Secret Lair Winter Superdrop 2025 Announcements Feb 7, 2025

Warm your hands by the fire, get cozy with your favorite Commander deck, and prepare for a season of spectacular Secret Lair drops! Featuring stylish skyship captains, towering Vehicles, and vistas from across the Multiverse, these Secret Lair offerings are sure to warm you up. Plus, get free shipping on single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details). This winter won't last forever (at least we hope it won't), and neither will this Superdrop. Winter Superdrop 2025 releases on February 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PST over on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities. Additionally, as has been the case for the last few Superdrops, there's no hard end date to the sale, but we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while. We hope you enjoy these exciting offerings from the Secret Lair team, and we can't wait to share more with you in the coming year. Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Winter Diva Hatsune Miku has returned for the fourth stop on her year-long Secret Lair tour! For her farewell show, Miku isn't holding anything back as she adorns herself in her "SNOW MIKU" attire and is even joined by her fluffy friend Rabbit Yukine. Get your tickets now—this grand finale is a can't-miss performance. Art by Micah Epstein, kelogsloops, Fariba Khamseh, Miguel Mercado, Julia Metzger, and Anna Podedworna © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net Contents: 1x Giada, Font of Hope as "Miku, Font of Pop"

1x Youthful Valkyrie

1x Counterspell

1x Swan Song

1x Brago, King Eternal as "Miku, Queen Electric"

1x Scrying Sheets Pricing: Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD Aether Drifters Buckle up, speedsters! An all-new set of Aether Drifters race cards are zooming from the Ghirapur Grand Prix racetrack to your front door. These high-octane, reversible cards feature some of Magic's most action-packed vehicles with all-new toy car art. So, blast your turbo boosters and catch 'em before they speed away. Warning: Do not attempt to open packaging. You will tear your card in half. Art by Doogie Horner, Rob Pavic, and Ivan Shavrin Contents: 1x Reversible Parhelion II

1x Reversible Mechtitan Core

1x Reversible Peacewalker Colossus

1x Reversible Reckoner Bankbuster

1x Reversible Smuggler's Copter

1x Reversible Mechtitan token Pricing: Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD Arcade Racers ::: Ready to race? Insert token to IGNITE ENGINES! :::

— Select Your Track —

- Big Score: You've stolen the loot, now it's time to escape.

- Final Fortune: When push comes to shove, you make your own luck.

- Heat Shimmer: The desert is hot, but your engine is hotter.

- Roiling Vortex: Outrace your opponents, outrun the lava.

- Wheel of Misfortune: Doom awaits you around every turn.

::: Get ready to grab the wheel and push the pedal to the metal! :::

3 … 2 … 1 … GO!

Art by 6VCR, Kirokaze, and Chuck Lukacs

Contents:

1x Big Score

1x Final Fortune

1x Heat Shimmer

1x Roiling Vortex

1x Wheel of Misfortune

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

City Styles 2: Dressed to Kill

Fluid yet bold. Raw yet refined. Ethereal yet timeless. Another cutting-edge collection by Tsubonari reminds us that killer fashion is always in season.

And that season is … now.

Art by Tsubonari

Contents:

1x Karmic Guide

1x Ninja of the Deep Hours

1x Captain Sisay

1x Selvala, Explorer Returned

1x Veyran, Voice of Duality

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Luke Pearson

Illustrator and writer of the award-winning graphic novel series Hilda, Luke Pearson brings his charming style to Secret Lair in his first featured artist drop. Across four fantastic cards set in an enchanting world of his own imagination, each playful piece of art feels like a snapshot of a new and thrilling story filled with heroes, villains, unlikely friends, and unexpected adventure.

Art by Luke Pearson

Contents:

1x Witch of the Moors

1x Bear Umbra

1x Realmwalker

1x Solemn Simulacrum

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Mitsuhiro Arita

Mitsuhiro Arita has nearly 30 years of experience creating beloved art for trading card games, with works that have become some of the most recognizable in the world. His first collaboration with Magic: The Gathering was on a borderless Lumra, Bellow of the Woods released in 2024's Bloomburrow, which quickly became a fan favorite. In this Secret Lair drop, the legendary artist returns to showcase his iconic creature designs across four remarkable cards.

Art by Mitsuhiro Arita

Content:

1x Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice

1x Murktide Regent

1x Lightning Bolt

1x Shorikai, Genesis Engine

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Artist Series: Jesper Ejsing

Danish illustrator Jesper Ejsing holds a lifelong love of fantasy and fantasy art rooted in the memory of his first time playing Dungeons & Dragons on Christmas Day in 1986. He decided then and there, with a d20 in his hand, to become a fantasy artist. Just over 20 years later, Jesper made his Magic: The Gathering debut with art on five cards in 2007's Lorwyn. Since then, Ejsing has illustrated over 250 Magic cards in his vibrant, dramatic, and imaginative style. This Artist Series drop features four cards selected by Jesper, new art illustrated by Jesper, and flavor text curated by Jesper. It's the quintessential "Jesper" experience.

Art by Jesper Ejsing

Contents:

1x Sun Titan

1x Breeches, Eager Pillager

1x Deflecting Swat

1x Llanowar Elves

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Lorwyn Lightboxes

When light and darkness play, liminal spaces on the border of reality and imagination spring into existence. This is where goblins swarm and merfolk swim, where giants fight and faeries frolic, it's where elves sing—under an umbra created by starlight.

Artists Hari & Deepti bring this cycle of typal lands from Lorwyn out of the shadow of the past and into the spotlight with scenic, meticulously painted, and beautifully photographed cut-paper lightboxes.

Art by Hari & Deepti

Contents:

1x Ancient Amphitheater

1x Auntie's Hovel

1x Gilt-Leaf Palace

1x Secluded Glen

1x Wanderwine Hub

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Winter Superdrop 2025 releases on February 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PST over on MagicSecretLair.com.