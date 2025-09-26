Dust off your memory cards! Secret Lair's PlayStation Superdrop brings beloved gaming franchises to Magic: The Gathering! You've played them on your consoles, now get ready to bring the action to the tabletop with a collection of Secret Lair drops. Available at MagicSecretLair.com, these drops go on sale in limited quantities starting on October 27, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT.

Speaking of new cards, each of these drops contains one or more new-to-Magic cards. These cards are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Other cards are legal where already available in other formats. Non-foil versions of these drops will be available at WPN game stores for purchase at a later date.

Secret Lair x The Last of Us Part I

Contents:

1x Ellie, Brick Master

1x Joel, Resolute Survivor

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x The Last of Us Part II

Contents:

1x Abby, Merciless Soldier

1x Ellie, Vengeful Hunter

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x God of War: Greek

Contents:

1x Kratos, God of War

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x God of War: Norse

Contents:

1x Atreus, Impulsive Son

1x Kratos, Stoic Father

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Traditional foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Uncharted

Contents:

1x Nathan Drake, Treasure Hunter

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Horizon: Into the Forbidden West

Contents:

1x Aloy, Savior of Meridian

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Ghost of Tsushima

Contents:

1x Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Price: