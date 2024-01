Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Magic's first Western-themed set, rolls into participating Wizards Play Network stores on April 12 for Prerelease events. Then the showdown continues with the official release to follow on April 19.

Art by: Lie Setiawan

We'll share a bit more about what exactly will be included in the set at MagicCon: Chicago in just a few weeks, but for now, gather your friends and get excited to explore Magic's newest frontier.