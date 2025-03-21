When the boss is away, the Secret Lair team will play, and that means you're getting an especially chaotic Secret Lair Superdrop. We've got nine Secret Lair drops for you, each with its own style and flair that's sure to make you say "I don't remember approving this drop. Whose idea was this?"

You'll receive free shipping on any single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

We also found a stack of cards on our boss's desk that they weren't doing anything with, so we're adding them in here! You'll receive one rainbow foil Deadeye Navigator promo card for each $150 spent on a single order while supplies last (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

The Our Boss Is on Vacation Superdrop releases March 24, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST over on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale (our boss never said when she's coming back), we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while.

Secret Lair x SpongeBob SquarePants: Legends of Bikini Bottom

After appearing in over 300 episodes across 15 seasons (and on countless birthday cakes), SpongeBob has finally surfaced from Bikini Bottom and entered Secret Lair. In a drop featuring fantastic art by Caleb Meurer and Gregg Schigiel, SpongeBob's most famous characters on some of Magic's most powerful cards.

Art by Caleb Meurer and Gregg Schigiel

©2025 Viacom International Inc. SpongeBob SquarePants created by Stephen Hillenburg.

Contents:

1x Skrelv, Defector Mite as "Plankton, Tiny Tyrant"

1x Charix, the Raging Isle as "Mr. Krabs, Penny Pincher"

1x Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar as "Squidward, Sarcastic Snob"

1x Toxrill, the Corrosive as "Gary, the Snail"

1x Toski, Bearer of Secrets as "Sandy Cheeks, Martial Astronaut"

1x Barktooth Warbeard as "Patrick Star"

1x Jodah, the Unifier as "SpongeBob SquarePants"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x SpongeBob SquarePants: Internet Sensation

Superstar of the Seas. Underwater Icon. Phylum Porifera Phenomenon.

And maybe most impressively, Lord of Memes.

SpongeBob SquarePants's impact on digital culture is indelible—perhaps more so than any other cartoon sponge in recent history. Along with his friends from Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob has inspired countless reaction GIFs, image macros, and viral posts. His optimism, joy, and childlike wonder have taken the internet by storm.

And now, that storm has rolled into Secret Lair.

Art by Tyler Walpole

©2025 Viacom International Inc. SpongeBob SquarePants created by Stephen Hillenburg.

Contents:

1x Counterspell

1x Daze

1x Inevitable Betrayal

1x Force of Despair

1x Night's Whisper

1x Food Token

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x SpongeBob SquarePants: Lands Under the Sea

Embark on a guided tour of five deep-sea destinations from the underwater world of SpongeBob SquarePants. From Bikini Bottom to the Jellyfish Fields and beyond, this set of barnacle-covered basic lands features art by Jon Vermilyea and showcases some of the liveliest locales and tidal territories that SpongeBob and friends call home.

Art by Jon Vermilyea

©2025 Viacom International Inc. SpongeBob SquarePants created by Stephen Hillenburg.

Contents:

1x Plains

1x Island

1x Swamp

1x Mountain

1x Forest

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

They Grow Up So Fast

At Secret Lair, we may disagree from time to time about our favorite cards, artists, or how to pronounce GIF, but we all agree on one thing: not enough Magic: The Gathering art captures the captivating science of draconic lifecycle biology. We want to do more than entertain here at Secret Lair. We aim to educate, too.

Therefore, this drop presents a visual analysis of five dragons as they mature from adorable wyrmling to scourge of the skies. By simply flipping each card over, you'll witness a dragon's physiological development as it ages, including the hypertrophy of wing musculature, fire gland maturation, and scale ossification. Fascinating stuff.

Art by Allen Douglas, Alison Johnstun, Antonio José Manzanedo, Brooklyn Smith, and Crystal Sully

Contents:

1x Reversible Dragonlord Atarka

1x Reversible Dragonlord Dromoka

1x Reversible Dragonlord Kolaghan

1x Reversible Dragonlord Ojutai

1x Reversible Dragonlord Silumgar

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Garden Buds

Have you ever misplaced something important? Something really important? We have. For example, our product architect designed an entire Ashaya, Soul of the Wild Commander deck, with amazing art from Jordan Crane, for our plant-loving project manager's birthday. Then someone accidentally deleted the decklist and misplaced 95 of the cards. Those were the only copies. But the boss is gone, and we made an executive decision: we'll just print the cards we have and let people grow their own Ashaya deck from these five seeds. Happy gardening!

Art by Jordan Crane

Contents:

1x Ashaya, Soul of the Wild

1x Elvish Reclaimer

1x Harrow

1x World Shaper

1x Horn of Greed

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Tragic Romance

Our art director has been reading a lot of romantasy lately. Like, "a new book every day" a lot. Then, he started reading it out loud. Then, he started writing fanfic and reading that out loud, too. Recently, he commissioned art from the incredibly talented Abigail Larson based on his fanfic and has been posting it around the office. To be clear, we're all super into it. So, we put it on cards.

Art by Abigail Larson

Contents:

1x Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon

1x Kaalia of the Vast

1x Angel of Despair

1x Master of Cruelties

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Twisted Toons

Secret Lair's business department recently received an unpublished report detailing the impact of mid-20th century cartoon archetypes on broader trends in business and market integration. Particularly, this report theorized that adopting the madcap antics and absurd pratfalls of a cartoon protagonist can lead a business to higher market capitalization and outsized returns over time. We found the logic to be sound.

While this is normally the type of thing we'd run up the ladder to the boss, she's gone. So, we went ahead and made a drop of vintage cartoon art from Desmuncubic that's subtly packed with allusions to comparative advantage theory, post-Keynesian economics, and other monetary models. Look closely and you might even see the Phillips curve!

Art by Desmuncubic

Contents:

1x Silence

1x Winds of Abandon

1x Culling the Weak

1x Fatal Push

1x Young Wolf

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Pick 'Em and Stick 'Em

There was a … disagreement—a big one—about what art Rian Gonzales should put on this prismatic drop of candy-colored cards. Some people wanted more pirate gear, others wanted more summer fun, and a few just wanted to get weird with it. Fingers were pointed. Words were exchanged. Shade was thrown. And the decision was made to put everything on ice for the good of the Lair. But when the boss left, we decided to just put all our awesome ideas onto five sticker sheets and let fans decide! You can peel, pull, and sprinkle your favorite bubbly sticker art however you want across all five fantastic cards.

Art by Rian Gonzales

Contents:

1x Thalia, Heretic Cathar

1x Clever Impersonator

1x Hedron Crab

1x Pitiless Plunderer

1x Treasure Token

5x Sticker Sheets

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair High: Class of '87

Somebody on the Secret Lair team—and I'm not naming names—really thrived in high school. We're talking all-state homecoming royalty with valedictorian energy—a real yearbook superstar. And, well, they kind of … miss it and bring it up all the time. So, this drop of legends, reimagined in their high-school glory days by Stephen Andrade and Scott Okumura, is a little bit of wish fulfillment. But then again, so is every drop. Have a great summer!

Art by Stephen Andrade and Scott Okumura

Contents:

1x Reversible Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait

1x Reversible Anje Falkenrath

1x Reversible Chulane, Teller of Tales

1x Reversible Radha, Heart of Keld

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

All these drops will be available on March 24, 2025, starting at 9 a.m. PST on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities. Whether you're looking to build a flora-filled Commander deck or tell the tale of star-crossed lovers, there's something in this Superdrop for everyone. Except for our boss. She's not going to be happy about this.