Faerie Noble Homelands
Grandmother Sengir Homelands
Hazduhr the Abbot Homelands
Heart Wolf Homelands
Koskun Falls Homelands
Leeches Homelands
Mammoth Harness Homelands
Marjhan Homelands
Mystic Decree Homelands
Narwhal Homelands
Reveka, Wizard Savant Homelands
Rysorian Badger Homelands
Serra Aviary Homelands
Soraya the Falconer Homelands
Timmerian Fiends Homelands
Veldrane of Sengir Homelands
Wall of Kelp Homelands
Willow Priestess Homelands
Winter Sky Homelands
Ashnod's Cylix Alliances
Balduvian Trading Post Alliances
Chaos Harlequin Alliances
Dystopia Alliances
Fatal Lore Alliances
Floodwater Dam Alliances
Gargantuan Gorilla Alliances
Gustha's Scepter Alliances
Heart of Yavimaya Alliances
Helm of Obedience Alliances
Ivory Gargoyle Alliances
Kaysa Alliances
Keeper of Tresserhorn Alliances
Kjeldoran Outpost Alliances
Krovikan Horror Alliances
Lake of the Dead Alliances
Lodestone Bauble Alliances
Lord of Tresserhorn Alliances
Misfortune Alliances
Nature's Wrath Alliances
Omen of Fire Alliances
Phantasmal Sphere Alliances
Phelddagrif Alliances
Phyrexian Devourer Alliances
Phyrexian Portal Alliances
Ritual of the Machine Alliances
Rogue Skycaptain Alliances
Royal Decree Alliances
Sheltered Valley Alliances
Soldevi Digger Alliances
Soldevi Excavations Alliances
Splintering Wind Alliances
Sustaining Spirit Alliances
Sworn Defender Alliances
Thawing Glaciers Alliances
Thought Lash Alliances
Tidal Control Alliances
Tornado Alliances
Varchild's War-Riders Alliances
Wandering Mage Alliances
Winter's Night Alliances
Acidic Dagger Mirage
Afiya Grove Mirage
Amulet of Unmaking Mirage
Asmira, Holy Avenger Mirage
Auspicious Ancestor Mirage
Barreling Attack Mirage
Bazaar of Wonders Mirage
Benthic Djinn Mirage
Bone Mask Mirage
Brushwagg Mirage
Cadaverous Bloom Mirage
Canopy Dragon Mirage
Carrion Mirage
Catacomb Dragon Mirage
Chaosphere Mirage
Circle of Despair Mirage
Cycle of Life Mirage
Discordant Spirit Mirage
Divine Retribution Mirage
Emberwilde Caliph Mirage
Emberwilde Djinn Mirage
Energy Bolt Mirage
Energy Vortex Mirage
Forsaken Wastes Mirage
Frenetic Efreet Mirage
Grim Feast Mirage
Hakim, Loreweaver Mirage
Hall of Gemstone Mirage
Harbinger of Night Mirage
Hivis of the Scale Mirage
Jabari's Influence Mirage
Jungle Patrol Mirage
Kukemssa Pirates Mirage
Leering Gargoyle Mirage
Lion's Eye Diamond Mirage
Lure of Prey Mirage
Malignant Growth Mirage
Mangara's Tome Mirage
Mindbender Spores Mirage
Misers' Cage Mirage
Mist Dragon Mirage
Natural Balance Mirage
Null Chamber Mirage
Paupers' Cage Mirage
Phyrexian Dreadnought Mirage
Phyrexian Purge Mirage
Phyrexian Tribute Mirage
Political Trickery Mirage
Preferred Selection Mirage
Prismatic Lace Mirage
Purgatory Mirage
Purraj of Urborg Mirage
Rashida Scalebane Mirage
Razor Pendulum Mirage
Reflect Damage Mirage
Reparations Mirage
Rock Basilisk Mirage
Sawback Manticore Mirage
Seeds of Innocence Mirage
Shallow Grave Mirage
Shauku, Endbringer Mirage
Shimmer Mirage
Sidar Jabari Mirage
Soul Echo Mirage
Spectral Guardian Mirage
Spirit of the Night Mirage
Subterranean Spirit Mirage
Tainted Specter Mirage
Taniwha Mirage
Teeka's Dragon Mirage
Teferi's Imp Mirage
Teferi's Isle Mirage
Telim'Tor Mirage
Telim'Tor's Edict Mirage
Tombstone Stairwell Mirage
Torrent of Lava Mirage
Unfulfilled Desires Mirage
Ventifact Bottle Mirage
Warping Wurm Mirage
Wellspring Mirage
Yare Mirage
Zirilan of the Claw Mirage
Zuberi, Golden Feather Mirage
Aku Djinn Visions
Anvil of Bogardan Visions
Bogardan Phoenix Visions
Breathstealer's Crypt Visions
Chronatog Visions
City of Solitude Visions
Corrosion Visions
Diamond Kaleidoscope Visions
Elkin Lair Visions
Equipoise Visions
Eye of Singularity Visions
