Sheldon Menery, one of the beloved friends of the Magic: The Gathering community, partnered with Wizards of the Coast to design Sheldon's Spellbook to benefit the American Cancer Society®. Known as "the Godfather of Commander," Sheldon had an enormous impact on the Commander format, competitive play, and the broader Magic community.

Sheldon was actively involved in choosing the cards and the art in this very special collection. It showcases some of his favorite cards and those that reflect his style of play in non-foil and rainbow foil. Select cards even feature artwork with his likeness.

In collaboration with Sheldon, the American Cancer Society was chosen as the beneficiary of this philanthropic Secret Lair drop, and 50% of the product price will be donated to the organization to help fight cancer.

Sheldon's Spellbook is a time-boxed, to-demand product and will be produced to order after the preorder window has ended. You will be able to preorder through MagicSecretLair.com beginning February 26 at 9 a.m. PT until March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Sign up now to be notified when preorders open:

Secret Lair: Sheldon's Spellbook

Teferi's Protection Eladamri's Vineyard Bene Supremo

Inkshield Ruhan of the Fomori as

"Sheldon, the Commander"

Sol Ring Command Tower

Available in rainbow foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Teferi's Protection

1x Eladamri's Vineyard

1x Bene Supremo (Italian-language Greater Good)

1x Inkshield

1x Ruhan of the Fomori as "Sheldon, the Commander"

1x Sol Ring

1x Command Tower

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

For each rainbow foil product sold for $49.99 and non-foil product sold for $39.99 from February 26, 2024, to March 24, 2024, the American Cancer Society® will receive 50% of the product price. ACS does not endorse any service or product. The American Cancer Society will receive a minimum of $250,000 in connection with this promotion.

Sign up (above) to be notified when Sheldon's Spellbook goes on sale, and then stop by MagicSecretLair.com beginning February 26 at 9 a.m. PT to place your preorder.