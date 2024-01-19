Whether you're a cat person, a dog person, or just a Commander person, our latest Secret Lair Commander deck, Raining Cats and Dogs, will get your tail wagging.

Featuring 5 reversible borderless cards, each with a cat side and a dog side, this high purr-formance deck lets you flaunt your cat-titude or prove your bite is worse than your bark. First, you'll fill your board with fur-rocious friends, then you'll unleash a doggone cat-tastrophe on your pet-rified pup-ponents—all for your own a-mews-ment.

Rin and Seri, Inseparable face A
Rin and Seri, Inseparable face B
Rin and Seri, Inseparable
Jetmir, Nexus of Revels face A
Jetmir, Nexus of Revels face B
Jetmir, Nexus of Revels
Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second face A
Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second face B
Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second
Anointed Procession face A
Anointed Procession face B
Anointed Procession
Secret Lair Commander Deck: Raining Cats and Dogs secret reversible borderless card front face
Secret Lair Commander Deck: Raining Cats and Dogs secret reversible borderless card rear face
Sol Ring

You can see the new art for the reversible Sol Ring when it is revealed by signing up for our Secret Lair email list below.

The deck includes 3 reversible borderless display commanders printed on a thicker cardstock (great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned play) as well as 10 Plains, 5 Mountains, and 7 Forests for a total of 22 traditional foil basic lands with new art.

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Raining Cats and Dogs Plains basic land
Plains
Secret Lair Commander Deck: Raining Cats and Dogs Mountain basic land
Mountain
Secret Lair Commander Deck: Raining Cats and Dogs Forest basic land
Forest

There are 73 non-foil reprint spells and nonbasic lands and 11 non-foil tokens—plus 2 traditional foil Dog // Cat tokens with new artwork.

Dog token
Cat token
Dog // Cat Token

Tokens

  • 2 Dog // Cat (traditional foil, new art)
  • 2 Cat (BNG) // Warrior (AKH)
  • 1 Cat Beast (ZNR) // Shapeshifter (2XM)
  • 1 Cat Beast (ZNR) // Rat (C17)
  • 1 Cat (SNC) // Rat (C17)
  • 1 Cat (SNC) // Dog (SNC)
  • 1 Cat (C17) // Citizen (SNC)
  • 1 Cat (C17) // Dog (SNC)
  • 1 Cat (AKH) // Dog (SNC)
  • 1 Cat (AKH) // Citizen (SNC)
  • 1 Shapeshifter (KHM) // Rat (C17)

These cards feature paws-itively wag-nificent new art by Allison Carl, Alayna Danner, Jakob Eirich, Nicole Gustafsson, Fiona Hsieh, Jack Hughes, Nana Qi, and Andrea Radeck.

Raining Cats and Dogs Decklist

1 Alms Collector 1 Highcliff Felidar 1 Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva 1 Brimaz, King of Oreskos 1 Stalking Leonin 1 Cast Out 1 Phabine, Boss's Confidant 1 Crib Swap 1 Path to Exile 1 King of the Pride 1 Felidar Retreat 1 White Sun's Zenith 1 Komainu Battle Armor 1 Skyhunter Strike Force 1 Whitemane Lion 1 Loyal Warhound 1 Regal Caracal 1 Lion Sash 1 Pack Leader 1 Tocasia's Welcome 1 Hungry Lynx 1 Seht's Tiger 1 Mirror Entity 1 Qasali Slingers 1 Spirited Companion 1 Marisi, Breaker of the Coil 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Herald's Horn 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Oreskos Explorer 1 Jazal Goldmane 1 Fleetfoot Panther 1 Taurean Mauler 1 Krosan Verge 1 Impact Tremors 1 Temur Sabertooth 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Nacatl War-Pride 1 Warp World 1 Arcane Signet 1 Beastmaster Ascension 1 Keeper of Fables 1 Nature's Lore 1 Command Tower 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Feline Sovereign 1 Masked Vandal 1 Realmwalker 1 Greater Tanuki 1 Lurking Predators 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Showdown of the Skalds 1 Basilisk Collar 1 Oketra's Monument 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Maskwood Nexus 1 Animal Sanctuary 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Jetmir's Garden 1 Skullclamp 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Three Visits 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Fortified Village 1 Game Trail 1 Dusk // Dawn 1 Rin and Seri, Inseparable 1 Jetmir, Nexus of Revels 1 Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second 1 Anointed Procession 1 Sol Ring 10 Plains 5 Mountain 7 Forest

Fetch Yours on January 22

The Secret Lair Commander deck, Raining Cats and Dogs, goes on sale Monday, January 22, at 9 a.m. PT for $149.99 and is printed in English only. It is a limited print run and only available while supplies last. Raining Cats and Dogs qualifies for free shipping where available.