Secret Lair has partnered with Middle-earth Entertainment on a new drop based on the 1978 animated fantasy film The Lord of the Rings. The More Adventures in Middle-earth™ drop revisits the classic movie directed by Ralph Bakshi from the screenplay by Chris Conkling and Peter S. Beagle based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novel The Lord of the Rings.

Contents:

To be revealed soon!

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99

Traditional foil: $39.99

*Inclusive of local VAT

More Adventures in Middle-earth goes on sale Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT exclusively through Secret Lair stores, including MagicSecretLair.com.