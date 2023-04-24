We are aware of an error in the printing of the card Seraph Sanctuary, found as part of the Secret Lair Artist Series: Alayna Danner drop. An in-progress version of the art was used instead of the final version, and this error affects both traditional foil and non-foil products.

Seraph Sanctuary As Found In Artist Series: Alayna Danner

The correct art looks like this:

Seraph Sanctuary | Art by: Alayna Danner

While we usually try to keep the "secret" elements of our Secret Lair products a surprise, this time, we can confirm that we will be printing the corrected version of the card and that it will be included as the "secret card" in a different, future Secret Lair product. We worked with Alayna Danner to come to this solution, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.