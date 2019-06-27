Pauper, the popular commons-only format, will be getting a facelift and official tournament support over the next several weeks as we move to unify the digital and paper versions of the format.

To bring Pauper into the realm of supported formats, we'll be making the following updates:

Pauper will be listed as a format on our website.

The Wizards Event Reporter will allow Pauper format events to be sanctioned at local stores and for large tournaments.

Gatherer will officially support searching by Pauper legality on July 9.

The definition of Pauper legality is expanding to include any card with a common printing in any paper or digital set. If the card is listed as a common on Gatherer from any set, it is legal in Pauper. This will add cards to the format that were not previously legal on Magic Online.

Due to the influx of new cards to Pauper, we will also be adding three cards to the Pauper banned list:

The tabletop studio will watch the development of the updated format closely and will make any changes necessary at future regular banned and restricted announcement dates. We plan to let the new Pauper metagame get more reps in before we try changing anything. We're excited to see what players come up with!

Magic Online will implement the new format with its Core Set 2020 update and will launch new leagues with the new format starting July 2.

For more on the Pauper changes, the bannings, and the new format, check out the video below featuring Ian Duke and Gavin Verhey discussing the updated format.