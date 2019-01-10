It seems I can't sit down to a match of Standard on Magic: The Gathering Arena without seeing one of these digital images staring back at me:

Heck, most of my own decklists start with one (or multiple) of these cards with this particular art on them. Of course, they weren't just rewards for participating in the Closed Beta, they were also physical cards in Guilds of Ravnica Mythic Edition, alongside five other gorgeous planeswalkers.

We're going to be running back Mythic Edition for Ravnica Allegiance with a new set of eight borderless, iconic planeswalkers (including some new additions from Ravnica Allegiance)—though, we'll also be updating the distribution method for this premium product after the, um, difficulties we had the last time around. We'll get to how they'll be available for purchase in a moment. First, let's check out what you get with Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition.

RNA Mythic Edition

Just like the previous version of Mythic Edition, Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition will go on sale for $249.99 and contain 24 packs, eight of which will come with one planeswalker card inside the pack (plus the normal rare or mythic rare card; the packs will be clearly marked).

The eight special packs will each come with one of these planeswalkers, and the packs will be clearly marked with which planeswalker is in which pack. The planeswalkers look a little something like this:

There will be limited quantities of Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition, so let's talk about how you get your copy.

Distribution

Real talk—the sale of Guilds of Ravnica Mythic Edition did not go well. It wasn't ideal. Given what we learned from that experience and the (mountains of) feedback we received, we're changing things up for this round.

Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition will be sold through Hasbro's eBay store. This accomplishes a few things. First, it means the product can be shipped globally rather than just to North America. Second, and just as important, we expect a smoother buying experience for anyone who attempts to purchase the product.

It will go on sale at noon PT (3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, January 24.

Because the product is available internationally, this also means we will not be selling any product directly through MagicFests as we did with the Guilds of Ravnica edition. There will be a limit of 2 per customer.

Mythic Edition is a fun premium product that players clearly were interested in, so we want to make the buying experience as positive and as smooth as possible. These changes address many of the issues we had with distribution last time around, and I know I personally look forward to dropping that sweet, sweet Tamiyo, the Moon Sage on the table.