The Lord of the Rings has come to Magic: The Gathering, and it's time to take familiar favorites on a whole new journey there and back again. In the upcoming set The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, you'll have the chance to join the Fellowship in adventures filled with valor, courage, and second breakfast. Play your favorite moments of the third age, or turn Middle-earth on its head and surrender to the temptation of the Precious. Either way; Middle-earth is in your hands.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is modern legal and comprised of Draft, Set, Collector, and Jumpstart Boosters, Commander decks, a Starter Kit, a Bundle and Gift Bundle, Scene Boxes, and Secret Lair drops. The set has two primary launch windows (June 2023 and a holiday launch November 2023) and is the first full set release as part of Universes Beyond, bringing the iconic world of J.R.R. Tolkien to life within the Magic frame. We can't wait to share with you more in the coming weeks, but read on for some initial details.

The June 2023 release includes:

Starter Kit

Gear up for your first game! Starter Kits come with two themed decks from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.

Jumpstart

Quick, fun, and easy with five unique themes from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you're ready to play!

Prerelease Pack

Play the new set at your local game store! Fun for both new and seasoned players.

Draft Booster Display

A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the box!

Set Booster Display

Tear into boosters and set off on your own adventure.

Collector Booster Display

Join the Fellowship! Collector Boosters are a shortcut to the coolest cards in a set, with boosters full of rare cards, shiny foil cards, and special alternate-art and alternate-frame cards.

Bundle

Grab the ultimate fan kit to set out on an adventure through Middle-earth.

Gift Bundle

The perfect present for fans of Magic and The Lord of the Rings alike!

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will also come to Magic: The Gathering Arena with all of the same cards as the tabletop release. The set will be legal in Alchemy and Historic and receive the same support as a full release, including a preorder, Mastery Pass, and cosmetics.

We will have more to reveal around the four Commander decks, Starter Kit, Secret Lair drops, Scene Boxes, and November holiday release at a later date.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Code: LTR

Website: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

