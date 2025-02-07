Multiple cards from the Winter Superdrop (Parhelion II, Secluded Glen, Big Score, Ninja of the Deep Hours, Witch of the Moors, and Shorikai) are scattered on a deep black background. The Secret Lair logo is displayed in the middle of the image.

Warm your hands by the fire, get cozy with your favorite Commander deck, and prepare for a season of spectacular Secret Lair drops! Featuring stylish skyship captains, towering Vehicles, and vistas from across the Multiverse, these Secret Lair offerings are sure to warm you up.

Plus, get free shipping on single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

This winter won't last forever (at least we hope it won't), and neither will this Superdrop. Winter Superdrop 2025 releases on February 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PST over on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities. Additionally, as has been the case for the last few Superdrops, there's no hard end date to the sale, but we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while.

We hope you enjoy these exciting offerings from the Secret Lair team, and we can't wait to share more with you in the coming year.

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Winter Diva

Hatsune Miku has returned for the fourth stop on her year-long Secret Lair tour! For her farewell show, Miku isn't holding anything back as she adorns herself in her "SNOW MIKU" attire and is even joined by her fluffy friend Rabbit Yukine. Get your tickets now—this grand finale is a can't-miss performance.

Art by Micah Epstein, kelogsloops, Fariba Khamseh, Miguel Mercado, Julia Metzger, and Anna Podedworna

© Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net

Contents:

  • 1x Giada, Font of Hope as "Miku, Font of Pop"
  • 1x Youthful Valkyrie
  • 1x Counterspell
  • 1x Swan Song
  • 1x Brago, King Eternal as "Miku, Queen Electric"
  • 1x Scrying Sheets

Pricing:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Aether Drifters

Buckle up, speedsters! An all-new set of Aether Drifters race cards are zooming from the Ghirapur Grand Prix racetrack to your front door. These high-octane, reversible cards feature some of Magic's most action-packed vehicles with all-new toy car art. So, blast your turbo boosters and catch 'em before they speed away. 

Warning: Do not attempt to open packaging. You will tear your card in half.

Art by Doogie Horner, Rob Pavic, and Ivan Shavrin

Contents:

  • 1x Reversible Parhelion II
  • 1x Reversible Mechtitan Core
  • 1x Reversible Peacewalker Colossus
  • 1x Reversible Reckoner Bankbuster
  • 1x Reversible Smuggler's Copter
  • 1x Reversible Mechtitan token

Pricing:

  • Non-foil: $29.99 USD
  • Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Arcade Racers

::: Ready to race? Insert token to IGNITE ENGINES! :::
— Select Your Track —
- Big Score: You've stolen the loot, now it's time to escape.
- Final Fortune: When push comes to shove, you make your own luck.
- Heat Shimmer: The desert is hot, but your engine is hotter.
- Roiling Vortex: Outrace your opponents, outrun the lava.
- Wheel of Misfortune: Doom awaits you around every turn.
::: Get ready to grab the wheel and push the pedal to the metal! :::
3 … 2 … 1 … GO!