Whether you're a cat person, a dog person, or just a Commander person, our latest Secret Lair Commander deck, Raining Cats and Dogs, will get your tail wagging.

Featuring 5 reversible borderless cards, each with a cat side and a dog side, this high purr-formance deck lets you flaunt your cat-titude or prove your bite is worse than your bark. First, you'll fill your board with fur-rocious friends, then you'll unleash a doggone cat-tastrophe on your pet-rified pup-ponents—all for your own a-mews-ment.

Turn Over Rin and Seri, Inseparable Turn Over Jetmir, Nexus of Revels Turn Over Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second

Turn Over Anointed Procession Turn Over Sol Ring

The deck includes 3 reversible borderless display commanders printed on a thicker cardstock (great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned play) as well as 10 Plains, 5 Mountains, and 7 Forests for a total of 22 traditional foil basic lands with new art.

Plains Mountain Forest

There are 73 non-foil reprint spells and nonbasic lands and 11 non-foil tokens—plus 2 traditional foil Dog // Cat tokens with new artwork.

Turn Over Dog // Cat Token Tokens 2 Dog // Cat (traditional foil, new art)

2 Cat (BNG) // Warrior (AKH)

1 Cat Beast (ZNR) // Shapeshifter (2XM)

1 Cat Beast (ZNR) // Rat (C17)

1 Cat (SNC) // Rat (C17)

1 Cat (SNC) // Dog (SNC)

1 Cat (C17) // Citizen (SNC)

1 Cat (C17) // Dog (SNC)

1 Cat (AKH) // Dog (SNC)

1 Cat (AKH) // Citizen (SNC)

1 Shapeshifter (KHM) // Rat (C17)

These cards feature paws-itively wag-nificent new art by Allison Carl, Alayna Danner, Jakob Eirich, Nicole Gustafsson, Fiona Hsieh, Jack Hughes, Nana Qi, and Andrea Radeck.

View Non-Foil Reprints Card Name Set Alms Collector C17 Animal Sanctuary M21 Arcane Signet MIC Basilisk Collar 2XM Beastmaster Ascension ZEN Bloodline Pretender KHM Brimaz, King of Oreskos BNG Canopy Vista BFZ Cast Out AKH Cinder Glade BFZ Clifftop Retreat DOM Command Tower MIC Crib Swap LRW Cultivate NCC Cursed Mirror C21 Dusk // Dawn CLB Exotic Orchard CFX Farseek NCC Felidar Retreat ZNR Feline Sovereign M21 Fleetfoot Panther PLS Fortified Village NCC Game Trail NCC Greater Tanuki NEO Herald's Horn C17 Highcliff Felidar GN2 Hungry Lynx C17 Impact Tremors DTK Jazal Goldmane DMC Jetmir's Garden SNC Jungle Shrine E02 Keeper of Fables ELD King of the Pride MH1 Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva NCC Komainu Battle Armor NEC Krosan Verge ZNC Lion Sash NEO Loyal Warhound AFR Lurking Predators M10 Marisi, Breaker of the Coil C19 Masked Vandal KHM Maskwood Nexus KHM Mirror Entity LRW Nacatl War-Pride FUT Nature's Lore DMR Oketra's Monument AKH Oreskos Explorer C21 Pack Leader M21 Path of Ancestry C17 Path to Exile CFX Phabine, Boss's Confidant NCC Qasali Slingers C17 Realmwalker KHM Regal Caracal AKH Return of the Wildspeaker ELD Rootbound Crag M10 Scattered Groves AKH Seht's Tiger FUT Sheltered Thicket AKH Showdown of the Skalds KHM Skullclamp C20 Skyhunter Strike Force ONC Spirited Companion NEO Stalking Leonin C17 Sunpetal Grove M10 Taurean Mauler MOR Temur Sabertooth FRF Three Visits CMR Tocasia's Welcome BRO Vanquisher's Banner XLN Warp World RAV White Sun's Zenith MBS Whitemane Lion PLC

Raining Cats and Dogs Decklist

(Editor's note: The decklist below pulls the newest printing of each card automatically from our database, including printings that are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

1 Alms Collector 1 Highcliff Felidar 1 Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva 1 Brimaz, King of Oreskos 1 Stalking Leonin 1 Cast Out 1 Phabine, Boss's Confidant 1 Crib Swap 1 Path to Exile 1 King of the Pride 1 Felidar Retreat 1 White Sun's Zenith 1 Komainu Battle Armor 1 Skyhunter Strike Force 1 Whitemane Lion 1 Loyal Warhound 1 Regal Caracal 1 Lion Sash 1 Pack Leader 1 Tocasia's Welcome 1 Hungry Lynx 1 Seht's Tiger 1 Mirror Entity 1 Qasali Slingers 1 Spirited Companion 1 Marisi, Breaker of the Coil 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Herald's Horn 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Oreskos Explorer 1 Jazal Goldmane 1 Fleetfoot Panther 1 Taurean Mauler 1 Krosan Verge 1 Impact Tremors 1 Temur Sabertooth 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Nacatl War-Pride 1 Warp World 1 Arcane Signet 1 Beastmaster Ascension 1 Keeper of Fables 1 Nature's Lore 1 Command Tower 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Feline Sovereign 1 Masked Vandal 1 Realmwalker 1 Greater Tanuki 1 Lurking Predators 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Showdown of the Skalds 1 Basilisk Collar 1 Oketra's Monument 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Maskwood Nexus 1 Animal Sanctuary 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Jetmir's Garden 1 Skullclamp 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Three Visits 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Fortified Village 1 Game Trail 1 Dusk // Dawn 1 Rin and Seri, Inseparable 1 Jetmir, Nexus of Revels 1 Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second 1 Anointed Procession 1 Sol Ring 10 Plains 5 Mountain 7 Forest

Fetch Yours on January 22

The Secret Lair Commander deck, Raining Cats and Dogs, goes on sale Monday, January 22, at 9 a.m. PT for $149.99 and is printed in English only. It is a limited print run and only available while supplies last. Raining Cats and Dogs qualifies for free shipping where available.