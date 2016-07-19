We said the San Diego Comic-Con 2016 Magic promos were coming, and I know you've all been looking for them, so I'm not going to waste a lot of space with words and whatnot. I'll just point out that we have also released the details of Magic's presence in a Daily Magic Update from last week, so if you're planning to attend SDCC this year and want to pick up a promo, you should probably stick around and do a few of the other cool things we have in store.

Okay, enough talky-talk. Check out these amazing promos available at San Diego Comic-Con this year (and yes, they are foil)! The price at San Diego Comic-Con will be $99.99 plus tax, which should come out to $108.