Femeref Enchantress Visions
Firestorm Hellkite Visions
Flooded Shoreline Visions
Forbidden Ritual Visions
Griffin Canyon Visions
Guiding Spirit Visions
Kaervek's Spite Visions
Katabatic Winds Visions
Kookus Visions
Lichenthrope Visions
Lightning Cloud Visions
Ogre Enforcer Visions
Phyrexian Marauder Visions
Pillar Tombs of Aku Visions
Pygmy Hippo Visions
Quirion Druid Visions
Rainbow Efreet Visions
Retribution of the Meek Visions
Righteous War Visions
Sands of Time Visions
Squandered Resources Visions
Suleiman's Legacy Visions
Teferi's Realm Visions
Three Wishes Visions
Tithe Visions
Triangle of War Visions
Undiscovered Paradise Visions
Viashivan Dragon Visions
Zhalfirin Crusader Visions
Abeyance Weatherlight
Aboroth Weatherlight
Ancestral Knowledge Weatherlight
Avizoa Weatherlight
Bone Dancer Weatherlight
Bosium Strip Weatherlight
Bubble Matrix Weatherlight
Debt of Loyalty Weatherlight
Dwarven Thaumaturgist Weatherlight
Ertai's Familiar Weatherlight
Firestorm Weatherlight
Fungus Elemental Weatherlight
Gallowbraid Weatherlight
Goblin Bomb Weatherlight
Heart of Bogardan Weatherlight
Heat Stroke Weatherlight
Infernal Tribute Weatherlight
Inner Sanctum Weatherlight
Liege of the Hollows Weatherlight
Lotus Vale Weatherlight
Mana Web Weatherlight
Maraxus of Keld Weatherlight
Morinfen Weatherlight
Mwonvuli Ooze Weatherlight
Null Rod Weatherlight
Paradigm Shift Weatherlight
Peacekeeper Weatherlight
Pendrell Mists Weatherlight
Psychic Vortex Weatherlight
Scorched Ruins Weatherlight
Thran Tome Weatherlight
Tolarian Entrancer Weatherlight
Tolarian Serpent Weatherlight
Urborg Justice Weatherlight
Urborg Stalker Weatherlight
Wave of Terror Weatherlight
Well of Knowledge Weatherlight
Winding Canyons Weatherlight
Xanthic Statue Weatherlight
Aluren Tempest
Apocalypse Tempest
Avenging Angel Tempest
Commander Greven il-Vec Tempest
Corpse Dance Tempest
Cursed Scroll Tempest
Earthcraft Tempest
Eladamri, Lord of Leaves Tempest
Escaped Shapeshifter Tempest
Humility Tempest
Intuition Tempest
Meditate Tempest
Orim, Samite Healer Tempest
Recycle Tempest
Sarcomancy Tempest
Selenia, Dark Angel Tempest
Crovax the Cursed Stronghold
Dream Halls Stronghold
Mox Diamond Stronghold
Silver Wyvern Stronghold
Sliver Queen Stronghold
Volrath's Shapeshifter Stronghold
Volrath's Stronghold Stronghold
City of Traitors Exodus
Dominating Licid Exodus
Ertai, Wizard Adept Exodus
Exalted Dragon Exodus
Hatred Exodus
Mind Over Matter Exodus
Oath of Ghouls Exodus
Recurring Nightmare Exodus
Survival of the Fittest Exodus
Argothian Wurm Urza's Saga
Barrin, Master Wizard Urza's Saga
Citanul Centaurs Urza's Saga
Gaea's Cradle Urza's Saga
Gilded Drake Urza's Saga
Great Whale Urza's Saga
Herald of Serra Urza's Saga
Karn, Silver Golem Urza's Saga
Lifeline Urza's Saga
Lightning Dragon Urza's Saga
Morphling Urza's Saga
Opal Archangel Urza's Saga
Serra's Sanctum Urza's Saga
Tolarian Academy Urza's Saga
Temporal Aperture Urza's Saga
Time Spiral Urza's Saga
Yawgmoth's Will Urza's Saga
Zephid Urza's Saga
Deranged Hermit Urza's Legacy
Grim Monolith Urza's Legacy
Memory Jar Urza's Legacy
Multani, Maro-Sorcerer Urza's Legacy
Palinchron Urza's Legacy
Radiant, Archangel Urza's Legacy
Ring of Gix Urza's Legacy
Second Chance Urza's Legacy
Weatherseed Treefolk Urza's Legacy
Academy Rector Urza's Destiny
Carnival of Souls Urza's Destiny
Covetous Dragon Urza's Destiny
Donate Urza's Destiny
Masticore Urza's Destiny
Metalworker Urza's Destiny
Opalescence Urza's Destiny
Phyrexian Negator Urza's Destiny
Powder Keg Urza's Destiny
Rofellos, Llanowar Emissary Urza's Destiny
Replenish Urza's Destiny
Treachery Urza's Destiny
Yavimaya Hollow Urza's Destiny
Yawgmoth's Bargain Urza's Destiny