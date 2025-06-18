We've got a quick update for Secret Lair fans across the Asia-Pacific region.

Moving forward, we're saying goodbye to our Singapore and mainland China digital storefronts, but don't worry, Secret Lair isn't going anywhere! You will still be able to purchase Secret Lair drops through our other official global storefronts (such as Japan or North America), something many of you have already been doing for some time. These storefronts will continue to offer international shipping and access to the full lineup of Secret Lair products.

We're always looking to make your experience with us smoother and more streamlined, and the way many of you connect with Secret Lair has changed over time. This change allows us to streamline our operations and continue to focus on delivering you the best possible experience through our global platform.

Thanks for being part of the Secret Lair community!