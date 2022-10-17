Secret Lair leaps into the grim darkness of the far future—and beyond—to bring you three Warhammer drops! Your glory is inevitable, so embrace the carnage! Preorder these Secret Lair drops between 9 a.m. PT October 17 and 9 a.m. PT November 14 before they're gone!

SECRET LAIR X WARHAMMER 40,000: ORKS

Secret Lair x Warhammer 40,000: Orks is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Merciless Executioner as "Ork Kommando"

1x Borderless Aggravated Assault

1x Borderless Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin as "Makari the Lucky Grot"

1x Borderless Zurgo Helmsmasher as "Ghazghkull, Prophet of the Waaagh!"

1x Borderless Skysovereign, Consul Flagship as "Da Vulcha"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*Inclusive of local VAT

The silence of the galaxy is pierced by a mighty WAAAGH! as da Orkz blast their way into Secret Lair! Each drop is loaded with greenskin reskins of Magic favorites like Krenko and Skysovereign. These boyz are the perfect addition to any deck or collection and are sure to impress warbosses at tables galaxy-wide.

Also, and it might just be us, but are the red cards faster?!

SECRET LAIR X BLOOD BOWL

Secret Lair x Blood Bowl is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Approach of the Second Sun as "Touchdown!"

1x Borderless Rewind as "Re-Roll"

1x Borderless Bone Splinters as "Both Down"

1x Borderless Fling as "Throw Team-Mate"

1x Borderless Defense of the Heart as "Perfect Defense"

1x Borderless Fellwar Stone as "The Ball"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Put these cards in, coach! Each Secret Lair x Blood Bowl drop contains six fantasy football-flavored reskins of some of our favorite cards. You can consider each spell a new strategy for your collection playbook, or the key move to winning your next game. It's football like you've never experienced—and your opponents will never see it coming!

SECRET LAIR X WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR

Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Blind Obedience

1x Borderless Danitha Capashen, Paragon as "Neave Blacktalon"

1x Borderless Najeela, the Blade-Blossom as "Archaeon the Everchosen"

1x Borderless Scourge of the Throne as "Stardrake"

1x Borderless Loxodon Warhammer as "Ghal Maraz, the Great Shatterer"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Welcome to a brutal new frontier!

Conquer the Mortal Realms with these Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar cards. Each drop contains five cards (four of which are reskins) that will help you defeat Chaos once and for all—or embrace its power for your own purposes. These cards shine in any deck or collection and will be monumental in leading your Grand Alliance to victory!

Be the shiniest warlord at the table! Preorder these Secret Lair x Warhammer 40,000 drops between 9 a.m. PT October 17 and 9 a.m. PT November 14 before they disappear—or they're pulverized in a Blood Bowl match.