Secret Lair: The PlayStation® Superdrop
Dust off your memory cards! Secret Lair's PlayStation Superdrop brings beloved gaming franchises to Magic: The Gathering! You've played them on your consoles, now get ready to bring the action to the tabletop with a collection of Secret Lair drops. Available at MagicSecretLair.com, these drops go on sale in limited quantities starting on October 27, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT.
Ready to bring the power of play to your games of Magic? You can find all the recently revealed cards from the PlayStation Superdrop down below. The rest of the cards from these drops are still loading, so we'll reveal those at a later date. Keep an eye on this page and stay tuned!
Speaking of new cards, each of these drops contains one or more new-to-Magic cards. These cards are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Other cards are legal where already available in other formats. Non-foil versions of these drops will be available at WPN game stores for purchase at a later date.
Play has no limits, and we're embracing that with these Secret Lair drops! These drops go on sale October 27, 2025, at MagicSecretLair.com. These drops will be available in limited quantities in non-foil and foil. Additionally, non-foil versions of these drops will be coming to WPN game stores in the near future.
Secret Lair x The Last of Us Part I
Contents:
- 1x Ellie, Brick Master
- 1x Joel, Resolute Survivor
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD
Secret Lair x The Last of Us Part II
Contents:
- 1x Abby, Merciless Soldier
- 1x Ellie, Vengeful Hunter
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD
Secret Lair x God of War: Greek
Contents:
- 1x Kratos, God of War
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD
Secret Lair x God of War: Norse
Contents:
- 1x Atreus, Impulsive Son
- 1x Kratos, Stoic Father
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $49.99 USD
Secret Lair x Uncharted
Contents:
- 1x Nathan Drake, Treasure Hunter
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD
Secret Lair x Horizon: Into the Forbidden West
Contents:
- 1x Aloy, Savior of Meridian
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD
Secret Lair x Ghost of Tsushima
Contents:
- 1x Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
- Coming soon!
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD