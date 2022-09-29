Available November 4, 2022, the latest ready-to-battle decks for Pioneer arrive with Pioneer Challenger Decks 2022! Each of these four decks lets you jump into Pioneer gameplay with everything you need to get started on your competitive journey.

Challenger Decks are the perfect entry point for anyone looking to jump into competitive Magic. Each deck includes:

  • A complete 60-card deck
  • 15-card sideboard
  • 5 double-sided tokens and 6 double-faced helper cards
  • 1 Deck box (holds 75 sleeved Magic cards)

There are four unique Pioneer Challenger Decks to choose from, and they will be available worldwide in English, German, French, and Japanese. Below, you'll find decklists for each of the four decks, as well as the tokens included.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Izzet Phoenix (Blue-Red)

Izzet Phoenix Deck Box

Rise from the ashes! Take control of the early game, then cast tons of spells to awaken your slumbering monsters and scorch your foe with Arclight Phoenix!

Izzet Phoenix

Creature (8)
2 Arclight Phoenix 2 Thing in the Ice 4 Crackling Drake
Sorcery (13)
2 Expressive Iteration 4 Chart a Course 4 Treasure Cruise 3 Pieces of the Puzzle
Instant (18)
3 Izzet Charm 3 Lightning Axe 2 Fiery Impulse 2 Flame-Blessed Bolt 4 Consider 4 Opt
Land (21)
2 Sulfur Falls 4 Temple of Epiphany 4 Shivan Reef 1 Steam Vents 6 Island 4 Mountain
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
2 Sweltering Suns 3 Abrade 2 Lava Coil 4 Mystical Dispute 1 Invasive Surgery 3 Narset, Parter of Veils
Izzet Phoenix Tokens

  • 5 Treasure // Clue tokens
Treasure
Clue

Note that the Izzet Phoenix Pioneer Challenger Deck 2022 decklist includes two copies of Expressive Iteration, a card currently banned in Pioneer.

This deck will still be legal for tournament play in tabletop Magic: The Gathering for Pioneer, but only as is. Specifically, the 60-card deck and 15-card sideboard will be legal as long as no changes are made to it.

For the Izzet Phoenix Pioneer Challenger Deck on Magic Online, the two copies of Expressive Iteration are instead replaced by one copy of Pieces of the Puzzle and one copy of Fiery Impulse.

Dimir Control (Blue-Black)

Dimir Control Deck Box

Having the right answers at the right time takes skill—and that's exactly what you'll bring with this deck. Thwart your opponent's plans before they can even begin, then close things out with a torrential threat of your own.

Dimir Control

Planeswalker (2)
2 Narset, Parter of Veils
Creature (4)
2 Torrential Gearhulk 2 Murderous Rider
Sorcery (2)
2 Extinction Event
Instant (25)
3 Dig Through Time 2 Drown in the Loch 4 Censor 3 Sinister Sabotage 4 Fatal Push 1 Mystical Dispute 2 Heartless Act 2 Negate 4 Consider
Enchantment (1)
1 Shark Typhoon
Land (26)
4 Temple of Deceit 2 Drowned Catacomb 1 Watery Grave 4 Field of Ruin 7 Island 8 Swamp
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
2 Mystical Dispute 2 Languish 2 Test of Talents 2 Cry of the Carnarium 2 Go Blank 2 Cling to Dust 3 Duress
Dimir Control Tokens

  • 5 Shark // Shark tokens
Shark
Shark

Gruul Stompy (Red-Green)

Gruul Stompy Deck Box

Subtlety isn't your strong suit? Drop a mana creature early on and deploy massive threats ahead of schedule. The Dragons and Beasts will take it from there!

Gruul Stompy

Planeswalker (2)
2 Chandra, Torch of Defiance
Creature (18)
2 Questing Beast 4 Glorybringer 4 Scavenging Ooze 4 Llanowar Elves 4 Elvish Mystic
Sorcery (8)
4 Lovestruck Beast 4 Mizzium Mortars
Instant (7)
4 Bonecrusher Giant 3 Abrade
Land (25)
4 Karplusan Forest 1 Stomping Ground 4 Rockfall Vale 7 Mountain 9 Forest
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Abrade 4 Cindervines 3 Shifting Ceratops 3 Rending Volley 4 Flame-Blessed Bolt
Gruul Stompy Tokens

  • 5 Human // Human tokens
Human
Human

Orzhov Humans (White-Black)

Orzhov Humans Deck Box

You've always been a people person. Go wide with an army of Humans, build them up nice and strong with anthem effects, then seize the victory that is rightfully yours!

Orzhov Humans

Creature (30)
2 Giant Killer 4 Luminarch Aspirant 4 Thalia, Guardian of Thraben 4 Thalia's Lieutenant 4 Bloodsoaked Champion 4 Kitesail Freebooter 4 Dauntless Bodyguard 4 Thraben Inspector
Sorcery (2)
2 Bloodchief's Thirst
Instant (2)
2 Dire Tactics
Enchantment (4)
4 Rally the Ranks
Land (22)
4 Caves of Koilos 4 Concealed Courtyard 1 Godless Shrine 2 Mutavault 4 Unclaimed Territory 4 Secluded Courtyard 3 Plains
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Giant Killer 2 Containment Priest 2 Sungold Sentinel 3 Portable Hole 4 Sunset Revelry 3 Duress
Orzhov Humans Tokens

  • 5 Human // Clue tokens
Human
Clue

Pioneer Challenger Decks 2022 release November 4 and are available at your local game store, online at Amazon, and other places Magic is sold!