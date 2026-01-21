This past weekend, your love of Lorwyn was wildly evident. We loved seeing all of your posts about pulls, packed local game stores, sweet decks (especially the Merfolk ones), and all-around enjoyment of this world and set. There's a good chance your joy sparked one of the best-attended, most beloved, and certainly among the most memorable Prerelease weekends we've ever held. You all seem to really love Lorwyn Eclipsed, and we couldn't be happier that you do. The weekend was almost perfect. Almost.

We, like you, were a bit shell shocked to discover that a small but noticeable number of players received foil rares and mythic rares from the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set. It was in no way planned or part of any kind of promotion. It seems like most of you had a blast, even with some non-Lorwyn Eclipsed cards sneaking their way onto your battlefields, and fun is fun as far as we're concerned.

But this still wasn't exactly the type of fun we had intended. For one, there were way more Turtles of the non-changeling variety than we intended. We wouldn't blame you if you found it cool, but maybe a bit rude, that Lorwyn Eclipsed had to share the spotlight with an upcoming set.

So, here's what we're going to do: First, we're going to update the Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery to include all rares and mythic rares from the main set. They're already out there if you know where to look, and we'd rather you have them all in one official place. It's ready for you now if you want to take a look.

Then, to keep the Lorwyn Eclipsed party going, we're going to do—something. We're playing catch up a bit and we wanted to get this article out sooner rather than later, but we're assessing how widespread the issue was and working on some kind of cool, back-end, Lorwyn Eclipsed-related thing we can do for affected stores because we're really proud of this set and we want to make sure it gets its time in the sun. We're going to figure said thing out and get back to you all.

Finally, the preview season for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will also certainly look different than any of us were expecting, but that's more of an "us" thing. We've still got some amazing pieces of art, treatments, cards, and ways to play left to share, and we're going to figure out the best way to celebrate more than 40 years of TMNT through Magic.

Lorwyn Eclipsed is just such a fantastic set, and we want to keep celebrating that with you all. Make sure to check out Lorwyn Eclipsed now on MTG Arena and Magic Online, and then head down to your local game store or wherever you buy Magic this Friday, January 23, when Lorwyn Eclipsed releases everywhere.